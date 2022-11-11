Bayou Bakery imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Bayou Bakery "Neighborhood Eatery"

308 Reviews

$

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100

Arlington, VA 22201

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Beignets
Croissant

Feed Your Fridge (COLD prepared meals)

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$16.00Out of stock

A Cajun, Creole hearty soup with pulled chicken and smoked pork sausage. A dark roux thickens and flavors the stock, married with the “Holy Trinity” - celery, bell peppers, and onions.

Crawfish Etouffee

$22.00Out of stock

A classic Louisiana dish, trinity, shellfish stock, Louisiana crawfish, blonde roux, creole spices. Heat and serve over rice, enjoy!

Red Remoulade Gulf Shrimp

$20.00

12oz of gulf shrimp tossed in a creamy red creole sauce. Enjoy chilled!

Crawfish Monica

$16.00Out of stock

New Orleans-style pasta. Shell pasta with peeled crawfish tails sautéed in a white wine cream sauce. An original and signature dish served at New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Retail

Candied Spiced Pecans

$12.00Out of stock

Gras-NOLA (Granola)

$12.00

Rolled oats, ground cinnamon, Kosher salt, veggie oil, Honey, cane syrup, light brown sugar, vanilla extract, toasted almonds, and raisins. Bagged & ready to gift! (12 ounces)

Steen's Cane Syrup

$10.00

Louisiana's trusted brand for well over 100 years! Nothing added, nothing extracted, no preservatives. More than a condiment, it's an essential ingredient in Cajun/Creole cuisine. 16 ounce glass bottle.

"Finca Pashapa" Counter Culture Coffee Whole Beans

$16.50

Counter Culture Coffee's single origin dark roast from La Labor, Honduras. This year’s harvest has rich notes of dark chocolate and marshmallow.

Zapp's Salt N Vinegar

$1.50

Zapp's BBQ

$1.75

Zapp's Spicy Crawtator Chips

$1.75

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

$1.75

Merch

Bayou Bakery T-Shirt

$22.00

This t-shirt is very special as it was designed by chef Guas's son, Kemp Guas. It's a FAMILY run business , what can I say!

Bayou Bakery Hat

$20.00

High quality lid, with embroidered Bayou Bakery logo, colors are brown, tan, burgundy, and light blue. Chef wears it everyday, why not you??

Bayou Bakery Apron

$25.00Out of stock

Be one of us, wear your BB apron at home or on the job. Look your best with our denim apron with our logo embroidered. Cool design with the wide straps that crisscross in the back for a killer professional look.

DamGoodSweet Cookbook

$25.00

Chef Guas's first published cookbook, all stories from his childhood in New Orleans and the sweets that influenced his world from a young age. Signed copies are available.

Grill Nation Cookbook

$25.00

Chef Guas's second published cookbook, 200 recipe all for the GRILL!!! Signed copies are available.

Game

$45.00

Teeny Tiny Turtles

$16.95

All Day

Beignets

Beignets

$3.75

The Donut of New Orleans, 3 per order, fried in 100% Peanut Oil

Rise & Shine

LA Style Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Chef' s Secret Menu: Warm split biscuit w/ our house chicken and smoked sausage gumbo over the top and it is indeed, over the top!! Enjoy!

Natural Yogurt

$4.00

Unsweetened natural plain whole milk yogurt. Add seasonal fruit and/or seasonal granola!

Avocado Benedict

$9.00

Crispy tater tots, oven cured tomato, fresh avocado, lazy man's hollandaise, poached egg.

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.25

Build your own breakfast sandwich! Plain biscuit with your choice of fillings. Nothing is pre-included in the sandwich. IF YOU DO NOT SELECT THE FILLING IT WILL NOT BE INCLUDED!!!! Light, Buttery, Tender Proper Southern Biscuit OR fluffy and soft milk roll. Eggs are only offered scrambled with milk. No modifications please. (if you would like double of anything, please add a SIDE of the item to your cart. We cannot accept requests that do not have the addition added to the original order).

Soft Poached Egg

$1.50

1 soft poached (runny center). We cannot make any substitutions or modifications.

Gras-NOLA (Granola)

$4.00

Flavor is seasonal, but contains nuts and dried fruit.

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Cheese

$1.25

Side Egg

$1.00

1 egg scrambled with milk and baked. We cannot make any substitutions or modifications.

Side Ham

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

fruit changes seasonally!

