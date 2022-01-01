Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve meatball subs

Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smash Burger$15.99
Meridian Pint Bowl's
Classic Burger$15.99
More about Meridian Pint
Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Full Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
Caesar Salad$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about The Liberty Tavern
Ballston Local image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
Classic Cheese - W$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
Roni Cup - W$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
More about Ballston Local
Item pic

 

rogi @ Ballston

4238 Wilson Blvd , #145, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Meatball Sub$12.99
Beef/pork Italian meatballs served on a garlic butter toasted hoagie, topped with melted provolone.
More about rogi @ Ballston
Main pic

 

Nighthawk Pizza

1201 S Joyce Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tavern Meats$21.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, ground pepperoni, Italian sausage blend, caramelized onions, pecorino, and tomato sauce
Tavern Pepperoni$18.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, sliced pepperoni with tomato sauce
Tavern Hot Honey$19.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, ground pepperoni, pickled peppers, mikes hot honey, tomato sauce
More about Nighthawk Pizza
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub$13.00
Marinara sauce / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Comes with house made chips
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$13.99
Meatball baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Served on homemade baguette with French fries.
More about La Bettola Italiano
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Meatball sub$12.99
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Veggie Burgers

Lomo

Rice Pudding

Chili

Mussels

Bulgogi

Tortas

Carrot Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston