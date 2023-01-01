Steak quesadillas in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
More about First Down Sports Bar and Grill
First Down Sports Bar and Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.99
Served traditional style with mixed cheese, onions, & green peppers with sour cream on the side
More about Dudley's Sport and Ale
Dudley's Sport and Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington
|Quesadilla Steak
|$14.00
warm quesadilla with cheddar jack cheese small thick cuts of steak, onion, peppers, salsa, sour cream along with tortilla chips on the side