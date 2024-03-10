Greenheart Courthouse
2016 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Cold-Pressed Juice 🍃
- Daily Greens 🥬$11.00
Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Pineapple, Apple, Kale, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon, Mint | Alkalize the Body, Address Inflammation, Boost Immunity
- Detox 🥬$11.00
Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon | Detoxify, Restore & Rejuvenate Major Organs
- Remedy 🥕$11.00
Carrot, Pineapple, Pear, Turmeric, Ginger | Reduce Inflammation, Boost Immunity, Neutralize Free Radicals
- Burn 🔥$11.00
Orange, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper | Support Your Immune System, Fire Up Your Metabolism & Digestion
- Kickstart 🍋$11.00
Coconut Water, Filtered Water, Lemon, Ginger, Monk Fruit, Cayenne Pepper | Kickstart your digestive system, turn up your metabolism and tack inflammation.
- Radiate ✨$11.00
Grapefruit, Pear, Mint | Brighten Dull Complexion, Reduce Redness & Inflammation, Even Skin Tone
- Revitalize 💪$11.00
Beet, Carrot, Apple, Celery, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger | Purify Blood & Lymphatic System, Address Iron Deficiencies, Increase Energy, Improve Skin
- Refresh 🍉$11.00
Watermelon, Aloe, Mint, Lime | Revive & Refresh, Assist Muscle Recovery, Improve Heart Health
- Defend 🍎🍏$11.00
Red Apple, Green Apple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger, Ceylon Cinnamon | Boost Immunity, Improve Heart Health, Cancer Preventative Properties
- Hydrate 🍍$11.00
Pineapple, Cucumber, Coconut Water, Aloe | Hydrate, Improve Gut Health & Skin Repair, Reduce Effects of Sun Damage
Cashew Milks 🥛
- Cashew Chai 🌰$11.00
Activated Cashews, Filtered Water, Medjool Dates, Ayurvedic Chai Spices (Cinnamon, Allspice, Cardamom, Clove, Ginger), Vanilla Bean Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt | Stimulate Digestive & Pancreatic Enzymes, Regulate Blood Sugar, Reduce Inflammation
- Cold Brew Latte ☕️$11.00
House-Made Cold-Brew Coffee, Activated Cashews, Medjool Dates, Coconut Sugar, Vanilla Bean Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt | Increase Energy, Improve Brain Function
- Matcha Latte 🍵$11.00
Activated Cashews, Coconut Cream, Matcha Powder, Unfiltered Honey, Ground Vanilla Bean, Himalayan Pink Salt | The earthy green leaf powder, Matcha, contains a wide range of bioavailable nutrients and minerals, and Vitamin B.
- Berry Power Protein Milk 🫐💪$12.00
Activated Cashews, Filtered Water, Medjool Dates, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Plant-Based Protein (Yellow Pea, Sunflower Seed, Pumpkin Seed, Sacha Inchi, Cranberry Seed, Jerusalem Artichoke) Vanilla Bean Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt | Power your day with this protein-packed, strawberry, blueberry, banana blend.
- Chocolate Banana Protein Milk 🍌🍫$12.00
Activated Cashews, Filtered Water, Medjool Dates, Banana, Cacao, Plant-Based Protein (Yellow Pea, Sunflower Seed, Pumpkin Seed, Sacha Inchi, Cranberry Seed, Jerusalem Artichoke) Coconut Sugar, Vanilla Bean Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Himalayan Pink Salt | Fuel up with this creamy blend of banana, cacao and clean, plant-based protein.
Cleanses 🍃
- 1-Day Cleanse$60.00
A one day version of our signature cleanse. Includes five cold-pressed juices and fan fave, Cashew Chai.
- 3-Day Signature Cleanse$180.00
Our most popular cleanse. Includes 18 bottles total. Five of our signature cold-pressed juices and fan fave, Cashew Chai, daily. This cleanse is designed to reboot your system, delivering the maximum amount of nutrients we have to offer.
Wellness Shots ⚡️
Kids Juices 👧
Smoothies 🥤
- Green Energy 🥬🍌⚡️$12.00
Kale, Spinach, Banana, Cashew Milk, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Green Spirulina
- Green Defense 🍃🍍$12.00
Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Cucumber, Mint, Ginger, Coconut Water
- Green Focus 🥬🍎🥭$12.00
Kale, Apple, Mango, Avocado, Coconut Water, Lion's Mane
- Mint Matcha Chip 🍵$12.00
Spinach, Banana, Cashew Milk, Cashew Butter, Matcha, Mint Extract, Cacao Nibs
- Strawberry Banana 🍓🍌$12.00
Strawberry, Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Ceylon Cinnamon
- Pitaya Goji 🏖$12.00
Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Goji Berry
- Mango Pineapple 🥭🍍$12.00
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Water
- Blueberry Omega 🫐🥑$13.00
Blueberry, Avocado, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ground Flax, Pumpkin Seeds, Ceylon Cinnamon
- Berry Power Protein 🍓🫐💪$12.00
Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Plant-Based Protein Powder | Contains Dairy 🐮
- Chocolate Banana 🍫 🍌$12.00
Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon
- Coffee Date ☕️$12.00
Cold Brew Coffee, Vanilla Cashew Milk, Banana, Medjool Dates, Plant-Based Protein Powder
Bowls 🥣
- Açaí Bowl 🍓🍌$12.00
Açaí Fruit, Banana, Strawberry, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter. Topped with Granola, Strawberry, Coconut.
