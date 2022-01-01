Pork chops in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve pork chops
Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|FRIED CATFISH PLATTER
|$16.00
A healthy portion of fresh catfish, hand-battered & deep-fried crisp!
|FRIED WHITING PLATTER
|$16.00
Fresh, hand-battered Whiting Fish filets.
“Crusty, perfectly seasoned fried fish…” Washingtonian Magazine.
|FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER
|$16.00
“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine.
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Pork Chops
|$13.99
|Two Eggs & Pork chops
|$14.49
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Pork Chops
|$13.99
|Two Eggs & Pork chops
|$14.49
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Noodles & Grill
1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|#60 Grilled Pork Chop
|$18.00
With Shredded pork and pork loaf or shrimp cake.Rice platters served with lettuce, cucumber, pickled vegetables. Vermicelli platters served with Sprouts, lettuce, mint, cucumbers, and crushed peanuts.
|#58 Grilled Pork Chop
|$17.00
Rice platters served with lettuce, cucumber, pickled vegetables. Vermicelli platters served with Sprouts, lettuce, mint, cucumbers, and crushed peanuts.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Twin Pork Loin Chops
|$22.99
Plain, teriyaki, or Jamaican jerk. Twin Pork loin chop, grilled to order, served with your choice of two sides.