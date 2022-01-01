Cheese fries in Arlington
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
SANDWICHES
Westover Beer Garden
5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.95
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$6.95
|Cheese Fries
|$5.25
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Fries Baked with Cheese
|$6.99
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • TAPAS
East West Coffee Wine
3101 Wilson Blvd Suite 100, Arlington
|Chicken&Cheese Sandwich with fries
|$15.00
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shuck Shack
1100 S Hayes St, Arlington
|Cheese Fries
|$4.89
Topped with our cheese sauce (contains soy and milk)
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$6.09
Topped with our cheese sauce and applewood-smoked bacon (contains soy and milk)