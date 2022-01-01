Meatball subs in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve meatball subs
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
|Classic Cheese - W
|$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
|Roni Cup - W
|$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
rogi @ Ballston
4238 Wilson Blvd , #145, Arlington
|Italian Meatball Sub
|$12.99
Beef/pork Italian meatballs served on a garlic butter toasted hoagie, topped with melted provolone.
Nighthawk Pizza
1201 S Joyce Street, Arlington
|Tavern Meats
|$21.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, ground pepperoni, Italian sausage blend, caramelized onions, pecorino, and tomato sauce
|Tavern Pepperoni
|$18.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, sliced pepperoni with tomato sauce
|Tavern Hot Honey
|$19.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, ground pepperoni, pickled peppers, mikes hot honey, tomato sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Meatball Sub
|$13.00
Marinara sauce / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Comes with house made chips
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub
|$13.99
Meatball baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Served on homemade baguette with French fries.