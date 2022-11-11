- Home
Bayou Bakery "Neighborhood Eatery"
308 Reviews
$
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100
Arlington, VA 22201
Order Again
Popular Items
Feed Your Fridge (COLD prepared meals)
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
A Cajun, Creole hearty soup with pulled chicken and smoked pork sausage. A dark roux thickens and flavors the stock, married with the “Holy Trinity” - celery, bell peppers, and onions.
Crawfish Etouffee
A classic Louisiana dish, trinity, shellfish stock, Louisiana crawfish, blonde roux, creole spices. Heat and serve over rice, enjoy!
Red Remoulade Gulf Shrimp
12oz of gulf shrimp tossed in a creamy red creole sauce. Enjoy chilled!
Crawfish Monica
New Orleans-style pasta. Shell pasta with peeled crawfish tails sautéed in a white wine cream sauce. An original and signature dish served at New Orleans Jazz Fest.
Retail
Candied Spiced Pecans
Gras-NOLA (Granola)
Rolled oats, ground cinnamon, Kosher salt, veggie oil, Honey, cane syrup, light brown sugar, vanilla extract, toasted almonds, and raisins. Bagged & ready to gift! (12 ounces)
Steen's Cane Syrup
Louisiana's trusted brand for well over 100 years! Nothing added, nothing extracted, no preservatives. More than a condiment, it's an essential ingredient in Cajun/Creole cuisine. 16 ounce glass bottle.
"Finca Pashapa" Counter Culture Coffee Whole Beans
Counter Culture Coffee's single origin dark roast from La Labor, Honduras. This year’s harvest has rich notes of dark chocolate and marshmallow.
Zapp's Salt N Vinegar
Zapp's BBQ
Zapp's Spicy Crawtator Chips
Zapp's Voodoo Chips
Merch
Bayou Bakery T-Shirt
This t-shirt is very special as it was designed by chef Guas's son, Kemp Guas. It's a FAMILY run business , what can I say!
Bayou Bakery Hat
High quality lid, with embroidered Bayou Bakery logo, colors are brown, tan, burgundy, and light blue. Chef wears it everyday, why not you??
Bayou Bakery Apron
Be one of us, wear your BB apron at home or on the job. Look your best with our denim apron with our logo embroidered. Cool design with the wide straps that crisscross in the back for a killer professional look.
DamGoodSweet Cookbook
Chef Guas's first published cookbook, all stories from his childhood in New Orleans and the sweets that influenced his world from a young age. Signed copies are available.
Grill Nation Cookbook
Chef Guas's second published cookbook, 200 recipe all for the GRILL!!! Signed copies are available.
Game
Teeny Tiny Turtles
Rise & Shine
LA Style Biscuits & Gravy
Chef' s Secret Menu: Warm split biscuit w/ our house chicken and smoked sausage gumbo over the top and it is indeed, over the top!! Enjoy!
Natural Yogurt
Unsweetened natural plain whole milk yogurt. Add seasonal fruit and/or seasonal granola!
Avocado Benedict
Crispy tater tots, oven cured tomato, fresh avocado, lazy man's hollandaise, poached egg.
Breakfast Sandwich
Build your own breakfast sandwich! Plain biscuit with your choice of fillings. Nothing is pre-included in the sandwich. IF YOU DO NOT SELECT THE FILLING IT WILL NOT BE INCLUDED!!!! Light, Buttery, Tender Proper Southern Biscuit OR fluffy and soft milk roll. Eggs are only offered scrambled with milk. No modifications please. (if you would like double of anything, please add a SIDE of the item to your cart. We cannot accept requests that do not have the addition added to the original order).
Soft Poached Egg
1 soft poached (runny center). We cannot make any substitutions or modifications.
Gras-NOLA (Granola)
Flavor is seasonal, but contains nuts and dried fruit.
Side Bacon
Side Cheese
Side Egg
1 egg scrambled with milk and baked. We cannot make any substitutions or modifications.
Side Ham
Side of Fruit
fruit changes seasonally!
Side Turkey Sausage
patty, not link
Weekend Brunch
Avocado Benedict
Crispy tater tots, oven cured tomato, fresh avocado, lazy man's hollandaise, poached egg.
Soft Poached Egg
Biscuits & Gravy (VA or LA Style)
Our biscuit split and swimming in VA Country Ham (Edwards & Sons) Gravy OR LA Style sausage and chicken gumbo
Bayou Taters
Skin-on reds, rosemary, sweet onion & peppers cooked in rendered bacon fat
BBQ Pork Biscuit
Chopped pork, BBQ sauce
Hungover Hog
Bayou taters, BBQ pork, country ham gravy, soft poached egg
True Grits
Stone ground White Corn, milled at GW Gristmill, Mtn. Vernon
Bakery
Breakfast Bar
Cornbread
George Washington Gristmill stoneground cornmeal
Pumpkin Chai Loaf
Cookies
Muffins
Scones
Praline, savory, or seasonal
Croissant
Ham & Cheese croissants and Almond croissants are only available on weekends!
Pralines
Traditional! New Orleans style
Cuban Flan
A Cuban Wednesday special!
Rice Krispies
Cinnamon Roll
Only available on weekends!
Scotcharoos
Think candy bar-ish! Rich peanut butter, butterscotch chips, crispy rice Krispy cereal, chocolate. Let's geaux!
Pastelito
A Cuban Wednesday special! Sweet guava & cream cheese filled flaky pastry
Bayou Brownie
Sometimes Daily Specials
Turkey Meatball Po'Boy
A Monday Special! Blackened turkey meatballs, red sauce, basil, parmesan cheese on French bread
Red Beans & Rice
A Monday special! Slow cooked Camelia red beans with ham hock. Served over rice with a side of cornbread.
Gulf Shrimp Burger
A Friday Special! Fresh Gulf shrimp patty, pickled jalapeno tartar sauce, tender greens on a potato bun.
Shrimp & Grits
A Friday Special! G.W. Gristmill buttery grits, low country style with country ham and gulf shrimp
Cuban Wednesday Specials
Ropa Vieja Lunch Plate
Classic Cuban dish. Contains shredded flank steak cooked down in spices, tomato, beef stock, red wine, sofrito, and green olives. (not spicy). Served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains.
Pressed Cubano Sandwich( NO ALTERATIONS)
A Cuban Wednesday special! (Wednesday only) Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard pressed on French bread
Tostones
A Cuban Wednesday special! (Wednesday only) . Twice fried smashed green plantains, served with a side of mojo (olive oil, garlic, lime juice).
Black Bean & Rice Side
A Cuban Wednesday special! (Wednesday only) . Served in the moros y cristianos style, which the cooked black beans are mixed with the rice, so they are together in the cooking process and cannot be substituted or separated.
Picadillo Side
A Cuban Wednesday special! (Wednesday only) . Classic Cuban dish, but with ground turkey instead of traditional ground beef. This is cooked with tomatoes, green olives, raisins, and sofrito. Served over white rice
Yucca Frita
A Cuban Wednesday special! (Wednesday only) . This is the French fry of Cuba. Yucca root is fried until crispy on the outside but still soft in center. The yucca root is a dense and slightly fibrous root. We season just out of the fryer and season with salt and serve w/ a side of mojo (olive oil, garlic, lime juice)
Daily Sammies
Bayou BLT
Double cut smoked bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
Grilled Pimento Cheese
On white bread, slightly warm outside, cold center
Mr. T
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
Roasted Chicken Salad
Alfalfa sprouts, avocado, toasted whole wheat
Smoked Douille Dog
Locall andouille sausage, creole mustard slaw, toasted split bun
The Arm Drip
our roast beef po-boy, in gravy, buttered onions, mayo, swiss cheese, on Leidenheimer bread. (we cannot accommodate requests for no gravy; the roast beef is cooked in gravy)
The Muff-A-Lotta
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
Veggie-Ville
Sun-dried tomato pesto, broccoli rappini, parmesan cheese, toasted sesame seed bun. (This item cannot be made dairy free; rappini is mixed with grated cheese)
Pickle Only
Soups & Greens
Bayou Chopped
Chopped romaine, blue cheese, bacon, egg, cured tomatoes, radish, avocado, creole mustard dressing
Daily Greens
Blend of heritage greens, sliced apples, candied spiced pecans, goat cheese, balsamic dressing
Gumbo
Dark roux, chicken & smoked pork sausage, rice, green onions
Kale Caesar
Romaine hearts, kale, spicy parmesan chips, classic dressing
Soup ( Sweet Potato)
Ask what we are serving today
Sides & Shareables
"Not My Mom's" Deviled Eggs
Not ya mama's! Deviled eggs with a kick.
Avocado Toast
lightly toasted cast-iron sour dough bread, smashed avocado, arugula, radish, crispy faro, lemon and red pepper vinaigrette. Vegan!
Blackened Turkey Meatballs
oven-roasted tomato sauce, parmesan. (this item cannot be made dairy free or gluten free).
Cheesy Mac (Chicken Enchilada)
“feel good” fillings change daily
Creole Cream Cheese & Pepper Jelly
Creole Cream Cheese, topped with Pepper Jelly and served with 2 warm buttermilk biscuits. "Dats money dude!"
Daily Quiche Plate (Tomato Pesto)
changes daily, served with heritage mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette
Pimento Cheese & Crackers Side
Spinach Madeline
Salmon Toast
Seeded Honey Grain Toast, lemony-chive whipped cream cheese, everything spice, house-cured gravlax (cured salmon), baby watercress salad, radish, lemon-chili vinaigrette
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Ask what's on tap- always Counter Culture Coffee's latest and greatest, rotating weekly.
Chicory Coffee
NoLA style coffee- deep, dark, and rich. Brewed with ground chicory root. Unavailable in decaf. ( For the iced version, check out our Iced Nola!)
