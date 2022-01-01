Shrimp tempura in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Rolld
SUSHI
Rolld
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Rainbow Roll
|$15.50
Crab Stick/Cucumber/Tuna/topped w/Shrimp, Salmon, Avocado, Yellow Tail
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.50
|Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece
|$5.00
More about Yume Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Shrimp Tempura & Rice
|$9.00
More about Boru Ramen
RAMEN
Boru Ramen
2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Shrimp Tempura
|$8.00
2 shrimps and 3 pcs of vegetables with tempura sauce.
More about Takeshi Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Takeshi Sushi
2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber with crunchy.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Six to eight pieces.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Shrimp Tempura
|$19.95
Five pieces jumbo shrimp and assorted vegetable. Served with salad, rice, and miso soup.
|Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
|$9.50
Includes 2 Tempura Shrimp, and assorted Veggies.
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$7.45
6 pieces per order. Tempura shrimp and cucumber with eel sauce.
More about Asia Bistro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Shrimp and Veggie Tempura Dinner Bento
|$26.00
Crispy tempura large shrimp and assorted mixed vegetables. Served with steamed rice and special dipping sauce. Served with shrimp and veggie tempura, fresh mixed spring salad, pickled kimchi, seaweed salad, and steamed jasmine rice.
|Shrimp & Veggie Tempura Appetizer
|$10.00
Crispy lightly battered shrimp and vegetables with light soy dipping sauce.
|Shrimp (5) Tempura
|$13.00
Crispy large shrimp in light tempura batter
More about Sushi Rock
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Sushi Rock
1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.10
|Shrimp Tempura Roll + Miso Soup
|$13.00
More about Hanabi Ramen Clarendon
RAMEN
Hanabi Ramen Clarendon
3024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Shrimp Tempura Udon
|$14.49
Udon served with tempura shrimp (2 pieces). Udon is a type of thick wheat flour noodle used frequently in Japanese cuisine. It is often served hot as a noodle soup in its simplest form, as “kake udon”, in a mildly flavored fish broth called “kakejiru”, which is made of house special dashi, soy sauce, and mirin. Served with green onion in udon dashi from Fukuoka, Japan.