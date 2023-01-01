Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Bayou Bakery image

 

Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll Latte$0.00
Fragrant and warm, just like a cinnamon roll. Cinnamon, vanilla, brown sugar.
Cinnamon Roll$3.50
Only available on weekends!
More about Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GPB Cinnamon Rolls$12.50
More about Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$8.00
More about Courthaus Social
Cinnamon Roll image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - National Landing

1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$6.50
Catch them while you can, these cult favorites are always the first pastry to run out every morning. Fluffy brioche dough is swirled with cinnamon, brown sugar baked to golden perfections before being drizzled with tangy cream cheese frosting.
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - National Landing
Poppyseed Rye image

 

Poppyseed Rye - 818 N Quincy St

818 N Quincy St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Poppyseed Rye - 818 N Quincy St

