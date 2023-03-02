Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mejana

review star

No reviews yet

2300 Wilson Blvd suite 140

Arlington, VA 22201

Popular Items

Falafel
Baba ghanouj
Chicken shawarma

DINNER

Cold appetizers

Homemade cheese, thyme, tomato, onion, parsley, olive oil
Baba ghanouj

Baba ghanouj

$11.00

Smoked eggplant, tahini, lemon, olive oil

Grape leaves

Grape leaves

$10.00

Rice, tomato, onion, parsley, mint, lemon

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, olive oil

Hummus + meat

Hummus + meat

$13.00

With sautéed meat, roasted pine nuts

Hummus Beiruti

Hummus Beiruti

$11.00

Chickpeas, tahini, lemon zest, pickles, parsley

Kabis

Kabis

$9.00

Mixed pickles

Labneh

Labneh

$9.00

Strained yogurt, zaatar, olive oil

Mhammara

Mhammara

$11.00

Roasted red pepper, walnuts, bread crumbs, olive oil, garlic, tahini, pomegranate molasses

Shankleesk

Shankleesk

$14.00

Homemade cheese, thyme, tomato, onion, parsley, olive oil

Dip sampler (6)

Dip sampler (6)

$20.00

Hummus, hummus Beirut, baba ghanouj, mhamara, labneh, beet

Kibeh nayeh

Kibeh nayeh

$22.00

Raw beef mixed with burgul served with onion, mint, jalapeno

Warm appetizers

Fried cauliflower with tahini sauce
Soup of the day
$9.00

Soup of the day

$9.00
Arnabit

Arnabit

$14.00

Roasted cauliflower, tahini sauce, sumac onion

Baked cheese

Baked cheese

$14.00

Halloumi, Mozzarella cheese

Batata harra

Batata harra

$11.00

Spicy fried potatoes, cilantro, garlic, hot red pepper

Beef shawarma

Beef shawarma

$15.00
Cheese rolls

Cheese rolls

$10.00

A mixture of Feta, Swiss cheese, Mozzarella

Chicken shawarma

Chicken shawarma

$12.00

Pita bread stuffed with chicken, garlic whip

Falafel

Falafel

$10.00

Garlic, butter, lemon, pomegranate molasses

Fried kibeh

Fried kibeh

$13.00

Beef/lamb dumplings, pine nuts, onion, yogurt, spicy burnt butter

Halloumi cheese

Halloumi cheese

$14.00

Bronzed with dates, hazelnuts, honey

Hot sampler

Hot sampler

$16.00

2 fried kibeh, 2 cheese rolls, 2 falafel

Lahem be-ajeen

Lahem be-ajeen

$12.00

Baked pita bread topped with ground lamb, spices, jalapeno

Makanek

Makanek

$13.00

Small sausages, butter, lemon, pomegranate molasses

Meat pies

Meat pies

$10.00

Fried dough stuffed with ground beef, yogurt, onion, pine nuts

Octopus

Octopus

$18.00

Lemon, pomegranate molasses, thyme

Potato kibeh

Potato kibeh

$11.00

Fried dumplings of potato, burgul, almond flour, Feta, pine nuts

Seared calamari

Seared calamari

$17.00

with cilantro, lemon

Shrimp provençal

Shrimp provençal

$16.00

sautéed with garlic, cilantro, lemon

Spinach pies

Spinach pies

$10.00

Baked with onion, sumac, pine nuts

Sujok

Sujok

$13.00

Beef sausages, tomato, green & red pepper, hot sauce

Thyme fries

Thyme fries

$8.00

Salads

Tabouleh

Tabouleh

$13.00

Parsley, mint, onion, tomato, burgul, olive oil, lemon

Quinoa Tabouleh

Quinoa Tabouleh

$13.00

Parsley, mint, onion, tomato, quinoa, olive oil, lemon

Fattoush

Fattoush

$13.00

Tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onion, radish, green bell pepper, parsley, mint, olive oil, pomegranate molasses, sumac, pita chips

Mejana spoon salad

Mejana spoon salad

$15.00

Feta cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, pepper, onion, parsley, mint, walnut, lemon, olive oil, pomegranate kernels

Mediterranean salad

Mediterranean salad

$15.00

Feta, lettuce, green pepper, tomato, cucumber, onion, oilves, mint, lemon

Main plates

Celery root

Celery root

$24.00

Wild mushrooms, celery jus, couscous

Shish Taouk

Shish Taouk

$26.00

Marinated chicken kebab, sumac onion, tomato, yogurt, toum, rice

Kafta skewers

Kafta skewers

$27.00

Ground lamb & beef, sumac onion, tomato, toum, rice

Shrimp skewers

Shrimp skewers

$26.00

Grilled with vegetables, garlic whip, rice

Salmon

Salmon

$29.00

Mint-chives oil, green pea-fennel salad, turmeric-fennel sauce

Mejana grill

Mejana grill

$36.00

chicken, lamb, kafta, with sumac onion, tomato, garlic whip, rice or thyme fries

Branzino (1.5 lb)

Branzino (1.5 lb)

$39.00

Rosemary, lemon, artichoke, baby zucchini

Lamb chops

Lamb chops

$42.00

Marinated in garlic, green beans, fingerling potatoes, toum

N.Y. Steak

N.Y. Steak

$49.00

Chicken/Fries Kids
$15.00

$15.00

Desserts

Baklawa

Baklawa

$8.00
Astha

Astha

$9.00

Milk pudding, bananas, rose water, honey, pistachio

Kanafeh

Kanafeh

$10.00

Baked phyllo dough, sweet cheese, pistachio, rose water

Halawet el jebn

Halawet el jebn

$9.00

Milk pudding, bananas, rose water, honey, pistachio over shredded sweet cheese

Cold chocolate baklawa

$12.00Out of stock

SIDES

RICE

$6.00

SMALL GARLIC
$3.00

$3.00

LARGE GARLIC
$8.00

$8.00

CARROTS/CUCUMBER
$4.50

$4.50

SALAD

$6.00

GRILLED VEGGIES
$7.00

$7.00

YOGURT

$7.00

Couscous

$7.00

4pcs Pita Bread
$3.00

$3.00

Cheese

$2.50

Cheese pie

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2300 Wilson Blvd suite 140, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