Side Turkey Sausage

$2.00

patty, not link

Weekend Brunch

Avocado Benedict

$9.00

Crispy tater tots, oven cured tomato, fresh avocado, lazy man's hollandaise, poached egg.

Soft Poached Egg

$1.50

Biscuits & Gravy (VA or LA Style)

$6.00Out of stock

Our biscuit split and swimming in VA Country Ham (Edwards & Sons) Gravy OR LA Style sausage and chicken gumbo

Bayou Taters

$6.00Out of stock

Skin-on reds, rosemary, sweet onion & peppers cooked in rendered bacon fat

BBQ Pork Biscuit

$5.00Out of stock

Chopped pork, BBQ sauce

Hungover Hog

$14.00Out of stock

Bayou taters, BBQ pork, country ham gravy, soft poached egg

True Grits

$5.00Out of stock

Stone ground White Corn, milled at GW Gristmill, Mtn. Vernon

Bakery

Breakfast Bar

$2.75

Cornbread

$2.25Out of stock

George Washington Gristmill stoneground cornmeal

Pumpkin Chai Loaf

$3.00

Cookies

$2.25

Muffins

$2.25

Scones

$3.75

Praline, savory, or seasonal

Croissant

$3.75

Ham & Cheese croissants and Almond croissants are only available on weekends!

Pralines

$2.25

Traditional! New Orleans style

Cuban Flan

$4.00

A Cuban Wednesday special!

Rice Krispies

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Only available on weekends!

Scotcharoos

$3.25Out of stock

Think candy bar-ish! Rich peanut butter, butterscotch chips, crispy rice Krispy cereal, chocolate. Let's geaux!

Pastelito

$3.50Out of stock

A Cuban Wednesday special! Sweet guava & cream cheese filled flaky pastry

Bayou Brownie

$2.75Out of stock

Sometimes Daily Specials

Turkey Meatball Po'Boy

$10.00Out of stock

A Monday Special! Blackened turkey meatballs, red sauce, basil, parmesan cheese on French bread

Red Beans & Rice

$12.00Out of stock

A Monday special! Slow cooked Camelia red beans with ham hock. Served over rice with a side of cornbread.

Gulf Shrimp Burger

$12.00Out of stock

A Friday Special! Fresh Gulf shrimp patty, pickled jalapeno tartar sauce, tender greens on a potato bun.

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00Out of stock

A Friday Special! G.W. Gristmill buttery grits, low country style with country ham and gulf shrimp

Cuban Wednesday Specials

Ropa Vieja Lunch Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Classic Cuban dish. Contains shredded flank steak cooked down in spices, tomato, beef stock, red wine, sofrito, and green olives. (not spicy). Served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains.

Pressed Cubano Sandwich( NO ALTERATIONS)

$10.50Out of stock

A Cuban Wednesday special! (Wednesday only) Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard pressed on French bread

Tostones

$4.00Out of stock

A Cuban Wednesday special! (Wednesday only) . Twice fried smashed green plantains, served with a side of mojo (olive oil, garlic, lime juice).

Black Bean & Rice Side

$5.00Out of stock

A Cuban Wednesday special! (Wednesday only) . Served in the moros y cristianos style, which the cooked black beans are mixed with the rice, so they are together in the cooking process and cannot be substituted or separated.

Picadillo Side

$6.00Out of stock

A Cuban Wednesday special! (Wednesday only) . Classic Cuban dish, but with ground turkey instead of traditional ground beef. This is cooked with tomatoes, green olives, raisins, and sofrito. Served over white rice

Yucca Frita

$4.00Out of stock

A Cuban Wednesday special! (Wednesday only) . This is the French fry of Cuba. Yucca root is fried until crispy on the outside but still soft in center. The yucca root is a dense and slightly fibrous root. We season just out of the fryer and season with salt and serve w/ a side of mojo (olive oil, garlic, lime juice)

Daily Sammies

Bayou BLT

Bayou BLT

$10.50

Double cut smoked bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread

Grilled Pimento Cheese

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$7.00

On white bread, slightly warm outside, cold center

Mr. T

Mr. T

$10.00

Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain

Roasted Chicken Salad

Roasted Chicken Salad

$9.00

Alfalfa sprouts, avocado, toasted whole wheat

Smoked Douille Dog

Smoked Douille Dog

$10.00

Locall andouille sausage, creole mustard slaw, toasted split bun

The Arm Drip

The Arm Drip

$10.50

our roast beef po-boy, in gravy, buttered onions, mayo, swiss cheese, on Leidenheimer bread. (we cannot accommodate requests for no gravy; the roast beef is cooked in gravy)

