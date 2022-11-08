Bethesda Bagels
125 Reviews
$
1851 N. Moore St
Arlington, VA 22209
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Ham, Egg, Cheese
Applewood smoked ham, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Egg, Cheese
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
PORK ROLL, Egg, Cheese
Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Steak, Egg, Cheese
Thinly sliced steak, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Avo, Egg, Cheese
½ of a fresh avocado, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
BEYOND MEAT, Egg, Cheese
Egg Sandwich
Eggs cooked to your liking.
Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese
Turkey sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Egg Plate
Eggs cooked to your liking with a choice of meat/no meat, sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
MEAT ONLY
Breakfast meat, cold or hot. No cheese.
Spinach Florentine EGG
Spinach melted with three cheeses & a hint of garlic, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Nova & CC
Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Peppered Salmon & CC
Flaky hot-smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Meat and Cheese
Breakfast meat and cheese, cold or melted.
? , Egg and Cheese
Other proteins that are not on our standard menu (ex. nova, turkey). Eggs cooked to your liking, & a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Pork Roll Sandwich
Double Pork roll / Taylor ham, with the choice of cheese or no cheese.
Nova BLAT
Avocado BLT with Ivy City smoked salmon, & a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Whitefish Salad
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.
NOVA NO CC- NO CC
Ivy City smoked salmon, no cream cheese.
Salmon Salad
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
Fruit Cup
20 fl oz cup stacked with watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and kiwi.
Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.
BAG TAX
Crumb Cake (Online)
EVERYTHING SEASONING BOTTLE (6oz)
Cream Cheese/Spreads
Plain CC
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.
Chive CC
Green onion flavored cream cheese.
Veggie CC
Assorted garden vegetables mixed cream cheese.
Lox Spread
Bits of smoked salmon mixed cream cheese.
Jalapeno Cheddar CC
Cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños mixed cream cheese.
Reduced Fat Plain CC
Whipped light plain cream cheese on a bagel.
Reduced Fat Chive CC
Green onion flavored light cream cheese.
Reduced Fat Veggie CC
Assorted garden vegetables mixed light cream cheese.
Reduced Fat Lox Spread
Bits of smoked salmon mixed light cream cheese.
Caramelized Onion CC
Caramelized onion, cracked black pepper, and a hint of rosemary.
Strawberry CC
Strawberry flavored cream cheese.
Raisin Walnut CC
Honey, brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts.
Honey Butter
Plain TOFU
Non-dairy, VEGAN, plain cream cheese..
Sun-Dried Tomato CC
Sun-dried tomato mixed cream cheese.
Blueberry CC
Blueberry flavored cream cheese.
Butter
Cinnamon Butter
Veggie TOFU
Non-dairy, VEGAN, VEGGIE cream cheese..
Roasted Red Pepper CC
Roasted red peppers mixed cream cheese.
PB and Jelly
Smooth peanut butter with strawberry or grape jelly.
Butter AND Jelly
Regular butter with strawberry or grape jelly.
Cream Cheese and Jelly
Any flavor of cream cheese with strawberry or grape jelly.
Olive CC
Black and green olives mixed cream cheese..
Peanut Butter ONLY
Smooth peanut butter.
Jelly ONLY
Strawberry or grape.
Cheese Sandwich
Cold cheese sandwich. Available with 2 or 6 slices of cheese. Select grilled cheese for a hot sandwich.
Avocado ONLY
1/2 of a fresh avocado on a bagel.
Lunch
Turkey
Freshly roasted everyday. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Roast Beef
Oven roasted eye of round steak marinated with mustard and horseradish. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Corned Beef
Slowly braised in pickling spices and thinly sliced. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Ham and Cheese
Applewood smoked ham with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
Tuna Salad
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Avocado BLT
Crispy bacon rounds, 1/2 of a fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato.
BLT
Crispy bacon rounds, lettuce and tomato.
Hummus and Veggies
Hummus, choice of veggies.
Hummus ONLY
Turkey Club (with Bacon)
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
Egg Salad
Veggies and Cheese
Fresh veggies with a choice of cheese or cream cheese..
Turkey Pastrami
Pastrami seasoning coated turkey breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
Grilled Cheese
Melted Mozzarella with Pesto and Tomato
Mozzarella cheese melted over tomatoes and pesto. Open faced.
Veggie Sandwich
Choice of veggies.
Tuna Melt
Cheese of your choice melted over all-white tuna salad. Open faced.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.
Mediterranean
Olive tapenade, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber.
Steak and Cheese
Classic cheesesteak.
Uber Eats Chix Salad
Jalapeno cheddar cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Grilled Chicken w/ Ranch
Turkey Parm
Mozzarella cheese melted over freshly roasted turkey, with pizza sauce and pesto.
CHICKEN SALAD Melt
Cheese of your choice melted over all-white meat chicken salad. Open faced.
Lunchtime Goodies
Bagel Dog
All-beef kosher hot dog wrapped in bagel dough. Choice of plain, sesame, poppy, & ET.
Plain Pizza Bagel
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Open faced.
Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Open faced.
Spinach Florentine
Three cheeses melted over chopped spinach with a hint of garlic on top of a bagel. Single half open faced.
Salad
Loose Bagels To Go (home)
Pre-packed Cream Cheese, Lox, Salads (home)
Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Reduced Fat Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Chive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Reduced Fat Chive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Reduced Fat Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Lox Spread (1/2 lb)
Reduced Fat Lox Spread (1/2 lb)
Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Caramelized Onion Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Olive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Raisin Walnut Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Strawberry Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Blueberry Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
TOFU Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
TOFU Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Butter (1/2 lb)
Honey Butter (1/2 lb)
Cinnamon Butter (1/2 lb)
Roasted Red Pepper Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)
Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)
Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)
Egg Salad (3/4 lb)
Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)
SLICED NOVA (4oz - 2 servings)
SLICED NOVA (8oz- 4 servings)
SLICED NOVA (16oz- 8 people)
Fresh Sliced Turkey TO GO
Sliced TURKEY PASTRAMI TO GO
Mock Chopped Liver (1/2 lb VEGETARIAN)
Drinks To Go/Coffee Boxes (home)
0.5L Deer Park
1L Deer Park
1.5L Deer Park
Small Coffee
Medium Coffee
Large Coffee
Medium Iced Coffee
Medium Soda
XL Soda
Bottle Drink (See List)
Bottled Coke, Nantucket Nectar, Gatorade, Vitamin Water
Chocolate Milk
Quart of Milk
Joe Tea
Monster
Tropicana/Simply 12oz Bottle
Quart of Tropicana
Naked Juice
Large Coffee Joe (20 Cups)
Small Coffee Joe (10 Cups)
Misc (or no sub group)
Chips
Small Matzoh Ball Soup
Large Matzoh Ball Soup
Small Chicken Noodle Soup
Large Chicken Noodle Soup
Pickles (Quart)
Latkes
Coleslaw (1/2 Lb)
SIDE OF TUNA (1/4 LB)
SIDE OF EGG SALAD (1/4 LB)
SIDE OF WHITEFISH SALAD (1/4 LB)
SIDE OF CHICKEN SALAD (1/4 LB)
Fruit Cup
20 fl oz cup stacked with watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and kiwi.
Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington, VA 22209