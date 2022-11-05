Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inca Social - Arlington

No reviews yet

1776 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22209

Order Again

Popular Items

SALTADOS
EMPANADAS
INCA CHICKEN

SPECIALITY COCKTAILS

CHICHA RUM*

$10.55

CHICHA SOUR

$12.66

CHILCANO

$10.00

EL CAMPO

$11.61
INCA KOLADA

INCA KOLADA

$11.61

INCA MARGARITA*

$10.55

LADIES MARGARITA*

$10.55

LATIN ICE*

$10.55

LLAMA SOURS

$12.66

LONG ISLAND

$11.61

MANGO SOUR

$12.66

MOJITO

$10.55

PASSION CHILCANO

$10.00
PASSION FLOWER

PASSION FLOWER

$11.61

PASSION SOUR

$12.66

PISCO SOUR

$11.00

PURPLE RAIN*

$8.44

ROSE SANGRIA*

$9.50

STRAWBERRY SOUR

$12.66

TUMI PUNCH

$12.66

BEVERAGE

COKE

$4.15

DIET COKE

$4.15

SPRITE

$4.15

GINGER ALE

$4.15

CLUB SODA

$4.15

INCA COLA

$4.17Out of stock

INCA COLA BTL 20 oz

$4.96

GINGER BEER

$4.17

CHICHA MORADA

$4.69

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.21

ORANGE JUICE

$5.21

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.21

MILK

$3.64

REDBULL

$7.33

COFFEE

$4.17

HOT TEA

$3.64

ICE TEA

$4.17

PASSION FRUIT (MARACUYA)

$5.21

LEMONADE

$5.21

BARRA CEVICHERA

CLASICO

CLASICO

Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.

CEVICHE AJI AMARILLO

CEVICHE AJI AMARILLO

Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.

ROCOTTO CEVICHE

ROCOTTO CEVICHE

Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.

CEVICHE SAMPLER

CEVICHE SAMPLER

$22.00
CEVICHE CARRETILLERO

CEVICHE CARRETILLERO

$20.00

LECHE DE TIGRE

$4.00+
CEVICHE NIKKEI

CEVICHE NIKKEI

$18.00

Fresh tuna, avocado and cucumber with our nikkei leche de tigre

CEVICHE TROPICAL

CEVICHE TROPICAL

$17.00

Shrimp, mango, avocado, passion fruit sauce, aji limo and cilantro

CEVICHE INK-A

CEVICHE INK-A

$17.00

Squid Ink Leche de Tigre, fish, squid and octopus

CEVICHE VEGETARIANO

$13.00

Avocado, mushrooms, mango, onions, corn and asparagus, with passion fruit sauce

LA PREVIA (Appetizers)

ANTICUCHOS

ANTICUCHOS

$12.00

Grilled peruvian street style skewers with roasted potatoes, grilled corn and Chimichurri sauce.

CAUSAS

CAUSAS

Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with your choice of toppings

CHICHARRON

CHICHARRON

$10.50

Your choice of fried chicken or pork, served with our Inca sauce and two yucas

CHOROS A LA CHALACA

CHOROS A LA CHALACA

$12.50

5 Steamed mussels, covered with a Peruvian Pico de Gallo (Chalaca)

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$9.00

Two empanadas served with Peruvian pico de gallo and our Inca sauce and your choice of: Aji de gallina or ground beef

INCA BALLS

INCA BALLS

$9.00

Our causa dough stuffed with your choice of cheese or ground beef, rolled into balls, breaded, flash fried and served with rocoto cream sauce.

TEQUEÑOS

TEQUEÑOS

$8.00

Queso fresco inside wonton wraps, flash fried served with our jalapeño tomatillo sauce.

PAPA A LA HUANCAINA

$9.00

Thick cut potatoes boiled and smothered with our creamy huancaÍna sauce, topped with a boiled egg and a black olive

CHICKEN TAMAL

CHICKEN TAMAL

$8.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

Fried brussel sprouts tossed in bacon and our passion fruit dressing

TACO NIKKEI

TACO NIKKEI

$9.00

Fried tortilla with tuna, avocado, rocoto aioli

CAMARONES EN MELCOCHA

$10.50

Flash fried shrimp, tossed in our special sweet sauce on a bed of quinoa

PLATO FUERTE

SALTADOS

SALTADOS

Protein stir fry with red onions, tomato wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries or linguine pasta. Your choice of:

INCA CHICKEN

INCA CHICKEN

$18.00

Grilled chicken served with stir-fried quinoa with spring onion, red peppers, bean sprouts and soy sauce.

ARROZ CON POLLO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$18.00

“Rice & Chicken” simmered in cilantro, herbs and vegetables.

AJI DE GALLINA

AJI DE GALLINA

$17.00

Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.

BISTEC A LA POBRE

BISTEC A LA POBRE

$22.00

Pan seared 8 oz tender steak, fried egg, white rice, fries, plantains and salsa criolla

CHAUFA

CHAUFA

$12.50

Stir-fried rice or quinoa with spring onions, red peppers, bean sprouts, scrambled eggs, ginger and soy sauce. Your choice of:

INCA TACU TACU

INCA TACU TACU

$22.00

A pan fried bean and rice cake topped with thinly sliced stir fry steak, red onion, and tomato wedges, in our signature oyster and soy sauce.

TALLARIN VERDE

TALLARIN VERDE

$13.00

Peruvian style pesto, served with linguine pasta and Parmesan cheese.

ARROZ DE MARISCOS

ARROZ DE MARISCOS

$21.00

“Seafood rice”. Marinated in our seafood sauce, parmesan, filled with calamari, shrimp, mussels, octopus and salsa criolla

PESCADO A LO MACHO

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$22.00

Pan seared fish of the day, topped with calamari, shrimp, mussels, octopus, aji panca seafood sauce and white rice

JALEA

JALEA

$25.00

A mixture of assorted deep fried seafood accompanied with our delicious salsa criolla, fried yuca and corn that serves two

PULPO ANTICUCHERO

PULPO ANTICUCHERO

$21.00

Grilled tender octopus topped with anticucho sauce, served over fingerling potatoes, chalaca, white corn, black olive sauce and rocoto cream sauce topped with chimichurri

LOMO A LA HUANCAINA

LOMO A LA HUANCAINA

$21.00

FIRE ENTREE

CORDERO A LA NORTEÑA

CORDERO A LA NORTEÑA

$24.00

Braised lamb in cilantro/ aji amarillo sauce, canario beans, white rice and salsa criolla

SALMON ANDINO

SALMON ANDINO

$22.00

Grilled salmon topped with balsamic reduction, served over parmesan risotto mixed with quinoa, asparagus and white corn

SALADS

EL CUZCO

EL CUZCO

$12.00

Avocado mashed quinoa mix with mango, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, red pepper and passion fruit lime vinaigrette.

MACHU PICCHU

MACHU PICCHU

$11.00

Avocado slices, mesclun lettuce, roasted corn and tomatoes, topped with passion fruit dressing.

POKE TUNA SALAD

$16.00

Tuna tartar served on a bed of cucumber and avocado sauce

SANDWICHES

With french fries or sweet potato fries. Egg +$2
INCA BURGER

INCA BURGER

$14.50

8 oz patty, mozzarella, avocado lime sauce, onions, tomato, lettuce and Inca sauce

TUMI CHICKEN

TUMI CHICKEN

$13.50

Fried chicken thigh tossed in our rocoto buffalo sauce, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado lime sauce, mozzarella cheese

NAZCA VEGGIE BURGER

$13.00

Our vegetarian patty made with peas and wheat protein, giving you an explosion of flavor, served with tomato, lettuce, avocado and salsa criolla

HUACHANA BURGER

HUACHANA BURGER

$15.00Out of stock

Peruvian chorizo burger with fried egg, tomato, lettuce, avocado lime sauce and rocoto sauce

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$7.00

Ultra light cake, with homemade whipped cream and mango

FLANS

FLANS

$7.00

Custard dessert with clear caramel sauce

LUCUMA FLAN

$7.00
CHURROS

CHURROS

$7.00

Peruvian fritters, with Nutella cream sauce or Suspiro

DESSERT OF THE DAY

$8.00
INCA SUSPIRO

INCA SUSPIRO

$7.00

Dulce de leche custard, Port meringue

PICARONES

PICARONES

$8.00Out of stock

ALFAJORES

$8.00

FAMILY STYLE

LOMO SALTADO Family Style

$74.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Stir-fry tenderloin steak with red onions, tomato wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries.

CHICKEN SALTADO Family Style

$66.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Stir-fry Chicken with red onions, tomato wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries.

CEVICHE Family Style

$60.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.

INCA CHICKEN Family Style

$65.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Grilled chicken served with stir-fried quinoa with spring onion, red peppers, bean sprouts and soy sauce.

AJI DE GALLINA Family Style

$65.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.

PESCADO MACHO Family Style

$76.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Pan seared fish of the day, topped with calamari, shrimp, mussels, aji panca seafood sauce and white rice.

ARROZ CHAUFA Family Style

$50.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Stir-fried rice or quinoa, spring onions, scrambled eggs, red peppers, bean sprouts, and soy sauce.

ARROZ CHAUFA CHICKEN family style

$61.00

ARROZ CHAUFA STEAK family style

$66.00

ARROZ CHAUFA SEAFOOD family style

$69.00

ARROZ CON POLLO Family Style

$65.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE “Rice & Chicken” simmered in cilantro, herbs and vegetables.

CHICKEN TAMAL Family Style (5 tamales)

$36.00

SIDES

WHITE RICE

$4.00

SALSA CRIOLLA

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

FRENCH FIRES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

TOSTONES

$6.00

YUQUITAS

$6.00

PLANTAIN

$6.00

CHIPS

$4.50

BREAD

$4.00

TOSTADITAS

$4.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN CHICHARRON + FRIES

$7.00

KID'S CHEESE PASTA

$7.00

Spaghetti with butter and parmesan cheese.

SALCHIPAPAS

$7.00

BRUNCH

EVERY WEEKEND 11-3 PM All brunch dishes are served with home potatoes and fresh fruit.

CHOCOLATE WAFFLE

$12.00

Our house-made waffle, topped off with chocolate and seasonal fruit. This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

POLLO+ WAFFLES

POLLO+ WAFFLES

$16.00

Fried chicken over our house-made waffle, maple syrup. This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

LIMA OMELET

LIMA OMELET

$12.00

Sauteed garlic mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan & feta cheese This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Multi-grain toast, avocado, roasted corn, pico de gallo, sunny side up egg. This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

DULCE FRENCH TOAST

DULCE FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

Classic French toast stuffed with dulce de leche. This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

INCA BREAKFAST

$16.00

Our authentic Peruvian chicken tamal, served with pork chicharron, sweet potato fries, ciabatta bread and salsa criolla This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

SALMON BENEDICT

SALMON BENEDICT

$16.00

English muffins, smoked salmon, sauteed spinach, poached eggs and rocotto hollandaise sauce This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

CHICHARRON BENEDICT

CHICHARRON BENEDICT

$16.00

English muffins, pork chicharrón, sweet potatoes, poached eggs and rocotto hollandaise sauce This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

SUSHI

ACEVICHADO ROLL

ACEVICHADO ROLL

$9.00

Fried shrimp, avocado and cream cheese, topped with fresh fish of the day, acevichado sauce and chalaca

TUMI ROLL

TUMI ROLL

$9.00

Flash fried roll, Cream cheese, fried shrimp, avocado, topped with tare sauce

SAMURAI ROLL

$9.00
COSTA VERDE

COSTA VERDE

$9.00

Avocado, fried shrimp and cream cheese topped with smoked salmon and surimi tartar and aioli rocoto sauce

ANTICUCHERO ROLL

$9.00

Fried shrimp, avocado and cream cheese topped with fish of the day and flamed anticuchero sauce

VIRGINIA LOVERS ROLL

VIRGINIA LOVERS ROLL

$9.00+

Surimi, avocado, smoked salmon, topped with fansi, tare and rocoto cream sauce

ANDINO ROLL

$9.00+

Rice and quinoa mix, smoked salmon, avocado, surimi topped with huancaina sauce

MIRAFLORES ROLL

MIRAFLORES ROLL

$9.00+

Surimi, avocado, smoked salmon, topped with avocado and passion fruit sauce

MACHU PICHU ROLL

$9.00+

Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, and hearts of palm wrapped in nori paper (VEGAN)

LATIN ROLL

$9.00+

Avocado, mango, and cream cheese, covered with caramelized plantain

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$9.00+

Tuna, cucumber, hearts of palm and shichimi

ACEVICHADO ROLL (Copy)

ACEVICHADO ROLL (Copy)

$9.00Out of stock

Fried shrimp, avocado and cream cheese, topped with fresh fish of the day, acevichado sauce and chalaca

TIRADITO

TIRADITO TATAKI

TIRADITO TATAKI

$17.00

Seared tuna in an oriental style leche de tigre sauce

TIRADITO AL OLIVO

TIRADITO AL OLIVO

$18.00

Shaved tender pieces of spanish octopus over a Peruvian black olive aoli sauce and toasted bread

LA LIMENA

$15.00

Fish of the day served with aji amarillo sauce

CHIFAS (FRIED RICE)

Chifa is a fusion of Peruvian and Chinese food, brought to Peru by Chinese immigrants.
CHI JAU KAI

CHI JAU KAI

$18.50

Fried oriental chicken served with sauteed vegetables and white rice

KAN LOU WONTON

$18.50

Chicken, pork, shrimp, pineapple, wonton and vegetables, all sautéed together in an oriental sweet and sour sauce served with white rice

CHAUFA

CHAUFA

$12.50

Stir-fried rice or quinoa with spring onions, red peppers, bean sprouts, scrambled eggs, ginger and soy sauce. Your choice of:

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Inca Social is your local community hangout where food, friends and flavor come together to create an authentic Latin experience. Discover classic Peruvian cuisine with a modern flair paired with unique craft beers and great people.

Location

1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22209

Directions

Gallery
Inca Social - Arlington image
Inca Social - Arlington image
Inca Social - Arlington image

