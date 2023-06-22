Sushi-Zen Japanese Restaurant
No reviews yet
2457 N Harrison St
Arlington, VA 22207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers, Sides & Dessert
Appetizers
Edamame Appetizer
Boiled soybeans with a dash of kosher salt. Gluten free.
Seaweed Salad Appetizer
Served with marinated dressing. Contains gluten, sesame oil and seeds.
Assorted Sashimi Appetizer
6 piece assortment of salmon sashimi, tuna sashimi, yellowtail sashimi. Gluten Free
Salmon Sashimi Appetizer
6 Pieces of salmon sashimi. Gluten Free.
Toro Sashimi Appetizer
5 pieces toro (fatty tuna) sashimi
Chu Toro Sashimi Appetizer
5 pieces chu toro: medium fatty tuna
Gyoza (Chicken Dumplings) Appetizer
Six pieces of crisply fried chicken dumplings. Gyoza contains gluten and gyoza sauce contains sesame oil.
Shrimp Shumai Appetizer
6 Pieces of steamed shrimp dumplings. Contains gluten.
Shrimp Only Tempura Appetizer
6 pieces shrimp Lightly coated in tempura batter and deep fried until crisp in heart friendly rice bran oil. Tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, and radish.
Shrimp & Veggies Tempura Appetizer
Lightly coated in tempura batter and deep fried until crisp in heart friendly rice bran oil. Tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, and radish.
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Lightly coated in tempura batter and deep fried until crisp in heart friendly rice bran oil. Tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, and radish.
Age-Tofu Appetizer (Deep Fried Organic Tofu)
Deep fried organic tofu cut into cube pieces with special sauce, scallions, ginger and bonito (fish) flakes. Sauce contains gluten.
Yakitori Appetizer
Two pan fried skewers of all natural chicken cubes with scallions and Sushi-Zen™ gluten free house-made teriyaki sauce. Please note scallions cannot be removed. Yakitori sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Red Snapper & Shrimp Ceviche
Japanese red snapper, shrimp, Peruvian boil corn, spiced corn nuts and red onions. Combined together in our delicious spicy citrus Leche de Tigre sauce with crispy sweet potato chips.
Hamachi Tartar Appetizer
Yellowtail & avocado dressed with leche de tigre (Peruvian spicy citrus sauce). Garnished with radish, serrano peppers, microgreens and tempura lotus root (Sauce contains shellfish)
Sake Musubi (Rice Balls) Appetizer
2 rice balls with baked salmon in center
Baby Octopus Appetizer
5 pieces of baby octopus
Calamari Karaage
Two piece battered squid on a skewer fried with sweet chili sauce. Contains gluten.
Salads, Soups & Sides
Sushi Zen Salad
Fresh garden lettuce, assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, asparagus, avocado and organic tofu with Sushi-Zen™ (GF) signature house dressing.
Garden Tossed Salad
Fresh garden lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded purple cabbage and carrots. Comes with one 2oz. sushi-zen signature house dressing (gluten free-contains egg & soy). Extra salad dressing can be purchased.
Miso Soup
Organic tofu, non-GMO miso, seaweed and scallion. gluten free.
Miso Soup and Salad
Organic tofu, non-GMO miso soup with seaweed, chopped scallions (gluten free) and garden salad- with lettuce, assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded purple cabbage and carrots with Sushi-Zen™ signature house dressing. (Dressing is gluten free-contains egg & soy).
Large Miso Soup
Tofu, scallions, soy broth and seaweed
Premium White Rice Side
gluten free
Organic Brown Rice Side
gluten free
Sushi Rice Side
gluten free
Side of Steamed Veggies
Side of Steamed Mixed Veggies: Carrots, Broccoli, and Green Beans
Salad Dressing Side (2oz)
Sushi-Zen signature house dressing (gluten free-contains egg & soy).
Small Salad Dressing (8 oz)
Sushi-Zen signature house dressing (gluten free-contains egg & soy).
Large Salad Dressing (12oz)
Sushi-Zen signature house dressing (gluten free-contains egg & soy).
Bowl of Tofu
Steamed Sweet Potatoes (5pcs)
Half Avocado
Udon Broth with fish cake ONLY
Only udon broth, scallions, seaweed and fish cake
Seafood Salad
Drinks
Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)
Water
Hot Organic Green Tea
Organic Japanese sencha matcha green tea
Green Tea Bag REFILL
Lemon Lime- Ramune Japanese Sparkling Drink
Bubbly Japanese Soda in a unique shaped glass bottle that is sealed with a fun marble that acts as a stopper.
Strawberry - Ramune Japanese Sparkling Drink
Bubbly Japanese Soda in a unique shaped glass bottle that is sealed with a fun marble that acts as a stopper.
Melon- Ramune Japanese Sparkling Drink
Bubbly Japanese Soda in a unique shaped glass bottle that is sealed with a fun marble that acts as a stopper.
Coke 12oz
Diet Coke 12oz
Sprite 12oz
Unsweetened Green Ice Tea
16.9oz. Ito En Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea: Brewed from whole green tea leaves. Non-gmo, high in antioxidants and vitamin C
Mt. Fuji SPRING Water
Pure spring water originating from Mt. Fuji. Naturally alkaline and with a soft texture and crisp, unique taste.
Mt. Fuji SPARKLING Water
Sparkling water made with pure water originating from Mt. Fuji.
Apple Juice
100% apple juice- 10oz.
Ice tea Sweetened
Beer
Asahi 12oz Beer
5.2%ABV. Japanese Rice Lager Dry hopping gives Asahi Super Dry a moderate balanced bitterness and a crisp, clean finish. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Asahi Super Dry 21.4oz Beer
5.2%ABV. Japanese Rice Lager Dry hopping gives Asahi Super Dry a moderate balanced bitterness and a crisp, clean finish. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Sapporo Beer 12 oz
4.9% ABV. Japanese Rice Lager- With a rich gold color and refined bitterness, Sapporo Premium delivers an amazingly crisp, perfectly balanced taste and a smooth finish. Delicate hops & full malt character. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Sapporo Silver 22oz
4.9% ABV. Japanese Rice Lager- With a rich gold color and refined bitterness, Sapporo Premium delivers an amazingly crisp, perfectly balanced taste and a smooth finish. Delicate hops & full malt character. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Kirin Ichiban Beer 12oz
5% ABV. Japanese Lager. Smooth malt and hops, no bitter aftertaste. Brewed from only malt, hops and water. “Ichiban Shibori” is a unique method of brewing beer at its purest from a single pure ingredient: 100% malt. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Kirin Ichiban Beer 22oz
5% ABV. Japanese Lager. Smooth malt and hops, no bitter aftertaste. Brewed from only malt, hops and water. “Ichiban Shibori” is a unique method of brewing beer at its purest from a single pure ingredient: 100% malt. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Kirin Light Beer 12oz
3.2% ABV. Light Lager- With just 95 calories and full-flavor, Kirin Light is one of the few great world-class Lights. It's a crisp and refreshing beer with Smooth taste, balanced hop finish. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Sake
Small Hot- Sho Chiku Bai Classic Junmai
Traditional style sake- smooth & well balanced.
Large Hot- Sho Chiku Bai Classic Junmai
Traditional style sake- smooth & well balanced.
Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo Cold Sake
300 ml. Traditional style of sake is dry, delicate and fruity. Features a smooth, silky texture, tinged with aromas and flavors of pear, melon, honeysuckle, custard, and nutmeg. Deliciously enhanced when It is served warm.
Organic Nama Sake
300 ml. Organic Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Nama Cold Sake. Full body, rich and earthy with flavors of macadamia nuts, banana bread and chocolate.
Momokawa Pearl Nigori Sake
300 ml. Unfiltered sake with notes of vanilla & pineapple with banana, coconut & anise rounding out a creamy body
Wakatake Junmai Daiginjo Sake
Known as onikoroshi sake (a.k.a Demon Slayer) has a silky smooth texture, deep taste, superb acidity, and slight sweetness with an elegant fruity aroma.
Dassai Junmai Daiginjo Sake
300 ml. Premium sake. Graceful, elegant aroma with delicate sweetness of honey. Medium body layered with smooth rounded flavor. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Wine
Pighin- Pinot Grigio GLASS
Fruity and floral, aromas of banana, pineapple and wisteria flowers. From Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Pighin- Pinot Grigio BOTTLE
750ml Fruity and floral, aromas of banana, pineapple and wisteria flowers. From Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Ferrari Carano Chardonnay GLASS
Aromas of pear, white peach, graham cracker, vanilla and buttercream, perfectly balanced by vibrant and refreshing favors of Fuji apple, cinnamon and Meyer lemon. Lingering creamy and toasted oak notes round out the finish. From Sonoma County, California. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Ferrari Carano Chardonnay BOTTLE
750 ml. Aromas of pear, white peach, graham cracker, vanilla and buttercream, perfectly balanced by vibrant and refreshing favors of Fuji apple, cinnamon and Meyer lemon. Lingering creamy and toasted oak notes round out the finish. From Sonoma County, California.
Lyric Pinot Noir GLASS
750 ml. Balanced with bright acidity and finesse. Profile of Bing cherry, raspberry, and hints of kola-nut, cinnamon, clove and allspice. From Santa Barbara, California. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
Lyric Pinot Noir BOTTLE
750 ml. Balanced with bright acidity and finesse. Profile of Bing cherry, raspberry, and hints of kola-nut, cinnamon, clove and allspice. From Santa Barbara, California. (Must be 21 or older to purchase).
