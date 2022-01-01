Lentil soup in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve lentil soup
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Yayla Bistro
2201 N Westmoreland St, Arlington
|Red Lentil Soup
|$8.00
Traditional red lentils with garlic, carrots, potatoes & herbs. Gluten free.
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|lentil soup
|$5.59
red lentil, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, garlic, onion, cumin salt and pepper.
