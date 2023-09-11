Popular Items

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Minced chicken breast, onions, scallions, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, lettuce, and fried spring roll shell bowls

Fried Rice with Protein

$15.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, peas, carrots, onions, scallions, soy sauce, and eggs

Fried Eggplant

$13.00

Lightly battered and fried eggplant, scallions, cilantro, chilli powder, and numbing powder


Dim Sum and Appetizers

Veggie Spring Rolls

$4.00

3 pieces. Served with duck sauce

Veggie Dumplings

$9.00
Peking Duck Rolls

$7.00

2 pieces. Served with hoisin sauce

Steamed Pork Dumplings

$11.00

8 pieces. Served with seasoned soy sauce and chili garlic sauce.

Fried Pork Dumplings

$11.00
Pork Soup Dumplings

$13.00

4 pieces. Served with seasoned soy sauce and ginger

Shrimp and Pork Wontons

$12.00

4 pieces. Sesame sauce, soy sauce, and chili oil

Shrimp Dumplings

$12.00

4 pieces. Served with seasoned soy sauce

Fried Shrimp and Chive Dumplings

$9.00

3 pieces. Served with seasoned soy sauce

Fish Roe Siu Mai

$9.00

Pork, shrimp, and fish roe

Scallion Bubble Pancake

$6.00

1 piece. Served with curry sauce

Grandma's Noodles

$12.00

Flat noodles, soy sauce, brown vinegar, scallions, chili powder, numbing powder, garlic, cilantro, and hot oil

Sesame Noodles

$10.00

Sesame sauce, soy sauce, chilli oil, and minced radish

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Garlic, jalapeños, scallions, and sesame oil

Tofu Skin Salad

$11.00

Garlic, soy sauce, scallions, and cilantro. Hot and numbing sauce or sesame sauce

Beef Shank Salad

$16.00

Sliced and braised beef shank tossed with soy sauce, chili sauce, garlic, scallions, and cilantro topped with crushed peanuts

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50+

Egg drop soup with corn

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.50+
Wonton Soup

$3.50+
Hot and Sour Duck Soup

$6.00

Shredded duck breast, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, mushrooms, eggs, tofu, soy sauce, chili oil, white pepper, and sesame oil

Pork Rib Soup

$20.00

Mushrooms and scallions

Fish with Sour Cabbage Soup

$14.00

Small Plates

Fried Eggplant

$13.00

Lightly battered and fried eggplant, scallions, cilantro, chilli powder, and numbing powder

Crispy Pork Belly

$13.00

Fermented tofu, marinated pork belly, scallions, cilantro, chili powder, and numbing powder

Sweet and Sour Pork Ribs

$14.00

Osmanthus flower, chopped ribs in brown sweet and sour sauce

Golden Mountain Chicken

$14.00

Crispy shredded chicken breast, scallions, and carrots in red sauce. Topped with sesame

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Minced chicken breast, onions, scallions, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, lettuce, and fried spring roll shell bowls

Szechuan Chicken

$14.00

Chicken thigh cubes, chilli oil, numbing oil, dried chilli peppers, onions, scallions, cilantro, and sesame

Ghost Chili Chicken

$14.00

Battered and fried chicken thigh chunks, scallions, cilantro, and ghost chili

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Fried baby shrimp in red sauce and topped with sesame

Bamboo Fish

$14.00

Fried sliced swai, scallions, onions, cilantro, cumin powder, and chili powder

Salted Pepper Calamari

$14.00

Fried calamari, onions, chili oil, scallions, and lettuce

Ghost Chili Beef

$16.00

Seafood

Garlic Shrimp and Scallops

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, asparagus, snow peas, and red bell peppers in the garlic sauce

Lemon Shrimp

$24.00

Lightly battered and fried jumbo shrimp, fried shredded potatoes, mayonnaise, condensed milk, and lemon sauce

Salted Pepper Shrimp

$26.00
Woodear Snow Peas & Shrimp

$26.00

Shrimp with Pepper Garlic Sauce

$26.00

Curry Seafood and Rice Cracker

$30.00

Sliced swai, scallops, shrimp, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in the curry sauce topped with a rice cracker bowl

Seafood and Tofu Hot Pot

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, swai, tofu, bok choy, and carrots in brown sauce

River-Crossing Fish

$26.00

Boiled sliced swai, tofu, glass noodles, vinegar, numbing oil, and mushrooms topped with cilantro and chili peppers

Fish in Chili Oil

$24.00

Sliced swai, Napa cabbage, leeks, scallions, cilantro, garlic, chili paste, numbing powder, chili powder, and chili oil

Hunan Fish

$24.00

Fish with Oyster Sauce

$24.00
Sweet and Sour Branzino

$35.00

Deep-fried whole branzino, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms, and ginger in tomato sauce

Steamed Branzino with Seasoned Soy Sauce

$35.00

Whole branzino, ginger, red bell peppers, scallions - choice of chopped bell pepper sauce or seasoned soy sauce