BYOB
Sushi
NIGIRI | Sashimi
Salmon Belly Seared (Aburi) Nigiri
2 Pieces- Salmon Belly-Aburi- seared. Contains gluten.
Fresh Salmon Nigiri (Sake)
2 Pieces salmon- Gluten free.
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
2 Pieces- smoked salmon gluten free.
Tuna Nigiri (Maguro)
2 Pieces- Maguro. Contains gluten.
Albacore Nigiri (seared tuna)
2 Pieces- Aburi -- seared. Marinated in sesame oil. Gluten Free.
Ikura Nigiri (Salmon Roe)
2 Pieces- Salmon roe. Gluten free.
Eel Nigiri (Unagi)
2 Pieces - Unagi. Broiled fish. Cooked. Contains gluten.
Yellowtail Nigiri (Hamachi)
2 Pieces- Hamachi. Gluten free.
Escolar Nigiri (White Tuna)
2 Pieces- white tuna. Gluten free.
Black Tiger Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri
2 Pieces- Ebi (shrimp). Cooked fish. Gluten free.
Boston Mackerel (Shimi Saba) Nigiri
2 Pieces- Saba. Gluten free.
Scallop Nigiri (Hotate)
2 Pieces- Hotate. Gluten free.
Red Snapper Nigiri (Madai)
2 pieces gluten free
Octopus Nigiri (Tako)
2 Pieces- Tako. Cooked fish. Gluten free.
Crabstick Nigiri (Kani-kama)
2 pieces-Kani-kama. Cooked fish. Contains gluten.
Sweet Fried Tofu (Inari) Nigiri
2 pieces- Inari. Cooked. Vegetarian. Contains gluten
Egg Omelet (Tamago) Nigiri
2 pieces- house made egg omelet Tamago. Cooked, Gluten Free.
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri
Flying fish roe. Gluten Free
Masago (smelt roe) Nigiri
2 pieces-Smelt Roe (fish eggs). Contains gluten.
Quail Egg Nigiri
gluten free
TORO Nigiri (Fatty Tuna)
2 pieces- Fatty tuna (toro)
CHU Toro Nigiri
Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri
Sea Urchin from California- gluten free.
MAKI Sushi Rolls
Real Cali Roll
6 Pieces- crab meat, avocado, cucumber and tobiko. Gluten free.
California Roll (NO roe)
6 pieces-Crabstick, avocado, cucumber with NO roe. Cooked. Crabstick contains gluten.
California Roll w/ Roe
6 pieces-Crabstick, avocado, sesame seeds, and roe (fish eggs). Crabstick contains gluten.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
6 Pieces. Shrimp tempura, avocado and roe. Cooked fish. Shrimp tempura contains gluten.
Spider Roll
6 Pieces- Deep fried softshell crab with avocado and roe. Softshell crab contains gluten. Cooked fish.
Tuna Roll
6 Pieces. Gluten free.
Tuna and Avocado Roll
6 Pieces. Gluten free.
Rock n’ Roll
6 Pieces- Eel, avocado and cucumber. Cooked fish. Eel contains gluten.
Eel and Cucumber Roll
6 Pieces-Cooked fish. Eel contains gluten.
Eel and Avocado Roll
6 Pieces-Cooked fish. Eel contains gluten.
Philly Roll
6 Pieces- Salmon, Cream cheese, cucumber and scallions. Gluten free. Cream cheese contains dairy.
Salmon Roll
6 Pieces. Gluten free.
Salmon and Avocado Roll
6 Pieces. Gluten free.
Yellowtail & Scallion Roll
6 Pieces. Gluten free.
Boston Mach Roll
Negi-Toro Roll
Boiled shrimp and cucumber Roll
Boiled Shrimp and Avocado Roll
Crabstick and cucumber Roll
Kani-kama Roll (crabstick)
Ikura Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Rice Roll
CHEF'S Special Rolls
Rainbow Roll
8 Pieces- California roll (crabstick & avocado) inside wrapped with tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado. Crabstick contains gluten.
Virginia Roll
8 Pieces- Spicy tuna and cucumber inside and topped with salmon and avocado. Spicy tuna contains gluten.
Fireworks Roll
8 Pieces- Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura inside topped with seared crabstick, mayo, scallions, tobiko, rice balls, and eel sauce. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, seared crabstick, and eel sauce contain gluten. Spicy tuna contains sesame oil.
Volcano Roll
8 Pieces- Spicy shrimp tempura, crabstick and avocado. Cooked. Contains gluten, sesame oil and seeds.
Alligator Roll
8 pieces- Cooked. Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, sesame seeds & eel sauce. Shrimp tempura and eel contain gluten.
Oishii (Delicious) Roll
8 Pieces- Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, and sesame seeds. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna contain gluten. Spicy tuna contains sesame oil.
Sophia Roll
8 Pieces- Tuna, cucumber, scallions inside with crunchy tempura flakes and spicy mayo outside. Tempura flakes and spicy mayo contain gluten.
Sushi-rito
Cut in 2 pcs: Shrimp Tempura, crabmeat, avocado, crunchy tempura flakes, & spicy mayo wrapped in soy paper burrito style and topped with jalapeno mayo sauce. Spicy tempura, crabmeat, tempura flakes, spicy mayo contain gluten. For best taste, warm up for 15-20 seconds in the microwave before eating.
Lady in Red Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Sunrise Roll
8 pieces- Eel, cream cheese, cucumber inside topped with seared salmon belly, sliced jalapeno, lemon zest, sesame seeds, eel sauce and spicy mayo. Eel, salmon belly, eel sauce and spicy mayo contain gluten. Contains sesame seeds.
Mango Snow Roll
Tempura Kanikama (crabstick), avocado, shiso leaf topped with seared escolar, habanero mango purée, habanero tobiko & scallion. Contains gluten.
SIGNATURE Rolls
Sakura Blossom Roll
8 Pieces- Tuna, salmon, fried asparagus, non-gmo soy paper and spicy eel sauce. Contains gluten
Shiro Blossom Roll
6 Pieces- Salmon, avocado, kanpyo, jalapeno, non-gmo soy paper and wasabi tartar. Contains gluten.
Cherry Blossom Roll
8 Pieces- Fresh salmon, avocado inside wrapped with tuna, topped with tobiko and spicy eel sauce. Spicy eel sauce contains gluten.
Hamachi Pearl Roll
8 Pieces- Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno soy and crispy pearl onion outside. Contains soy and gluten.
Outrageous Roll
8 Pieces- salmon, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo inside and topped with tuna, avocado and eel sauce. Tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and eel sauce contain gluten.
Glebe Roll
8 Pieces- Salmon and eel inside and topped with yellowtail, jalapeno chips with jalapeno mayo and eel sauce. Eel contains gluten.
Arlington Roll
8 Pieces- Smoked salmon, Cream cheese, cucumber, scallions, shrimp tempura inside with crunchy tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce outside. Shrimp tempura, tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce contain gluten. Cream cheese contains dairy.
Maryland Roll
8 Pieces- Crab meat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside topped with crunchy tempura flakes, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Shrimp tempura, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and eel sauce contain gluten.
Super Crunchy Roll
8 Pieces- Shrimp tempura, masago, crab stick, cucumber inside with salmon, avocado, crunchy tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce on outside. Shrimp tempura, tempura flakes, crabstick, spicy mayo, masago, and eel sauce contain gluten.
Customized Roll
CLASSIC Rolls
Dragon Roll
8 Pieces- California roll inside topped with eel strip and tobiko. Contains gluten.
Crazy Roll
8 Pieces-Deep fried California roll (crabstick & avocado) topped with spicy mayo on top. Cooked fish. Crabstick contains gluten.
Japanese Lasagna Roll
6 Pieces-Crabstick and avocado topped with special sauce-broiled. Crabstick contains gluten.
Caliente Roll
8 Pieces- Spicy. Deep fried spicy tuna, scallions, masago, jalapeno topped with jalapeno mayo and eel. Spicy tuna, eel, and masago contain gluten. Spicy tuna contains sesame oil.
President’s Roll
8 Pieces- Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado inside topped with salmon and tobiko with eel sauce. Soft shell crab and eel sauce contain gluten.
Crisp Roll
8 Pieces- boiled shrimp, cucumber, masago, scallions, spicy mayo and crunchy tempura flakes. Spicy mayo, tempura flakes, and masago contain gluten.
Tuna Peno Roll
8 Pieces- Tuna, jalapeno inside with crunchy tempura flakes and jalapeno mayo on outside. Tempura flakes contain gluten.
Blue Fire Roll
8 Pieces -Shrimp tempura, asparagus inside topped with seared salmon and yellow tail, scallions and blue tortilla chips, drizzled with sweet miso and jalapeno mayo. Tempura contains gluten
SPICY Rolls
Spicy Tuna Roll
6 Pieces- Spicy tuna. Contains gluten and sesame seed oil. Gluten free upon request.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
6 Pieces- Spicy tuna with tempura flakes. Contains gluten and sesame seed oil.
Spicy WHITE Tuna Roll w/ Cucumber & Avocado
6 Pieces- Spicy. Escolar fish with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds. Spicy sauce contains gluten and sesame seed oil. Gluten free upon request.
Jumbo Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll
8 Pieces- Spicy & Deep Fried. Contains gluten and sesame oil. Comes with spicy mustard sauce (contains gluten, soy, mayo)
Spicy Salmon Roll
6 Pieces- spicy. Spicy sauce contains gluten and sesame seed oil. Gluten free upon request.
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
6 Pieces- Spicy salmon with tempura flakes. Contains gluten and sesame seed oil.
Spicy California Roll (NO Roe)
6 pieces-Crabstick, avocado, sesame seeds, cucumber, spicy sauce with NO roe. Crabstick and spicy sauce contain gluten.
Spicy California Roll w/ Roe
6 pieces-Crabstick, avocado, sesame seeds, cucumber, spicy sauce with roe (fish eggs). Crabstick and spicy sauce contain gluten.
Spicy Yellowtail Scallions Roll
6 Pieces- Spicy. Spicy sauce contains gluten and sesame seed oil. Gluten free upon request.
Crunchy Spicy Yellowtail Scallion Roll
6 Pieces- Spicy yellowtail with scallions, and tempura flakes. Contains gluten and sesame oil.
Spicy Scallop, Cucumber, Scallions Roll
6 pieces- Spicy. Scallop, cucumber, scallions, and sesame seeds. Spicy sauce contains gluten and sesame oil. Gluten free upon request.
VEGETARIAN Rolls
Avocado Roll
6 Pieces- Gluten free.
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
6 Pieces- Gluten free. Contains sesame seeds
Cucumber Roll
6 Pieces- Kappa. Gluten free.
Sweet Potato Roll
6 Pieces- American sweet potato tempura. Contains gluten. Beet juice used for tempura color.
Asparagus Roll
6 Pieces- Cooked. Gluten free.
Futomaki Roll
5 Pieces- asparagus, mushroom, gourd and egg. Cooked. Mushrooms contain gluten.
Large Vegetarian Roll
asparagus, avocado, cucumber, mushroom, kampyo gourd
Pickled Radish Roll
Kanpyo Roll
Mushroom Roll
Ume Shiso Roll
Sushi PLATTERS
Maki Roll Platter
48 pieces total including (Descriptions available in rolls sections. No substitutions please.) 2 California w/ roe rolls 2 Shrimp Tempura rolls 2 Crunchy Spicy Tuna rolls 1 Tuna & Avocado roll 1 Salmon & Avocado roll Please note some rolls contain sesame seeds. Rolls with tempura, crabstick, and spicy sauce contain gluten. Crunchy spicy tuna roll contains sesame oil.
Combo Platter
34 pieces total including (Descriptions available in rolls sections. No substitutions please.) NIGIRI (2 pieces of each): Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Eel---- ROLLS: 1California Roll w/ roe Roll 1 Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll 1 Shrimp Tempura Roll 1 Salmon & Avocado Roll Please note some rolls contain sesame seeds. Rolls with tempura, crabstick, eel, and spicy sauce contain gluten. Crunchy spicy tuna roll contains sesame oil.
Chef Roll Platter
76 pieces total including (Descriptions available in rolls sections. No substitutions please) 2 California w/ roe rolls 2 Shrimp Tempura rolls 2 Crunchy Spicy Tuna rolls 2 Salmon & Avocado rolls 2 Tuna & Avocado rolls 1 Virginia roll 1 Rainbow roll Please note some rolls contain sesame seeds. Rolls with tempura, crabstick, and spicy sauce contain gluten. Volcano and spicy tuna contain sesame oil.
Specialty Roll Platter
112 pieces total including (Descriptions available in rolls sections. No substitutions please.) 3 California w/ roe rolls 3 Shrimp Tempura rolls 2 Crunchy Spicy Tuna rolls 2 Salmon & Avocado rolls 2 Tuna & Avocado rolls 1 Volcano roll 1 Alligator roll 1 Virginia roll 1 Rainbow roll 1 Oishii roll Please note some rolls contain sesame seeds. Sushi with tempura, crabstick, eel, and spicy sauce contain gluten. Virginia, oiishi, and spicy tuna contain sesame oil.
Signature Combo Platter
64 pieces including (Descriptions available in rolls sections. No substitutions please.) NIGIRI(3 pieces of each): Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Eel, Salmon belly------ ROLLS: 2 California roll w/ roe Rolls 1 Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll 1 Shrimp Tempura Roll 1 Salmon & Avocado Roll 1 Rainbow Roll 1 Volcano Roll Please note some rolls contain sesame seeds. Sushi with tempura, crabstick, eel, and spicy sauce contain gluten. Tuna, eel & salmon belly nigiri contain gluten. Volcano and spicy tuna contain sesame oil.
Veggie Platter
48 pieces including:(Descriptions available in rolls sections. No substitutions please.) Inari Nigiri (4 pieces- sweet fried tofu) Rolls: 1 Large Vegetarian Roll (asparagus, avocado, cucumber, mushroom, kampyo gourd) 2 Avocado & Cucumber Roll 1 Asparagus Roll 1 Sweet Potato Roll 1 Avocado Roll 1 Cucumber Roll Inari and sweet potato contain gluten.
Off Menu Rolls
Dar Sakura Roll
Hawaiian Roll
Sear Salmon Roll
Shiki Roll
Special Lasagna Roll
Pacific Roll
Gozilla Roll
Las Vegas Roll
Red Dragon Roll
Ruby Red Roll
Rainbow Donut
8 Pieces- Eel inside, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabstick, avocado, tobiko and sesame seeds with spicy barbecue sauce and spicy mayo.
Spicy Seafood Roll
Jumbo Spider Roll
Super California Roll
TnT Roll
Lunch Entrees
Lunch | Kitchen Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch
Chicken pan fried with Sushi-Zen™ house-made gluten free tamari teriyaki sauce with an assortment of vegetables. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Add a Garden salad with our signature house dressing (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Salmon Teriyaki Lunch
Salmon pan fried with Sushi-Zen™ house-made gluten free tamari teriyaki sauce with an assortment of vegetables. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Shrimp Teriyaki Lunch
Shrimp pan fried with Sushi-Zen™ house-made gluten free tamari teriyaki sauce with an assortment of vegetables. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Shrimp & Veggies Tempura Lunch
Shrimp & Assorted veggies lightly coated in tempura batter and deep fried until crisp in heart friendly rice bran oil. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Add a Garden salad with our signature house dressing for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, and radish.
Shrimp Only Tempura Lunch
9 pcs Shrimp lightly coated in tempura batter and deep fried until crisp in heart friendly rice bran oil. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Add a Garden salad with our signature house dressing for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, and radish.
Vegetable Tempura Lunch
Assorted veggies lightly coated in tempura batter and deep fried until crisp in heart friendly rice bran oil. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Add a Garden salad with our signature house dressing for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, and radish.
Kake Udon Lunch
Hot thick noodle soup with fish cake, seaweed and scallions. contains gluten Served with garden salad with sushi-zen signature house dressing (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Udon Lunch w/ Shrimp & Veggie Tempura
Hot thick noodle soup with fish cake, seaweed and scallions. With shrimp & vegetable tempura on the side. Contains gluten Served with garden salad with sushi-zen signature house dressing (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Udon Lunch w/ 5pc Shrimp Only Tempura
Hot thick noodle soup with fish cake, seaweed and scallions. With 5 pieces shrimp tempura on the side. Contains gluten. Served with garden salad with sushi-zen signature house dressing (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Udon Lunch w/ Veggie Tempura
Hot thick noodle soup with fish cake, seaweed and scallions. With veggie tempura on the side. Served with garden salad with sushi-zen signature house dressing (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Lunch | Sushi Entrees
Moriwase Lunch
7 pieces chef choice nigiri sushi with 6 piece California roll (roe, avocado, sesame seeds, crabstick-contains gluten). Miso soup included. Please note albacore is marinated in sesame oil. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Chirashi Lunch
A variety of fresh raw fish, tobiko, and vegetables served over sushi rice. Miso soup included. Please note albacore is marinated in sesame oil. Substitute ikura instead of tobiko for an additional $3.00. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Sashimi Lunch
An assortment of fresh raw fish with white rice. Miso soup included. Please note albacore is marinated in sesame oil. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Maki Roll Lunch Combo
3 rolls (6 pc each roll). Tuna, Salmon, and California (roe, avocado, sesame seeds, crabstick-contains gluten). Miso soup included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Spicy Roll Lunch Combo
Spicy. 3 rolls. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy California (roe, avocado, sesame seeds, crabstick-contains gluten). Miso soup included. Spicy rolls contain sesame oil. Spicy sauce on rolls contains gluten. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Vegetarian Roll Lunch Combo
3 rolls (6 pc each roll). Cucumber, avocado and Sweet potato (contains gluten) rolls. Miso soup included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Lunch | Bento Box
Sushi Special Combo Lunch Bento
3 pieces each of nigiri sushi and sashimi and 6 piece California roll (roe, avocado, sesame seeds, crabstick-contains gluten). Served with miso soup and vegetables. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Bento A: CHICKEN Teriyaki & Sashimi
6 piece sashimi. Served with miso, vegetables, white rice, and chicken teriyaki. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish. Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento A: SALMON Teriyaki & Sashimi
6 piece sashimi. Served with miso, vegetables, white rice, and salmon teriyaki. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish. Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento A: SHRIMP & VEGGIE Tempura & Sashimi
6 piece sashimi. Served with miso, vegetables, white rice, and shrimp & veggie tempura. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish. Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento A: SHRIMP ONLY & Tempura Sashimi
6 piece sashimi. Served with miso, vegetables, white rice, and shrimp only tempura. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish. Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento A: VEGGIE Tempura & Sashimi
6 piece sashimi. Served with miso, vegetables, white rice, and veggie tempura. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish. Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento B: CHICKEN Teriyaki & Sushi
3 pieces of nigiri sushi and 6 piece California roll (roe, avocado, sesame seeds, crabstick-contains gluten). Served with chicken teriyaki, miso, vegetables, and white rice. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento B: SALMON Teriyaki & Sushi
3 pieces of nigiri sushi and 6 piece California roll (roe, avocado, sesame seeds, crabstick-contains gluten). Served with salmon teriyaki, miso, vegetables, and white rice. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento B: SHRMIP & VEGGIE Tempura & Sushi
3 pieces of nigiri sushi and 6 piece California roll (roe, avocado, sesame seeds, crabstick-contains gluten). Served with shrimp & veggie tempura, miso, vegetables, and white rice. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish.
