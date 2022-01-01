Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve cheese fries

Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
Westover Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES

Westover Beer Garden

5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
Chicken Wings$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
More about Westover Beer Garden
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$6.95
Bacon Cheese Fries$6.95
Cheese Fries$5.25
More about Burger District
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Fries Baked with Cheese$6.99
More about La Bettola Italiano
Chicken&Cheese Sandwich with fries image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • TAPAS

East West Coffee Wine

3101 Wilson Blvd Suite 100, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (487 reviews)
Chicken&Cheese Sandwich with fries$15.00
More about East West Coffee Wine
banner pic

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shuck Shack

1100 S Hayes St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (7719 reviews)
Cheese Fries$4.89
Topped with our cheese sauce (contains soy and milk)
Bacon Cheese Fries$6.09
Topped with our cheese sauce and applewood-smoked bacon (contains soy and milk)
More about Shuck Shack