Cafe au Lait
Equal parts brewed coffee & your choice of milk.
Ginger Iced Coffee
Counter Culture Coffee's latest single lots & roasts brewed over iced, with our classic sweet ginger syrup. This drink cannot be made decaf!
Iced NOLA
Chicory, simple syrup, half & half. This drink cannot be made decaf and the sweetness level cannot be adjusted (the simple syrup is mixed into the base beforehand).
French Press
Freshly ground coffee, brewed just for you. Please note: regular size will yield 16oz, large size will yield 30oz. You can split the portion into however many cups you need!
Espresso
Espresso
House pour, 2 shots. Counter Culture Coffee's #46 blend, full bodied with notes of chocolate.
Macchiato
Not your Starbucks macchiato! Served traditionally as a 4oz pour- 2 ounces lightly frothed milk & 2 ounces espresso. Bold and delicious! (not available iced)
Cappuccino
6oz pour only- your choice of milk steamed to a light foam over our house espresso. This drink is served a little cooler than a typical latte so you can sip and enjoy immediately.
Latte
Your choice of milk over our house espresso.
Americano
Deep, bold flavor using our #46 espreso blend by Counter Culture Coffee. Espresso & water; 2 shots of espresso for a regular size, 4 shots of espresso in a large.
Red Eye
Espresso over house drip coffee- strong & deep.
Whipped Java
a TikTok moment! two toned, whipped equally - coffee, sugar, hot water until creamy, finished over ice, vanilla syrup, choice of milk
Buzzin Bee Hive Latte
Vanilla bean, fresh orange zest, local honey.
Honey Lavender Latte
Local honey, lavender, vanilla bean
Iced Basil-Mint Latte
Fresh basil & sweet mint syrup, your choice of milk, served over ice. This drink is not available hot!
Mocha Latte
House-made mocha sauce with 64% Valrhona chocolate. No added sugar; rich and creamy. (Our mocha sauce contains dairy)
Red Hot Latte
Sweet and spicy (just like the candy)! Cayenne & cinnamon.
Praline Latte
Toasted pecans, brown sugar caramel- just like the real thing! (this drink contains tree nuts)
Cinnamon Roll Latte
Fragrant and warm, just like a cinnamon roll. Cinnamon, vanilla, brown sugar.
Xtra Shot
Add a shot of espresso to any drink of your choice! Please note: this is not a stand alone espresso & will go into any of our house beverages.
Tea & More
London Fog
Half Earl Grey tea, half milk of your choice & vanilla syrup. This drink cannot be made iced or decaf!
Dirty Chai
Our house chai with a shot of espresso on top.
Chai Latte
Never from concentrate & proudly made from Rishi Tea's finest loose leaf blend. Hand made in house.
Hot Cocoa
Made 64% Valrhona chocolate, whole milk. Rich, decadent, and creamy; this is the perfect sipping chocolate. 8oz pour only. (this drink cannot be modified)
Spiced Cider
Local cold pressed cider steeped in house with fragrant spices. 12oz only
Juice/Lemonade
Iced Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
We use Luzianne Tea from New Orleans, because that's what we do ya'll!
Sweetened Iced Tea
We use Luzianne Tea from New Orleans, because that's what we DO ya'll!
1/2 & 1/2 (tea & lemonade)
Hibiscus Ginger Iced Tea
Steeped hibiscus leaves, fresh ginger syrup, and local honey. Shaken to make the perfect iced tea! Caffeine free. (the ingredients are already combined- we cannot modify this drink in any way)
Iced Mint Mate
Rishi Tea's yerba mate with sweet mint syrup, served over ice. *yerba mate naturally contains caffeine*
Hot Tea
Milk (by the cup)
By The Glass
Villa Viva Rosé
5oz pour. Notes of strawberry, raspberry, and English bonbons. Pairs well with seafood, grilled meats, and barbeque.
Biscaye Baie Sauvignon Blanc
5oz pour. Notes of pear, white peaches, lychee, and passion fruit. Pairs well with fish, seafood, chicken, and pork.
Sula Vineyards Chenin Blanc
5oz pour. Ripe Tropical Fruit and Hints of Honey. Pairs well with salads and desserts.
La Jassine Côtes du Rhône
5oz pour. Dark berry fruits, and a rich and textured palate. Grenache/Syrah blend; red wine.
Daiquiris (requires purchase of any food item)
Cocktails (requires purchase of any food item)
Bayou Bloody Mary
Bayou's Creole Bloody Mary w/creole seasoning rim & garnish of lime, olive, cherry tomato, poached shrimp, pickled green beans, smoked bacon. **this drink contains shellfish**
Brandy Milk Punch
Capt Chai
Hurricane
Irish Channel Au Lait
NOLA Swinger
Cajun Latte
Bloody W\o Bacon And Shrimp
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sharing the Culture and Community of Southern Foodways
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington, VA 22201