Bento B: SHRIMP Only Tempura & Sushi
3 pieces of nigiri sushi and 6 piece California roll (roe, avocado, sesame seeds, crabstick-contains gluten). Served with shrimp tempura, miso, vegetables, and white rice. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish.
Bento B: VEGGIE Tempura & Sushi
3 pieces of nigiri sushi and 6 piece California roll (roe, avocado, sesame seeds, crabstick-contains gluten). Served with veggie tempura, miso, vegetables, and white rice. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish.
Bento C | CHICKEN Teriyaki | SHRIMP-VEGGIE tempura
Shrimp & veggie tempura and chicken teriyaki. Served with miso, vegetables, white rice. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish. Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento C | CHICKEN Teriyaki | SHRIMP Only Tempura
Shrimp tempura and chicken teriyaki. Served with miso, vegetables, white rice. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish. Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento C | CHICKEN Teriyaki & VEGGIE tempura
Veggie tempura and chicken teriyaki. Served with miso, vegetables, white rice. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish. Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento C | SALMON Teriyaki | SHRIMP & VEGGIE tempura
Shrimp & veggie tempura and salmon teriyaki. Served with miso, vegetables, white rice. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish. Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento C | SALMON Teriyaki | SHRIMP only tempura
Shrimp tempura and salmon teriyaki. Served with miso, vegetables, white rice. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish. Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Bento C | SALMON Teriyaki | VEGGIE tempura
Veggie tempura and salmon teriyaki. Served with miso, vegetables, white rice. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Please note tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, radish. Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Dinner Entrees
Dinner | Kitchen Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
Pan fried with Sushi-Zen™ house-made gluten free tamari teriyaki sauce with an assortment of vegetables. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Salmon Teriyaki Dinner
Pan fried with Sushi-Zen™ house-made gluten free tamari teriyaki sauce with an assortment of vegetables. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Rib Eye Beef Teriyaki Dinner
Pan fried Certified Angus ribeye beef with Sushi-Zen™ house-made gluten free tamari teriyaki sauce with an assortment of vegetables. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Shrimp Teriyaki Dinner
Pan fried with Sushi-Zen™ house-made gluten free tamari teriyaki sauce with an assortment of vegetables. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Shrimp & Veggies Tempura Dinner
Lightly coated in tempura batter and deep fried until crisp in heart friendly rice bran oil. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Add a Garden salad with our signature house dressing for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, and radish.
Shrimp Only Tempura Dinner
12 pcs shrimp lightly coated in tempura batter and deep fried until crisp in heart friendly rice bran oil. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Add a Garden salad with our signature house dressing for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, and radish.
Veggie Tempura Dinner
Lightly coated in tempura batter and deep fried until crisp in heart friendly rice bran oil. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Add a Garden salad with our signature house dressing for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Tempura batter and tempura sauce contain gluten. Tempura sauce contains soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, ginger, and radish.
Chicken Katsu Dinner
Breaded chicken fried to a crisp texture served with tonkatsu sauce and thinly sliced raw cabbage, tomato, and cucumber. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Katsu contains gluten. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50(dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Chicken Katsu-DON Dinner
Deep fried breaded chicken with onion, special sauce and egg. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Katsu contains gluten. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Unaju Dinner
Broiled fresh water eel with sauce over bowl of premium white rice. Miso soup and premium white rice included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Kake Udon Dinner
Hot thick noodle soup with fish cake, seaweed and scallions. contains gluten Served with garden salad with sushi-zen signature house dressing (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Udon Dinner w/ Shrimp & Veggie Tempura
Hot thick noodle soup with fish cake, seaweed and scallions. With shrimp & vegetable tempura on the side. Contains gluten. Served with garden salad with sushi-zen signature house dressing (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Udon Dinner w/ 5pc Shrimp Only Tempura
Hot thick noodle soup with fish cake, seaweed and scallions. With 5 pieces shrimp tempura on the side. Contains gluten. Served with garden salad with sushi-zen signature house dressing (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Udon Dinner w/ Veggie Tempura
Hot thick noodle soup with fish cake, seaweed and scallions. With veggie tempura on the side. Contains gluten. Served with garden salad with sushi-zen signature house dressing (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Tofu Veggie Teriyaki
Dinner | Sushi Entrees
Moriwase Dinner
9 pieces assorted nigiri sushi with 6 piece California roll (roe, avocado, sesame seeds, crabstick-contains gluten). Please note albacore is marinated in sesame oil. Miso soup included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Chirashi Dinner
A variety of fresh raw fish, tobiko, and vegetables served over sushi rice. Miso soup included. Please note albacore is marinated in sesame oil. Substitute ikura instead of tobiko for an additional $3.00. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Sashimi Dinner
An assortment of fresh raw fish with white rice. Please note albacore is marinated in sesame oil. Miso soup included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Sushi and Sashimi Combo Dinner
6 pieces sushi and California roll (roe, avocado, sesame seeds, crabstick-contains gluten) with assorted sashimi. Please note albacore is marinated in sesame oil. No substitutions please. Miso soup included. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Sashimi | Hamachi Dinner
Salmon Sashimi Dinner
Tuna Sashimi Dinner
Salmon | Tuna Sashimi Dinner
Sashimi Trio Dinner
Tekka Don
Salmon Don
Vegetarian Chirashi
Kids Meals
Kids Menu (age 11 and under)
Kids 1 Roll
One 6 piece roll. Miso soup included. Substitute organic brown rice in the roll for $1.00. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Kids 2 Rolls
Two 6 piece rolls. Miso soup included. Substitute organic brown rice in both rolls for $2.00. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy).
Kids Chicken Teriyaki
Pan fried chicken with Sushi-Zen™ house-made gluten free tamari teriyaki sauce. Served with miso soup, white rice & mixed vegetables. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Teriyaki sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, mushrooms, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Kids Gyoza (dumplings)
5 piece Gyoza (pan-fried chicken dumplings) with miso soup. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Gyoza contains gluten and gyoza sauce contains sesame oil.
Kids Shrimp Shumai
5 piece Steamed shrimp dumplings with miso soup. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Shumai contains gluten and shellfish.
Kids Yakitori (chicken skewers)
Two chicken & scallion yakatori skewer made with Sushi-Zen™ gluten free house-made teriyaki sauce and miso soup. Please note scallions cannot be removed. Garden salad with our signature house dressing available for an additional $2.50 (dressing is gluten-free and contains egg and soy). Yakitori sauce contains gluten-free soy sauce, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Sushi Candy Kit
Candy Kits are a fun way to make mini candy versions of your favorite Japanese dishes by just adding water. A do-it-yourself kit that provides adds a fun DIY activity to your sweet treat.
Sauces & Ginger
Sauces | Ginger
Spicy Mayo (contains gluten)
2 oz container. Has gluten.
Jalapeno Mayo
2 oz container
Spicy Mustard Sauce Side (contains gluten, soy & mayo)
2 oz. container. Contains gluten, soy & mayo
Teriyaki Sauce Side
2 oz. container. House-made gluten free tamari teriyaki sauce. Contains gluten-free soy sauce, onions, chicken broth, carrots, ginger, and celery.
Eel Sauce Side (contains gluten)
2 oz. container. Contains gluten.
Spicy Eel Sauce Side (contains gluten)
2 oz. container. Contains gluten.
GINGER (3.25oz side)
3.25 oz container
NO Wasabi
NO Ginger
Extra Wasabi
Gyoza Sauce Side
Sauce for gyoza chicken dumplings. Sauce contains sesame oil.
Shumai Sauce Side
Sauce for shumai appetizer. Contains soy sauce (gluten), sake, and rice vinegar.
Tempura Sauce Side
Tempura sauce contains soy sauce (gluten), sake, rice vinegar, ginger, and radish.
Tonkatsu Sauce Side
Sauce for katsu. Contains soy, tomatoes, apples, prunes, lemons, carrots, onions, vinegar.
Katsu-don Sauce Side
Contains soy sauce (gluten), sake, and rice vinegar.
Sriracha
2oz Salad Dressing
8oz Small Salad Dressing
12oz Large Salad Dressing
Enter Royalty Rewards #
Enter Royalty Rewards #
If you are a Royalty Reward member, please enter your account number or the account holder's name & phone number in the special instructions box below and add to your order. Points will be added to your account. Earn 1 point for every dollar spent (excludes tax, tips, coupons). For every 200 points , receive a $10 rewards certificate. Sign up or check your points at: https://rebrand.ly/szrewards
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Award winning Japanese Cuisine & Sushi
2457 N Harrison St, Arlington, VA 22207