Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Banner pic

 

Izakaya Sakaki

3227 Washington Boulevard STE D, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
More about Izakaya Sakaki
Consumer pic

 

Gyu San Japanese BBQ

4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
More about Gyu San Japanese BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Steamed Dumplings

French Fries

Spicy Noodles

Soft Shell Crabs

Steamed Broccoli

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Steak Frites

Flautas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (165 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (550 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (595 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston