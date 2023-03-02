Mejana
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2300 Wilson Blvd suite 140, Arlington, VA 22201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Energy Cafe by FitDistrict - 2300 Wilson Blvd Suite 110
No Reviews
2300 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant
Fire Works - Courthouse - 2350 Clarendon Blvd
4.5 • 4,440
2350 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant
Ireland's Four Courts - 2051 Wilson Blvd
4.6 • 592
2051 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant