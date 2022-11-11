Bayou Bakery "Neighborhood Eatery"

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.25

Build your own breakfast sandwich! Plain biscuit with your choice of fillings. Nothing is pre-included in the sandwich. IF YOU DO NOT SELECT THE FILLING IT WILL NOT BE INCLUDED!!!! Light, Buttery, Tender Proper Southern Biscuit OR fluffy and soft milk roll. Eggs are only offered scrambled with milk. No modifications please. (if you would like double of anything, please add a SIDE of the item to your cart. We cannot accept requests that do not have the addition added to the original order).