- Pitaya Bowl 🐉$12.00
Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Coconut, Goji Berry, Ground Pumpkin Seeds.
- Super Green Smoothie Bowl 🥬🍌🫐$12.00
Kale, Banana, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Coconut.
- Pineapple Mango Bowl 🍍🥭$12.00
Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Water. Topped with Granola, Banana, Coconut. *Contains Coconut
Toasts 🍞
Waffles 🧇
- Signature Waffle 🍠$14.00
Sweet Potato Waffle, Lemon Curd, Mixed Berries, Plant-Based Whip, Matcha Powder, Freshly Ground Nutmeg
- Banana Waffle 🍌$14.00
Sweet Potato Waffle, Almond Butter Drizzle, Banana, Cinnamon Raisin Walnut Granola, Plant-Based Whip, Coconut Flakes, Honey Drizzle *Contains Almonds, Walnuts, Coconut
Grab & Go 🥗
- Caramel Apple Chia Pudding 🍎$10.00
Our coconut chia pudding base is topped with a savory butternut squash and apple puree, then finished with chai-spiced caramel apples. Healthy, nutritious, and delicious, this seasonal chia pudding is the perfect solution for a quick, on-the-go breakfast or when those afternoon sweet cravings kick in.
- Essentia Alkaline Water 💧$4.00
New Wt. 32 Oz
Energy Bites ⚡️
- Nomz Almond Energy Bites ⚡️$4.00
Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.
- Nomz Hazelnut Energy Bites ⚡️$4.00
Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Hazelnuts, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.
- Nomz Pistachio Energy Bites ⚡️$4.00
Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Pistachio, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.
- Nomz Coconut Energy Bites ⚡️$4.00
Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Coconut, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.
Protein Bars 💪
- Cranberry Cashew Butter Protein Bar ❄️$4.00Out of stock
Big Spoon Roasters Nut Butter Bars are made with homemade nut butter & real, whole-food ingredients. The Cranberry Cashew bars are made with freshly roasted cashew nut butter and peanut butter, dried cranberries with a tart finish, gluten-free whole grains, and raw wildflower honey.
- Figgy Chai Peanut Butter Protein Bar 🥜$4.00Out of stock
Fresh-roasted peanut & almond nut butter, sweet dried figs, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein, raw organic wildflower honey, and Big Spoon Roaster's signature blend of traditional chai tea spices. Contains: peanuts, almonds, coconut.
- Cherry Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bar 🍫$4.00Out of stock
Blends fresh-roasted peanut & pecan nut butter with whole roasted pecan pieces, tart dried cherries, Askinosie dark chocolate, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein and raw organic wildflower honey. Contains: Coconut, Peanuts, and Tree Nuts
- Apple Ginger Almond Butter Protein Bar 🍎$4.00Out of stock
Fresh-roasted almond butter filled with crystallized Fiji ginger and unsweetened dried apple, which complement the crunch of Michele's Granola and puffed quinoa. Contains: almonds & coconut.
- Apricot Pepita Peanut Butter Protein Bar 🍑$4.00Out of stock
Fresh-roasted peanut & pepita butter, whole pumpkin seeds, wildflower honey, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein, and golden apricots. Contains: peanuts & coconut.
Sprouted Almonds 🌱
- Italian Truffle Probiotic Almonds$4.50
Delicious and irresistibly crunchy, these Sprout Living organic Probiotic Almonds are boosted with a blend of superfoods, spices, herbs and more. Sprouted for digestibility, activated with billions of live probiotics and full of protein, these are the perfect gut-healthy and guilt-free snack.
- Cheddar Cheeze Probiotic Almonds$4.50
Delicious and irresistibly crunchy, these Sprout living organic Probiotic Almonds are boosted with a blend of superfoods, spices, herbs and more. Sprouted for digestibility, activated with billions of live probiotics and full of protein, these are the perfect gut-healthy and guilt-free snack.
Small Batch Granola 🍿
- Michele's Cocoa Chocolate Chip Granola$10.00
Superbly rich and chocolatey with a light, crispy bite. Made with organic cocoa, premium chocolate chips, whole grain organic oats, almonds and sunflower seeds.
- Michele's Salted Maple Pecan Granola$10.00
This sweet and salty blend uses specially sourced real Vermont maple syrup and Mediterranean sea salt. Baked to golden crispy perfection.
- Michele's Almond Butter Granola$10.00
A big dollop of real almond butter goes into each bag, adding a delicious creamy crunch to a traditional granola mix.
- Michele's Ginger Hemp Granola$10.00
Buttery hemp seeds and a punch of sweet organic ground ginger take the spotlight in this distinctive blend, flecked with sesame, pumpkin, and golden and brown flax seeds. This nut free variety provides a delicious granola experience for all.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
You Deserve To Feel Good
2016 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201