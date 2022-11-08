Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charga

826 Reviews

$

5151 Lee Highway

Arlington, VA 22207

Build Your Own Bowl
Steak N Cheese 12in
Charga Whole Chicken w/4 Sides

All Day Specials

Beef Seekh Kabob Meal (Special)

$10.00

Chicken Tandoori Meal (Special)

$10.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob Meal (Special)

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla W/ Fries N Drink

$10.00

Chicken Burrito W/drink

$10.00

2 Piece Fried Chicken w/FF &Drink

$10.00

Quarter Chicken w/ 2 Sides N Drink

$10.00

1/2 Chicken w/2 Sides N Drink

$14.00

Chicken Tikka Kabob Meal (Special)

$10.00

Beef Steak Kabob Meal (Special)

$10.00

International Rotisserie (New Fried Chicken)

2 piece w/2 sides N Drink

$12.00

3 piece w/2 sides N Drink

$15.00

5 piece w/2 large sides

$18.00

9 piece w/ 2 Large sides

$25.00

Sajji 1/4 Combo w/2 Sides N Drink

$12.00

Sajji 1/2 Combo w/2 Sides N Drink

$15.00

Sajji Whole w/4 Large Sides Combos

$30.00
Sajji 1/2

Sajji 1/2

$10.00
Sajji Whole

Sajji Whole

$20.00

Sajji Quarter

$5.00

Charga 1/4 Combo w/2 Sides N Drink

$12.00

Charga 1/2 Combo w/2 Sides N Drink

$15.00

Charga Whole Chicken w/4 Sides

$30.00
Charga 1/4

Charga 1/4

$5.00
Charga 1/2

Charga 1/2

$10.00
Charga Whole

Charga Whole

$20.00

Peruvian 1/4 Combo w/2 Sides N Drink

$12.00Out of stock

Peruvian 1/2 Combo w/2 Sides N Drink

$15.00Out of stock

Peruvian Whole w/ 4 Large Sides

$30.00Out of stock

Peruvian 1/4

$5.00Out of stock

Peruvian 1/2

$10.00Out of stock

Peruvian Whole

$20.00Out of stock

Peri 1/4 Combo w/2 Sides N Drink

$12.00

Peri 1/2 Combo w/2 Sides N Drink

$15.00

Whole Peri Peri w/ 4 Large Sides

$30.00

Peri Peri 1/4

$5.00

Peri Peri 1/2

$10.00

Whole Peri Peri

$20.00

Chicken Sampler

$20.00

Chicken Sampler Comes With a Quarter of Each Chicken Peruvian Charga Sajji And Peri Peri

Chicken Sampler w/ 4 Large sides

$30.00

Sandwiches/Hoagies

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Our Fresh Crispy Chicken dipped in our super spicy honey sauce, comes on Brioche bun with side of Cole Slaw

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken N Cheese 12in

$12.00

Steak N Cheese 12in

$12.00

Chicken N Cheese 6in

$10.00

Steak N Cheese 6in

$10.00
Angus Beef Burger

Angus Beef Burger

$10.00

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

Deep fried Catfish on Brioche Bun W/ lettuce Tomatoe red onion and southwest sauce

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

Shawarma Wrap

$10.00

Lamb Gyro

$10.00

Falafel Wrap

$10.00

Salmon Sandwich

$12.00

Quesadillas/ Burrito

Chicken Quesadilla w/ Frys

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Spicy Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Bowls/Platters & Kabobs

Build Your Own Bowl

$12.00

You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)

Kabob Trio Meal

$30.00

Your Choice of 3 Proteins! Comes with Basmati Rice, Chickpeas Salad & Naan Bread

Chicken Tandoori Kabob Meal

$15.00

Juicy Marinated Bone In leg N thigh Tandoori chicken w/ Basmati Rice, Side salad and Fresh Hand Made Naan Bread

Chicken Tikka Kabob Meal

$15.00

Juicy Marinated Boneless Breast Chicken Tikka Kabob w/ Basmati Rice, Side salad and Fresh Hand Made Naan Bread

