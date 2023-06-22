Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

Lyon Hall

5,052 Reviews

$$

3100 Washington Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Popular Items

Hanger Steak Frites*

Hanger Steak Frites*

$31.00

arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

wild rice, cremini mushroom, baby squash, Serrano ham, chicken jus

Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel

$24.00

Spring succotash, apple mostarda

DINNER

Plat du Jour

MONDAY: Pappardelle

$22.00+Out of stock

vegetable bolognese, basil, mushroom, Parmigiano-Reggiano

TUESDAY: Chicken Schnitzel

$22.00+Out of stock

mushroom, pearl onion, carrot, peewee potato, Vin Blanc, herbs

WEDNESDAY: Fish & Chips

$24.00+Out of stock

lightly battered cod, Old Bay frites, lemon, tartar sauce, salad

THURSDAY: Beef Bourguignon

$26.00+

braised beef short ribs, lardon, pearl onion, carrot, mushroom, Bourgogne rouge, truffle pomme purée

FRIDAY: Roasted Duck Breast

$33.00+Out of stock

English pea puree, corn, fava beans, baby squash, pickled apple, duck jus

SATURDAY: Grilled Lamb Chops

$36.00+Out of stock

roasted potato, baby carrot, heirloom tomatoes, charred Spring onion, lamb jus

SUNDAY: Bouillabaisse

$34.00+Out of stock

lobster & tomato broth, manila clam, mussel, shrimp, salmon, fennel, basil, grilled baguette

Appetizers

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00+

cocktail sauce

Warm Bavarian Pretzel

Warm Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

smoked cheddar fondue, honey butter, spicy mustard

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Gruyére cheese, crouton

Mushroom Bisque

Mushroom Bisque

$12.00

crème fraîche, black truffle oil, crispy mushroom

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

fennel, heart of palm, carrot, watermelon radish, orange, Champagne vinaigrette

Roasted Baby Beets

Roasted Baby Beets

$13.00

apple, arugula, candied walnut, Point Reyes blue cheese, beet vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, white anchovy, quail egg, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

cherry tomato, Kalamata olive, orange supreme, balsamic vinaigrette

Escargots

Escargots

$14.00

persillade, smoked pistachio

Fromage

Fromage

Roquefort (blue), Comté (cow, semi-hard), P'tit Basque (sheep), Mimolette (cow, hard), Saint-André (cow, soft) with fruit mostarda, candied nuts, sliced apples, grapes

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

jambon de Bayonne, Genoa salami, Soppressata, chicken pâté w/pistachio, pork pâté w/black pepper/marinated olives, house-pickled vegetables, Dijon

Classic French Baguette

Classic French Baguette

$5.00+

with salted butter

Mussel Pots

Vin Blanc Mussels

Vin Blanc Mussels

$20.00

garlic, crème fraîche, shallot, parsley, spinach

Marseille Mussels

$21.00

seafood broth, braised fennel, tomato, saffron, chili, white wine

Thai Curry Mussels

Thai Curry Mussels

$21.00

rice vermicelli, coconut, lemongrass, Fresno chili, spinach, basil

Tinola-Style Mussels

$21.00

ginger broth, spinach, shredded papaya, shishito pepper

Mussel Fries

$4.00

a small side of pommes frites to accompany your mussels

Entrées

Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel

$24.00

Spring succotash, apple mostarda

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

wild rice, cremini mushroom, baby squash, Serrano ham, chicken jus

Risotto Verte

$24.00

asparagus, fava beans, English peas, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Pan-Roasted Salmon*

Pan-Roasted Salmon*

$28.00

petite lentils, Brussels sprouts, arugula & tomato salad, lemon oil

Grilled Branzino

Grilled Branzino

$29.00

artichokes à la barigoule, warm lemon vinaigrette

Pan-Seared Mahi Mahi

$29.00

quinoa, broccoli rabe, sauce vierge, balsamic glace

Orecchiette

$25.00

calamari, broccoli rabe, teardrop tomato, basil

Filet Medallions*

$38.00

spinach purée, new potato, confit tomato, haricots verts, pink peppercorn demi

Braised Short Rib

$28.00

vegetable mélange, smashed carrot, grilled apricot, jus de viande

Hanger Steak Frites*

Hanger Steak Frites*

$31.00

arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise

Lyon Hall Burger

Lyon Hall Burger

$18.00

house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad

Sides

POMMES FRITES

$8.00

hand cut

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.00

vadouvan aioli, pickled mustard seeds

SAUTÉED SPRING VEGETABLES

$9.00

fava beans, English peas, heirloom carrots

KUNG PAO CAULIFLOWER

KUNG PAO CAULIFLOWER

$9.00

hoisin, peanuts, pickled chilies

ROASTED WILD MUSHROOMS

$9.00

garlic butter

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$11.00

mousseline ou vinaigrette

MACARONI AU GRATIN

MACARONI AU GRATIN

$8.00

gouda, cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs

Classic French Baguette

Classic French Baguette

$5.00+

with salted butter

Dessert

Cherry Blossom Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

flourless chocolate cake, sour cherry gelee, creme fraiche, caramelized buckwheat

Warm Brownie Almond Tart

$9.00

Mandarins curd, candied orange, Greek yogurt ice cream

Toasted Sugar & Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee

$10.00

roasted strawberries, butter wafers, rhubarb consumme, violet

Dessert Special

$8.00
Classic French Baguette

Classic French Baguette

$5.00+

with salted butter

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

2 pieces to-go only

Coconut Macaron Blondie

Coconut Macaron Blondie

$5.00

chocolate chunks/salty pretzel crumble to-go only

Brownie

Brownie

$5.00

to-go only

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Pasta with butter & cheese

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Fish

$7.00

salmon

DRINKS TO GO

COCKTAILS TO GO

SJF

SJF

$13.00

A Lyon Hall classic, to go. Tito's Vodka, fresh lime, bottle of ginger beer.

My Mom's Manhattan

My Mom's Manhattan

$15.00

Old Overholt Rye, Dolin Rouge, Cointreau, house-made orange/clove bitters

Paper Plane to Paris

Paper Plane to Paris

$14.00

Maker's Mark, Cardamaro, Aperol, fresh lemon juice.

L'Enfant

$16.00

WINES TO GO

Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$27.00

Belle Jardin Sparkling bottle with your selection of juice on the side

White Blend

White Blend

$22.00

Côtes de Gascogne, Colombard l Ugni Blanc l Sauvignon Blanc, France 2020

Grenache Blend

Grenache Blend

$24.00

Clos du Mont-Olivet, Grenache l Syrah l Cinsault l Mourvèdre l Carignan, "Vielles Vignes," Côtes du Rhône, France 2018

Gamay

Gamay

$20.00

Domaine de Cornillac, Gamay, Beaujolais, France 2021

Old Vine Carignan

Old Vine Carignan

$20.00

Headhunter, Old Vine Carignane, Mendocino, California 2014

BEERS TO GO

Denizens Brewing 6 Pack

Denizens Brewing 6 Pack

$10.00

6 pack featuring the best of Denizens Brewing Company. No substitutions!

Mystery Beer 4 Pack

$12.00

4 pack of beers hand selected by our Beer Director. No substitutions!

St. Bernardus 4 Pack

St. Bernardus 4 Pack

$15.00

Includes 1 bottle/can of each: Tripel, Pater 6, Prior 8, Tokyo. No substitutions.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lyon Hall is a bustling brasserie in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.

Website

Location

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

Gallery
Lyon Hall image
Lyon Hall image
Lyon Hall image
Lyon Hall image

