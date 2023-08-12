Take $7 off a 6-pack of $12 juices and milks! 🤑
SIX
Copied!
Take $7 off a 6-pack of $12 juices and milks! 🤑
SIX
Copied!


Cold-Pressed Juice 🍃

Refresh 🍉

Refresh 🍉

$12.00

Watermelon, Aloe, Mint, Lime | Revive & Refresh, Assist Muscle Recovery, Improve Heart Health

Daily Greens 🥬

Daily Greens 🥬

$12.00

Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Pineapple, Apple, Kale, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon, Mint | Alkalize the Body, Address Inflammation, Boost Immunity

Remedy 🥕

Remedy 🥕

$12.00

Carrot, Pineapple, Pear, Turmeric, Ginger | Reduce Inflammation, Boost Immunity, Neutralize Free Radicals

Hydrate 🍍

Hydrate 🍍

$12.00

Pineapple, Cucumber, Coconut Water, Aloe | Hydrate, Improve Gut Health & Skin Repair, Reduce Effects of Sun Damage

Detox 🥬

Detox 🥬

$12.00

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon | Detoxify, Restore & Rejuvenate Major Organs

Revitalize 💪

Revitalize 💪

$12.00

Beet, Carrot, Apple, Celery, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger | Purify Blood & Lymphatic System, Address Iron Deficiencies, Increase Energy, Improve Skin

Defend 🍎🍏

Defend 🍎🍏

$12.00

Red Apple, Green Apple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger, Ceylon Cinnamon | Boost Immunity, Improve Heart Health, Cancer Preventative Properties

Cashew Milks 🥛

Cashew Chai 🌰

Cashew Chai 🌰

$12.00

Activated Cashews, Filtered Water, Medjool Dates, Ayurvedic Chai Spices (Cinnamon, Allspice, Cardamom, Clove, Ginger), Vanilla Bean Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt | Stimulate Digestive & Pancreatic Enzymes, Regulate Blood Sugar, Reduce Inflammation

Cold Brew Latte ☕️

Cold Brew Latte ☕️

$12.00

House-Made Cold-Brew Coffee, Activated Cashews, Medjool Dates, Coconut Sugar, Vanilla Bean Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt | Increase Energy, Improve Brain Function

Strawberry Cashew 🍓

Strawberry Cashew 🍓

$12.00

Activated Cashews, Strawberries, Medjool Dates, Vanilla Bean, Himalayan Pink Salt | Helps tone and rejuvenate the skin.

Smoothies 🥤

Strawberry Swag 🍓🍌

Strawberry Swag 🍓🍌

$12.00

Strawberry, Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ceylon Cinnamon

Green Machine 🥬🍌🥥

Green Machine 🥬🍌🥥

$12.00

Kale, Banana, Coconut Meat, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina

Pitaya Paradise 🏖

Pitaya Paradise 🏖

$12.00

Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Goji Berry, Plant-Based Protein

Blue Moon 🫐🥑

Blue Moon 🫐🥑

$13.00

Blueberry, Avocado, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ground Flax, Pumpkin Seeds, Ceylon Cinnamon

Cacao Bliss 🍫

Cacao Bliss 🍫

$12.00

Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon

Mint Matcha Chip 🍵

Mint Matcha Chip 🍵

$12.00

Spinach, Banana, Cashew Milk, Cashew Butter, Matcha, Mint Extract, Cacao Nibs

Very Berry 🫐🍓

Very Berry 🫐🍓

$12.00

Mixed Berries, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein

Bowls 🥣

Barbee Bowl 💅💖

Barbee Bowl 💅💖

$12.00

Strawberry, Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ceylon Cinnamon. Topped with Safe + Fair Birthday Cake Granola, Strawberry, Coconut.

Açaí Bowl 🍓🍌

Açaí Bowl 🍓🍌

$12.00

Açaí Fruit, Banana, Strawberry, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein. Topped with Granola, Strawberry, Coconut.

Mother of Dragons Bowl 🐉

Mother of Dragons Bowl 🐉

$12.00

Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Coconut, Goji Berry, Ground Pumpkin Seeds.

Super Green Smoothie Bowl 🥬🍌🫐

Super Green Smoothie Bowl 🥬🍌🫐

$12.00

Kale, Banana, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Coconut.

Waffles 🧇

Signature Waffle 🍠

Signature Waffle 🍠

$14.00

Sweet Potato Waffle, Lemon Curd, Mixed Berries, Coconut Whip, Matcha Powder, Freshly Ground Nutmeg

Salads 🥗

Radiant Greens Salad 🥬

Radiant Greens Salad 🥬

$12.00

Radicchio, Seasonal Greens, Seasonal Squash, Figs, and Walnuts. Tossed in a flavorful Apple Cider Vinaigrette. Contains Nuts.

Kale Caesar 🥬

Kale Caesar 🥬

$12.00

Kale, Roasted Chickpeas, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, and a Creamy Cashew Caesar Dressing. Contains Nuts.

Raw Pad Thai 🥢

Raw Pad Thai 🥢

$12.00

Zucchini, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Edamame, Red Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, and a Thai-Style Tahini Dressing. Contains Sesame and Soy.