Branzino with Chopped Pepper Sauce

$35.00

Meat and Poultry

Green Beans and Pork

$20.00

Green beans, shredded pork, jalapeños, garlic, and soy sauce

Pork with Spicy Garlic Sauce

$21.00

Shredded pork, onions, scallions, wood ear mushrooms, Thai chili, bamboo shoots, jalapeños, and red bell peppers in brown garlic sauce

Twice Cooked Pork Belly

$21.00

Sliced pork belly, black beans, cabbage, leeks, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, and chili oil

Lion's Head

$24.00

Four pork meatballs and bok choy in brown sauce no gluten-free option

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$21.00

Fried sliced chicken breast in tomato sauce with broccoli on the side topped with scallions

Kung Pao Chicken

$21.00

Chicken thigh cubes, dried chili, asparagus, red bell peppers, brown sauce, vinegar, and peanuts

Three-Cup Chicken

$21.00

Sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, basil, soy sauce, and sesame oil

Mongolian Chicken

$21.00

Sliced beef, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and hoisin sauce

Black Pepper Chicken

$21.00

Sliced beef, red bell peppers, asparagus, and onions in black pepper sauce

Three Pepper Basil Chicken

$21.00

Sliced beef, red bell peppers, thai chilli peppers, jalapeños, basil, onions, soy sauce, and hoisin sauce

Spicy Beef Cubes

$28.00

Fried beef cubes, asparagus, onions, leeks, chili oil, and dried chili peppers

Cumin Lamb Shank

$35.00

Roasted and shredded lamb shank, scallions, cumin powder, chili powder, onions, and cilantro

Basil Chicken

$21.00

Sliced Chicken with Szechuan Chili

$21.00
General Tso's Chicken

$21.00
Sesame Chicken

$21.00
Orange Chicken

$21.00

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$21.00
Chicken with Broccoli

$21.00

Chicken with Onion Chili Hot Pot

$21.00

Chicken with Pepper Garlic Sauce

$21.00

Hunan Chicken

$21.00

Chicken in Chili Oil

$21.00
Hot & Numbing Combination

$28.00

Wood Ear Mushrooms & Chicken

$21.00

Hot & Numbing Chicken

$21.00

Chef's Recommendation

Half Peking Duck

$40.00

A must-try classic hailing from China's imperial era. Slow-cooked slices of duck with crispy skin and juicy meat. Paired with delicious house-made pancakes, white onions, cucumber, and hoisin sauce. Eat as-is or wrapped and smothered for an unforgettable t

Whole Peking Duck

$78.00

A must-try classic hailing from China's imperial era. Slow-cooked slices of duck with crispy skin and juicy meat. Paired with delicious house-made pancakes, white onions, cucumber, and hoisin sauce. Eat as-is or wrapped and smothered for an unforgettable t

Rice and Noodles

Egg Fried Rice

$8.00

Scallions

Veggie Fried Rice

$13.00
Fried Rice with Protein

$15.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, peas, carrots, onions, scallions, soy sauce, and eggs

Seafood Fried Rice

$25.00

Shrimp, crab meat, mushroom sauce, peas, carrots, scallions, and onions

Beef Chow Fun

$16.00

Flat rice noodles, sliced beef, carrots, onions, scallions, and soy sauce

Veggie Lo Mein

$15.00

Broccoli, cabbage, bok choy, carrots, onions, scallions, and soy sauce

Lo Mein with Protein

$16.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, scallions, carrots, and soy sauce

Vegetables and Tofu

Mapo Tofu

$16.00

Soft tofu, chili oil, soy sauce, and scallions. Add pork or beef for $4 extra

Tofu and Brussels Sprouts

$18.00

Fried tofu and brussels sprouts in seasoned soy sauce

Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables

$17.00

Broccoli, celery, asparagus, snow peas, bok choy, carrots, and mushrooms in garlic sauce

Tofu Skin and Napa Cabbage

$17.00

Tofu skin and Napa cabbage in garlic sauce

Dragon Eggplant

$19.00

Eggplant, soy sauce, scallions, garlic, chili paste, and vinegar

Stir-Fried Pea Shoots

$22.00

Pea shoots stir-fried in garlic sauce

Szechuan Green Beans

$18.00
Basil Eggplant

$17.00
Szechuan Veggie Hot Pot

$17.00

Tofu & Vegetables

$18.00

Tofu Skin with Bok Choy

$17.00

Kid's Menu

Steamed Chicken and Broccoli

$7.00

Served with brown sauce

Steam Shrimp and Broccoli

$7.00

Served with brown sauce

Fried Chicken and Broccoli

$7.00

Served with red sauce

Fried Shrimp and Broccoli

$7.00

Served with red sauce

Noodle Soup

$7.00

Snow peas and carrots

Steamed Lo Mein and Vegetables

$7.00

Snow peas, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, and mushrooms

Sides

White Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$2.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Crispy Noodles

$1.50

Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Utensils and Chopsticks

Soy Sauce Packets

Mustard Sauce Packets

Duck Sauce Packets