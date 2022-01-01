Kebabs in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Super Pollo
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Kebab Bone In
|$19.99
Served with salad, rice, one side order, and naan.
|Lamb Kebab
|$19.99
Served with salad, rice, one side order, and naan.
|Beef Kebab
|$19.99
Served with salad, rice, one side order, and naan.