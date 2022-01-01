Shrimp tempura in Arlington

Udon served with tempura shrimp (2 pieces). Udon is a type of thick wheat flour noodle used frequently in Japanese cuisine. It is often served hot as a noodle soup in its simplest form, as “kake udon”, in a mildly flavored fish broth called “kakejiru”, which is made of house special dashi, soy sauce, and mirin. Served with green onion in udon dashi from Fukuoka, Japan.

