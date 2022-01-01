Tomato soup in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about The Liberty Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Assembly
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Sfoglina
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Braised Beef Agnolotti
|$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
|Radiatore Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
|Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra
|$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
More about TNR Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tomato Egg Drop Soup
|$11.95
Serves two.
More about King Of Koshary
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Creamy tomato soup 16 oz
|$6.99
Creamy tomato soup Tomato sauce, chicken stock, tomato paste, onions, hot pepper sauce, salt and pepper Contain: Milk
|Creamy Tomato Soup
|$5.59
tomato sauce, light cream, onions, pepper sauce
|Creamy Tomato Soup
|$5.59
tomato sauce, light cream, onions, pepper sauce
More about Young Chow
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Young Chow
420 23rd St S, Arlington
|Tomato Egg Drop Soup for 2
|$10.45
More about Hunan Gate
Hunan Gate
4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Tomatoes Egg Soup 西红柿甩袖汤
|$9.95
serves 2 people