The Muff-A-Lotta

The Muff-A-Lotta

$11.00

Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll

Veggie-Ville

Veggie-Ville

$10.00

Sun-dried tomato pesto, broccoli rappini, parmesan cheese, toasted sesame seed bun. (This item cannot be made dairy free; rappini is mixed with grated cheese)

Pickle Only

$1.00

Soups & Greens

Bayou Chopped

$6.00+Out of stock

Chopped romaine, blue cheese, bacon, egg, cured tomatoes, radish, avocado, creole mustard dressing

Daily Greens

$5.00+

Blend of heritage greens, sliced apples, candied spiced pecans, goat cheese, balsamic dressing

Gumbo

$6.00+

Dark roux, chicken & smoked pork sausage, rice, green onions

Kale Caesar

$5.00+

Romaine hearts, kale, spicy parmesan chips, classic dressing

Soup ( Sweet Potato)

$5.00+

Ask what we are serving today

Sides & Shareables

Spinach Madeline is a classic New Orleans spicy creamed spinach from the River Roads cookbook series. We have made it into a dip and serve hot with tortilla chips. Enjoy!

"Not My Mom's" Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Not ya mama's! Deviled eggs with a kick.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

lightly toasted cast-iron sour dough bread, smashed avocado, arugula, radish, crispy faro, lemon and red pepper vinaigrette. Vegan!

Blackened Turkey Meatballs

Blackened Turkey Meatballs

$6.00

oven-roasted tomato sauce, parmesan. (this item cannot be made dairy free or gluten free).

Cheesy Mac (Chicken Enchilada)

$7.00

“feel good” fillings change daily

Creole Cream Cheese & Pepper Jelly

$8.00

Creole Cream Cheese, topped with Pepper Jelly and served with 2 warm buttermilk biscuits. "Dats money dude!"

Daily Quiche Plate (Tomato Pesto)

$10.00

changes daily, served with heritage mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette

Pimento Cheese & Crackers Side

$6.00

Spinach Madeline

$4.00
Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$9.00

Seeded Honey Grain Toast, lemony-chive whipped cream cheese, everything spice, house-cured gravlax (cured salmon), baby watercress salad, radish, lemon-chili vinaigrette

Lil Yats

All Beef Hot Dog

$5.00

Turkey Melt

$6.00

Ham Melt

$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.85+

Ask what's on tap- always Counter Culture Coffee's latest and greatest, rotating weekly.

Chicory Coffee

$2.85+

NoLA style coffee- deep, dark, and rich. Brewed with ground chicory root. Unavailable in decaf. ( For the iced version, check out our Iced Nola!)

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Equal parts brewed coffee & your choice of milk.

Ginger Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Counter Culture Coffee's latest single lots & roasts brewed over iced, with our classic sweet ginger syrup. This drink cannot be made decaf!

Iced NOLA

$3.50+

Chicory, simple syrup, half & half. This drink cannot be made decaf and the sweetness level cannot be adjusted (the simple syrup is mixed into the base beforehand).

French Press

$4.00+

Freshly ground coffee, brewed just for you. Please note: regular size will yield 16oz, large size will yield 30oz. You can split the portion into however many cups you need!

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

House pour, 2 shots. Counter Culture Coffee's #46 blend, full bodied with notes of chocolate.

Macchiato

$3.75

Not your Starbucks macchiato! Served traditionally as a 4oz pour- 2 ounces lightly frothed milk & 2 ounces espresso. Bold and delicious! (not available iced)

Cappuccino

$4.25

6oz pour only- your choice of milk steamed to a light foam over our house espresso. This drink is served a little cooler than a typical latte so you can sip and enjoy immediately.

Latte

$4.25+

Your choice of milk over our house espresso.

Americano

$3.00+

Deep, bold flavor using our #46 espreso blend by Counter Culture Coffee. Espresso & water; 2 shots of espresso for a regular size, 4 shots of espresso in a large.

Red Eye

$3.85+

Espresso over house drip coffee- strong & deep.

Whipped Java

$4.00

a TikTok moment! two toned, whipped equally - coffee, sugar, hot water until creamy, finished over ice, vanilla syrup, choice of milk

Buzzin Bee Hive Latte

$4.50+

Vanilla bean, fresh orange zest, local honey.

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.50+

Local honey, lavender, vanilla bean

Iced Basil-Mint Latte

$4.50+

Fresh basil & sweet mint syrup, your choice of milk, served over ice. This drink is not available hot!

