Steak quesadillas in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Item pic

 

First Down Sports Bar and Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.99
Served traditional style with mixed cheese, onions, & green peppers with sour cream on the side
More about First Down Sports Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Dudley's Sport and Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Steak$14.00
warm quesadilla with cheddar jack cheese small thick cuts of steak, onion, peppers, salsa, sour cream along with tortilla chips on the side
More about Dudley's Sport and Ale
Item pic

TACOS

Taco Rock - Rosslyn

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla$12.00
flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, steak. comes with a side of guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo
More about Taco Rock - Rosslyn

