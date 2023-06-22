French
Lyon Hall
5,052 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lyon Hall is a bustling brasserie in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.
Location
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant
Rien Tong Thai Asian Restaurant & Sushi Bar
4.6 • 6,746
3131 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant
Rien Tong Thai Asian Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Arlington
4.6 • 6,746
3131 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant
More near Arlington