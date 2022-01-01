Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

SUSHI

Rolld

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rainbow Roll$15.50
Crab Stick/Cucumber/Tuna/topped w/Shrimp, Salmon, Avocado, Yellow Tail
Spicy Tuna Roll$5.50
Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece$5.00
More about Rolld
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura & Rice$9.00
More about Yume Sushi
RAMEN

Boru Ramen

2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4 (947 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura$8.00
2 shrimps and 3 pcs of vegetables with tempura sauce.
More about Boru Ramen
SUSHI • RAMEN

Takeshi Sushi

2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber with crunchy.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Six to eight pieces.
More about Takeshi Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington

4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (7793 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura$19.95
Five pieces jumbo shrimp and assorted vegetable. Served with salad, rice, and miso soup.
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$9.50
Includes 2 Tempura Shrimp, and assorted Veggies.
Tempura Shrimp Roll$7.45
6 pieces per order. Tempura shrimp and cucumber with eel sauce.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Shrimp and Veggie Tempura Dinner Bento$26.00
Crispy tempura large shrimp and assorted mixed vegetables. Served with steamed rice and special dipping sauce. Served with shrimp and veggie tempura, fresh mixed spring salad, pickled kimchi, seaweed salad, and steamed jasmine rice.
Shrimp &amp; Veggie Tempura Appetizer$10.00
Crispy lightly battered shrimp and vegetables with light soy dipping sauce.
Shrimp (5) Tempura$13.00
Crispy large shrimp in light tempura batter
More about Asia Bistro
Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura$8.95
More about Hunan Gate
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.10
Shrimp Tempura Roll + Miso Soup$13.00
More about Sushi Rock
RAMEN

Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

3024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1159 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Udon$14.49
Udon served with tempura shrimp (2 pieces). Udon is a type of thick wheat flour noodle used frequently in Japanese cuisine. It is often served hot as a noodle soup in its simplest form, as “kake udon”, in a mildly flavored fish broth called “kakejiru”, which is made of house special dashi, soy sauce, and mirin. Served with green onion in udon dashi from Fukuoka, Japan.
More about Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