Snacks 🍿

Bananas Foster Chia Pudding 🍌

Bananas Foster Chia Pudding 🍌

$10.00

This pudding is a great on-the-go breakfast or afternoon snack. Our coconut chia pudding base, now in an 8 oz recyclable plastic jar, is layered with rich date caramel, topped with caramelized bananas, and then drizzled with walnut butter. Sweet, salty, and satisfies all of your cravings.

Nomz Almond Energy Bites ⚡️

Nomz Almond Energy Bites ⚡️

$4.00

Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.

Nomz Hazelnut Energy Bites ⚡️

Nomz Hazelnut Energy Bites ⚡️

$4.00

Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Hazelnuts, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.

Nomz Pistachio Energy Bites ⚡️

Nomz Pistachio Energy Bites ⚡️

$4.00

Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Pistachio, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.

Cherry Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bar 🍫

Cherry Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bar 🍫

$4.00

Blends fresh-roasted peanut & pecan nut butter with whole roasted pecan pieces, tart dried cherries, Askinosie dark chocolate, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein and raw organic wildflower honey. Contains: Coconut, Peanuts, and Tree Nuts

Figgy Chai Peanut Butter Protein Bar

Figgy Chai Peanut Butter Protein Bar

$4.00

Fresh-roasted peanut & almond nut butter, sweet dried figs, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein, raw organic wildflower honey, and Big Spoon Roaster's signature blend of traditional chai tea spices. Contains: peanuts, almonds, coconut.

Apple Ginger Almond Butter Protein Bar 🍎

Apple Ginger Almond Butter Protein Bar 🍎

$4.00

Fresh-roasted almond butter filled with crystallized Fiji ginger and unsweetened dried apple, which complement the crunch of Michele's Granola and puffed quinoa. Contains: almonds & coconut.

Michele's Ginger Hemp Granola

Michele's Ginger Hemp Granola

$10.00

We're proud to carry local maker, Michele's Granola. We now use this Ginger Hemp granola to top our smoothie bowls. Buttery hemp seeds and a punch of sweet organic ground ginger take the spotlight in this distinctive blend, flecked with sesame, pumpkin, and golden and brown flax seeds. This nut free variety provides a delicious granola experience for all.

Michele's Almond Butter Granola

Michele's Almond Butter Granola

$10.00

We’re proud to carry local maker, Michele’s Granola. In this blend, they add a big dollop of real almond butter into each bag, adding a delicious creamy crunch to their traditional granola mix.

Michele's Lemon Pistachio Granola

Michele's Lemon Pistachio Granola

$10.00

We’re proud to carry local maker, Michele’s Granola. Lemon Pistachio is a sunny mix of almonds, pistachios and sweet and tangy lemon juice. Enjoy!

Essentia Alkaline Water 💧

Essentia Alkaline Water 💧

$4.00

New Wt. 32 Oz

Apricot Pepita Peanut Butter Protein Bar 🍑

Apricot Pepita Peanut Butter Protein Bar 🍑

$4.00

Fresh-roasted peanut & pepita butter, whole pumpkin seeds, wildflower honey, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein, and golden apricots. Contains: peanuts & coconut.

Nomz Coconut Energy Bites ⚡️

Nomz Coconut Energy Bites ⚡️

$4.00

Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Coconut, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.

Lemon Blueberry Cashew Butter Protein Bar 🍋🫐

Lemon Blueberry Cashew Butter Protein Bar 🍋🫐

$4.00

Organic cashew butter blended with Michele's Granola, dried blueberries, lemon, quinoa, heirloom Mission almonds, and non-GMO pea protein. Contains: almonds, cashews & coconut.

Wellness Shots ⚡️

Immunity Boost, 2 oz 🍋

Immunity Boost, 2 oz 🍋

$4.50

Ginger, Lemon | Boost Immunity, Improve Digestion, Protect Respiratory System

Inflammation Tamer, 2 oz 🥥

Inflammation Tamer, 2 oz 🥥

$4.50

Coconut Water, Pineapple, Blue Spirulina, Lemon, Aloe | Reduce Inflammation, Support Joint Health, Relieve Physical Discomfort

Cleanses 🍃

1-Day Cleanse

1-Day Cleanse

$65.00

A one day version of our signature cleanse. Includes five cold-pressed juices and fan fave, Cashew Chai.

3-Day Signature Cleanse

3-Day Signature Cleanse

$195.00

Our most popular cleanse. Includes 18 bottles total. Five of our signature cold-pressed juices and fan fave, Cashew Chai, daily. This cleanse is designed to reboot your system, delivering the maximum amount of nutrients we have to offer.

Merchandise 🛍

Black Bottle Pump

Black Bottle Pump

$3.50

Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.

Black Bottle Sprayer

Black Bottle Sprayer

$3.50

Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.

White Bottle Pump

White Bottle Pump

$3.50

Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.

White Bottle Sprayer

White Bottle Sprayer

$3.50

Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.

Cooler Bag

Cooler Bag

$10.00

Keep your Greenheart favorites chilled in transport with this insulated cooler bag. Fits four bottles and a small ice pack.