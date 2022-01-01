Hummus in Arlington
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cava Mezze
2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
GREEK YOGURT
|Grilled Meatball Platter
|$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
|Chicken Platter
|$16.00
2 SKEWERS GRILLED, OLIVE OIL, LEMON, HERBS, RICE, SALAD
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Banana & Nutella Empanada
|$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Soy-chili honey. Vegetarian
|Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza
|$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
|$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Poppyseed Rye
818 N Quincy St, Arlington
|Meatball
|$14.00
marinara, provolone, goat cheese, pesto, sub roll
|Hot Pastrami
|$15.00
sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 Island, rye
|Roast Beef
|$14.00
sharp cheddar, horseradish sauce, shaved onion, kaiser roll
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Stellar Hummus
|$11.00
The Best in town! Served with Naan.
(VG)(GF)
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Egg, Cheese
|$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Hummus
|$12.00
Spicy feta, kalamata olive tapenade, cucumbers, baby carrots, warm pita, toasted cumin oil
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Yayla Bistro
2201 N Westmoreland St, Arlington
|Hummus
|$8.00
Puréed chickpeas with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic. Dairy free. Gluten free.
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Hummus
|$7.49
Chick peas spread, served with tandoori naan..
Kabob Bazaar
3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Hummus
|$6.95
Mashed chick peas and tahini sauce with garlic and a touch of olive oil.