Cake in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve cake
Rus Uz
1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington
|Manti
|$19.50
Steamed Uzbek dumplings stuffed with diced seasoned lamb, onions and spices. Served with yogurt and a tomato based sauce.
Pelmeni16.50
Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.
|Goluptsi
|$19.50
Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.
|Plov
|$19.99
The national dish of Uzbekistan. A flavorful rice dish mixed with carrots, chickpeas, raisins, spices and lamb that will surely satisfy any food craving you may have
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Coffee Cake
|$3.25
Chiko Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
|Korean Garden Noodles
|$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Bayou Bakery
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington
|The Muff-A-Lotta
|$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
|Mr. T
|$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
|Bayou BLT
|$10.00
Benton's bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
FRENCH FRIES
Osteria da Nino
2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON
|Orechiette Sausage
|$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
|Calamari
|$16.00
Crispy calamari, lemon, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI
|$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
|$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Courthaus Burger
|$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
|French Dip
|$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
|Chopped Chipotle
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Red Velvet Cake (Slice)
|$7.00
Three layers of delicate, moist, crimson cake are enrobed in a tangy creamy cheese frosting with hints of lemon zest.
|Mother's Day Cake Whole
|$32.00
|Mother's Day Cake Slice
|$8.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Stellina Pizzeria
2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington
|Advance Order: Tiramisu Cake with Cannoli Garnish
ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE OF PICK-UP TIME. ORDERS PLACED AFTER 4PM REQUIRE 48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE. 6" or 8" Tiramisu layer cake (ladyfingers, coffee, mascarpone) with cannoli garnish
|SLICE Dulce De Leche Cake
|$4.50
Sponge Cake, Dulce de Leche, Chocolate Curls
|SLICE Amaretto Cake
|$4.50
Sponge cake with amaretto cream and cookie crumbles
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Family Carrot Cake
|$12.00
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Mouse Cake
|$8.00
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Red Velvet Layer Cake
|$6.50
Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Crumb Cake (Online)
|$2.50
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake
|$16.00
Hazelnut, Chocolate Ganache
RAMEN
Boru Ramen
2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Marukyo Meisaku Mixed Flavor Cakes (18 Pcs Pack)
|$6.50
Matcha, chestnut, milk, sweet red beans, white kidney beans, and soba.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|1 Golden Brown Hot Cake
|$3.79
|Multi-Grain Hot Cakes
|$8.69
|Fresh Blueberry Hot Cake
|$9.99
COOKIES • PASTRY
For Five Coffee Roasters
2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Orange Carrot Pound Cake
|$6.95
|Cake of the Day
|$6.95
|Birthday Cake
|$5.50
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
chocolate tuile, macerated raspberries, raspberry coulis
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.95
