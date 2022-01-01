Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve pork chops

Flavors Food Truck image

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CATFISH PLATTER$16.00
A healthy portion of fresh catfish, hand-battered & deep-fried crisp!
FRIED WHITING PLATTER$16.00
Fresh, hand-battered Whiting Fish filets.
“Crusty, perfectly seasoned fried fish…” Washingtonian Magazine.
FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER$16.00
“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine.
More about Flavors Food Truck
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Meat$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs$26.00
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Lyon Hall
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Pork Chops$13.99
Two Eggs &amp; Pork chops$14.49
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
Pork Chops$13.99
Two Eggs &amp; Pork chops$14.49
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Noodles & Grill

1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (2430 reviews)
#60 Grilled Pork Chop $18.00
With Shredded pork and pork loaf or shrimp cake.Rice platters served with lettuce, cucumber, pickled vegetables. Vermicelli platters served with Sprouts, lettuce, mint, cucumbers, and crushed peanuts.
#58 Grilled Pork Chop$17.00
Rice platters served with lettuce, cucumber, pickled vegetables. Vermicelli platters served with Sprouts, lettuce, mint, cucumbers, and crushed peanuts.
More about Saigon Noodles & Grill
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Twin Pork Loin Chops$22.99
Plain, teriyaki, or Jamaican jerk. Twin Pork loin chop, grilled to order, served with your choice of two sides.
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Twin Pork Loin Chops$22.99
Plain, teriyaki, or Jamaican jerk. Twin Pork loin chop, grilled to order, served with your choice of two sides.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub