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

House-made mocha sauce with 64% Valrhona chocolate. No added sugar; rich and creamy. (Our mocha sauce contains dairy)

Red Hot Latte

$4.25+

Sweet and spicy (just like the candy)! Cayenne & cinnamon.

Praline Latte

$4.50+

Toasted pecans, brown sugar caramel- just like the real thing! (this drink contains tree nuts)

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.50+

Fragrant and warm, just like a cinnamon roll. Cinnamon, vanilla, brown sugar.

Xtra Shot

$1.00

Add a shot of espresso to any drink of your choice! Please note: this is not a stand alone espresso & will go into any of our house beverages.

Tea & More

London Fog

$4.00+Out of stock

Half Earl Grey tea, half milk of your choice & vanilla syrup. This drink cannot be made iced or decaf!

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Our house chai with a shot of espresso on top.

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Never from concentrate & proudly made from Rishi Tea's finest loose leaf blend. Hand made in house.

Hot Cocoa

$4.75

Made 64% Valrhona chocolate, whole milk. Rich, decadent, and creamy; this is the perfect sipping chocolate. 8oz pour only. (this drink cannot be modified)

Spiced Cider

$3.75

Local cold pressed cider steeped in house with fragrant spices. 12oz only

Juice/Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

OJ

$3.25

Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Water

BB Still Logo Water

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$3.50

250ml (8oz) Perrier, slim can

Iced Tea

We use Luzianne Black Tea, cuz it's from New Orleans and the chef LOVES it!

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

We use Luzianne Tea from New Orleans, because that's what we do ya'll!

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

We use Luzianne Tea from New Orleans, because that's what we DO ya'll!

1/2 & 1/2 (tea & lemonade)

$2.75

Hibiscus Ginger Iced Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Steeped hibiscus leaves, fresh ginger syrup, and local honey. Shaken to make the perfect iced tea! Caffeine free. (the ingredients are already combined- we cannot modify this drink in any way)

Iced Mint Mate

$3.25

Rishi Tea's yerba mate with sweet mint syrup, served over ice. *yerba mate naturally contains caffeine*

Hot Tea

Cinnamon-Plum

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00Out of stock

Green Tea

$3.00

Turmeric Ginger

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Yerba Mate

$3.00

Peppermint

$3.00Out of stock

White Peony

$3.00

Tropical Coconut

$3.00

Milk (by the cup)

whole

$2.00

skim

$2.00

2%

$2.00

almond

$3.00

oat

$3.00

soy

$3.00

Beer

Abita Amber

$6.50

Abita Purple Haze

$6.50

Abita Mimosa

$6.50

Abita Jockamo IPA

$6.50

By The Glass

Villa Viva Rosé

$9.00

5oz pour. Notes of strawberry, raspberry, and English bonbons. Pairs well with seafood, grilled meats, and barbeque.

Biscaye Baie Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

5oz pour. Notes of pear, white peaches, lychee, and passion fruit. Pairs well with fish, seafood, chicken, and pork.

Sula Vineyards Chenin Blanc

$8.50

5oz pour. Ripe Tropical Fruit and Hints of Honey. Pairs well with salads and desserts.

La Jassine Côtes du Rhône

$9.50

5oz pour. Dark berry fruits, and a rich and textured palate. Grenache/Syrah blend; red wine.

12oz Cans

Kim Crawford Rose

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Wanted Gruner Veltliner

$12.00

Sparkling

Segura Viudas, Brut Cava

$8.50

Mimosa

$8.00

Daiquiris (requires purchase of any food item)

Hurricane Daiquiri

$12.00+

Classic New Orleans cocktail, frozen rum punch with fresh fruit juices. Comes in 12oz or 16oz adult drink pouch.

Sweet Tea Vodka Slush

$12.00

Cocktails (requires purchase of any food item)

Bayou Bloody Mary

$15.00

Bayou's Creole Bloody Mary w/creole seasoning rim & garnish of lime, olive, cherry tomato, poached shrimp, pickled green beans, smoked bacon. **this drink contains shellfish**

Brandy Milk Punch

$9.00

Capt Chai

$12.00

Hurricane

$15.00

Irish Channel Au Lait

$12.00

NOLA Swinger

$12.00

Cajun Latte

$10.00

Bloody W\o Bacon And Shrimp

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sharing the Culture and Community of Southern Foodways

Website

Location

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

Gallery
Bayou Bakery image