Chicken Seekh Kabob Meal

$15.00

Rib Eye Steak Kabob Meal

$21.00

Juicy Marinated Rib Eye Steak Kabob w/ Basmati Rice, Side salad and Fresh Hand Made Naan Bread

Beef Seekh Kabob Meal

$16.00

Juicy Marinated Ground Angus Beef Seekh Kabob w/ Basmati Rice, Side salad and Fresh Hand Made Naan Bread

Lamb Seekh Kabob Meal

$16.00Out of stock

Juicy Marinated Ground Lamb Seekh Kabob w/ Basmati Rice, Side salad and Fresh Hand Made Naan Bread

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$13.00

Lime Cilantro Rice w/ chickpeas and Tomato Cucumber Salad N Bread

Ribeye Steak 6 Oz W/2 sides

$12.00

Blackened Salmon Platter

$21.00

2 pieces of perfectly grilled blacken Cajun Catfish w/ your choice of 2 sides (please choose sides)

Fried Catfish w/2 sides

$15.00

Blackened Catfish w/2 sides

$15.00

Chicken Tikka Kabob Skewer

$10.00

Chicken Tandoori Skewer

$8.00

Chicken Seekh Skewer 16 inch

$8.00

Beef Seekh Skewer 16 inch

$8.00

Rib Eye Steak Kabob Skewer

$13.00

Lamb Seekh Skewer 16 inch

$12.00Out of stock

Drinks

Mango Lassi 12 Oz

$5.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.50

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.00

Can Coca Cola

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Rio Grande Cola Champagne

$2.00

Large Sides

Naan

$2.00

Garlic Butter Naan

$2.50

Butter Naan

$2.50

Large Regular Fries

$5.00

Large Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Large Spicy Fries

$5.00

Large masala fry

$5.00

Large spicy masala fry

$5.00

Large Curried Green Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Large lime Cilantro Rice

$5.00
Large Season Potatoe

Large Season Potatoe

$5.00

Large Yuca

$5.00

Large Basmati Rice

$5.00

Large Side Salad

$5.00

Large Cole Slaw

$5.00

Large Pickled Beets

$5.00

Large Pickled Onions

$5.00

Large Mixed Grilled Veggies

$5.00
Large Spinach

Large Spinach

$5.00
Large Tomatoe Cucumber Salad

Large Tomatoe Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Large Pico De Gallo

$5.00
Large Chickpeas

Large Chickpeas

$5.00

Large Lentil

$5.00
Large Black Beans

Large Black Beans

$5.00

Large Plantain

$5.00

6 Falafels

$7.00

Small Sides

Naan

$2.00

Butter Naan

$2.50

Garlic Butter Naan

$2.50

Small Chickpeas

$3.00

Small Black Beans

$3.00

Small Lentil

$3.00

Small Curried Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Small Basmati Rice

$3.00

Small Lime Cilantro

$3.00

Small Tomato Cucumber

$3.00

Small Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Small Pickled Beets

$3.00

Small Pickled Onions

$3.00

Small cole slaw

$3.00

Small Mixed Grilled Veggie

$3.00

Small Cooked Spinach

$3.00

Small Sea Salt Frys

$3.00

Small Masala Fry

$3.00

Small Spicy Masala Fry

$3.00

Small Spicy Fry

$3.00

Small Seasoned Fry

$3.00

Small Seasoned Potato

$3.00

Small Plantain

$3.00

Small Yuca

$3.00

Sauces

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Yellow Sauce

$0.50

Mint Chutney

$0.50

Green Sauce

$0.50

south west

$0.50

Large 12 Oz cup Yellow Sauce

$7.00

Large 12 Oz cup Green Sauce

$7.00

Curry Menu

Butter Chicken W/ Rice N Naan Bread

Butter Chicken W/ Rice N Naan Bread

$18.00

Butter Salmon W/Rice Naan Bread

$21.00
Chicken Tikka Masala W/Rice Naan Bread

Chicken Tikka Masala W/Rice Naan Bread

$18.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
International Rotisserie House

Website

Location

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA 22207

Directions

