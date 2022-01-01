Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve tomato soup

The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Full Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
Caesar Salad$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about The Liberty Tavern
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Assembly
Sfoglina image

 

Sfoglina

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Braised Beef Agnolotti$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
More about Sfoglina
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
Tomato Egg Drop Soup$11.95
Serves two.
More about TNR Cafe
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Creamy tomato soup 16 oz$6.99
Creamy tomato soup Tomato sauce, chicken stock, tomato paste, onions, hot pepper sauce, salt and pepper Contain: Milk
Creamy Tomato Soup$5.59
tomato sauce, light cream, onions, pepper sauce
Creamy Tomato Soup$5.59
tomato sauce, light cream, onions, pepper sauce
More about King Of Koshary
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Young Chow

420 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
Tomato Egg Drop Soup for 2$10.45
More about Young Chow
banner pic

 

Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Tomatoes Egg Soup 西红柿甩袖汤$9.95
serves 2 people
More about Hunan Gate
banner pic

HOT POT

Mala Tang

3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11684 reviews)
Fried Egg Tomato Soup$11.95
More about Mala Tang

