Ted's Bulletin - Ballston

review star

No reviews yet

4238 Wilson Boulevard ste 1130

arlington, VA 22203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Thick Cut French Toast.

Breakfast.

Avocado Toast.

Avocado Toast.

$13.89

Poached eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomato, pickled chilies, radish, fried garlic, lime, 7 grain toast, (Vegetarian)

Big Mark Breakfast.

Big Mark Breakfast.

$15.95

Three eggs, two slices of applewood bacon, two sausages, hash browns, toast, and Ted’s tart.

Breakfast Burrito.

Breakfast Burrito.

$16.49

Choice of chorizo or marinated flank steak, scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, avocado cream, roasted tomato salsa, diced tomatoes, cilantro, and hash browns.

Chicken 'N' Biscuits.

Chicken 'N' Biscuits.

$14.89

Three biscuits, hand-breaded chicken tenders, honey drizzle, mumbo sauce, and hash browns.

Crabcake Benedict.

Crabcake Benedict.

$21.89

Crab cakes, poached egg*, house-made hollandaise, English muffin, hashbrowns

Croque Madame.

Croque Madame.

$16.79

ham, gruyere, sausage gravy, sunny egg*, dijon frisée salad

Garden Omelet.

Garden Omelet.

$13.69

Egg whites*, spinach, broccoli, diced red onion, tomato, side of fruit

Grain Bowl.

Grain Bowl.

$13.89

Sunny egg*, sautéed spinach, rice, farro, crispy quinoa, cotija cheese, pickled chiles, micro cilantro, pumpkin seeds, green chile sauce

Huevos Ranchero.

Huevos Ranchero.

$15.29

Corn tostadas, 3 sunny eggs*, chorizo, refried black beans, chile de arbol salsa, cotija cheese, crema, pico de Gallo (Vegetarian)

Jon's Omelet.

Jon's Omelet.

$13.79

Choice of meat, spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and hash browns.

Kids Mr. Breakfast.

Kids Mr. Breakfast.

$5.99
Make Your Mark.

Make Your Mark.

$11.95

Two Eggs, Choice of Meat, Side of Toast, Side of Hashbrowns

Nana's Biscuits and Sausage Gravy.

Nana's Biscuits and Sausage Gravy.

$13.89

Two eggs and hash brown.

Pancake Stack.

Pancake Stack.

$13.89

Two eggs and hash browns. (Vegetarian)

Salmon Toast.

Salmon Toast.

$15.89

Salt cured salmon, creme fraiche, lemon zest, fried capers, everything seasoning, 7 grain toast

Spiced Apple Cider Pancakes.

Spiced Apple Cider Pancakes.

$11.89

cinnamon apple ancient grain pancakes, whipped cream

Steak & Eggs.

Steak & Eggs.

$21.89

(GS) Flatiron steak*, 2 eggs*, garlic home fries, chipotle demi glace, chimichurri, dijon frisée salad

T.U.B.S (Ted's Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich).

T.U.B.S (Ted's Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich).

$12.89

Applewood bacon, sausage, fried egg, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, grilled toast, and hash browns.

Ted's Hash.

Ted's Hash.

$16.89

Corned beef, 2 eggs, potatoes, choice of toast. (GS)

Ted's Tart Pancake.

Ted's Tart Pancake.

$14.95

Crushed strawberry Ted’s tarts mixed in. 2 eggs, hash browns, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream. (Vegetarian)

Thick Cut French Toast.

Thick Cut French Toast.

$13.89

Two eggs and hash browns. (Vegetarian)

Brunch Kit.

$60.00

Your choice of pancakes or thick cut french toast, scrambled eggs, choice of 2 breakfast meats, and home fries. Includes 4 assorted Ted's Tarts. Serves 4

Breakfast Sides.

Applewood Bacon.

Applewood Bacon.

$5.99
Biscuit and Sausage Gravy.

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy.

$5.99
Chicken Sausage Links.

Chicken Sausage Links.

$5.99
Fruit & Granola Parfait.

Fruit & Granola Parfait.

$5.99

Home Fries.

$5.99
Impossible Sausage.

Impossible Sausage.

$6.99
Sausage Patties.

Sausage Patties.

$5.99

1 Egg.

$1.99
1 Pancake.

1 Pancake.

$2.49
2 Eggs.

2 Eggs.

$3.99
French Toast.

French Toast.

$2.99
Sausage Gravy.

Sausage Gravy.

$2.99
Teds Hash.

Teds Hash.

$7.49
Toast.

Toast.

$1.99
Seasonal Fruit.

Seasonal Fruit.

$5.99

Hash Browns.

$3.29
Tillamook Cheddar Grits.

Tillamook Cheddar Grits.

$5.99
Virginia Ham.

Virginia Ham.

$5.99

Bakery.

Apple Cheesecake.

Apple Cheesecake.

$8.00
Apple Hand Pie.

Apple Hand Pie.

$9.00
Cake Slice.

Cake Slice.

$11.00
Campfire S'mores Sundae.

Campfire S'mores Sundae.

$8.00

layers of marshmallow, chocolate, & Nutella custard, whipped cream

Cookie Sundae.

Cookie Sundae.

$8.00
Horchata Tres Leches.

Horchata Tres Leches.

$11.00

horchata rice milk custard , cinnamon sugar, caramel

Mini Pie.

Mini Pie.

$9.00
Ted's Tart.

Ted's Tart.

$4.00

Coffee.

Americano.

$3.00

Cappuccino.

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait.

$5.00

Chai.

$4.50

Coffee.

$3.00

Hot Chocolate.

$4.50

ICED Coffee.

$3.00

Latte.

$5.00

Mocha.

$5.50
Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Pumpkin Spice Latte.

$5.49
Pumpkin Spice Cream Cloud Cold Brew.

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cloud Cold Brew.

$5.00

Cold Brew topped with freshly whipped infused cream.

Beverages.

Coke.

$3.50

Diet Coke.

$3.50

Hot Tea.

$3.59

Iced Tea.

$3.99

Ginger Ale.

$3.50

Ginger Beer.

$4.00

Milk.

$3.50

Root Beer.

$3.50

Sprite.

$3.50

Water.

$2.00

ToGo Apple LG.

$4.50

ToGo Cran LG.

$4.50

ToGo Grape Fruit LG.

$4.50

ToGo Orange LG.

$4.50

ToGo Pineaple LG.

$4.50

ToGo Tomato LG.

$4.50
Hot Cider.

Hot Cider.

$5.00

local cider & caramel

Milkshakes.

Vanilla Shake.

Vanilla Shake.

$7.99
Coffee Shake.

Coffee Shake.

$7.99
Strawberry Shake.

Strawberry Shake.

$7.99
Chocolate Shake.

Chocolate Shake.

$7.99
S'mores Shake.

S'mores Shake.

$8.99
Nanner MS.

Nanner MS.

$8.99
Chocolate Peppermint.

Chocolate Peppermint.

$8.99
Vanilla Peppermint.

Vanilla Peppermint.

$8.99
Caramel Mach MS.

Caramel Mach MS.

$8.99
Heath Almond MS.

Heath Almond MS.

$8.99
Oreo Shake.

Oreo Shake.

$8.99
PB&J Shake.

PB&J Shake.

$8.99
Strawberry Banana.

Strawberry Banana.

$8.99
Seasonal Shake.

Seasonal Shake.

$8.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Ted's Bulletin is a place to savor The Every Day. We are your neighborhood restaurant, serving up modern American food and drink—from all-day breakfast, to fine lunches, dinners, desserts, inspired cocktails, and weekend brunch.

4238 Wilson Boulevard ste 1130, arlington, VA 22203

