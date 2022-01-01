Taco salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve taco salad
Mexicali Blues Inc - Clarendon
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Banditos Arlington - 1301 S Joyce St
1301 S Joyce St D4, Arlington
|78059_Taco Salad Burrito
|$13.00
LETTUCE + PICO + ROASTED CORN + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS + QUESO FRESCO + DITOS RANCH + CHIPOTLE CREMA + CRISPY TORTILLA BOWL
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District - Wilson Blvd
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Taco Salad
|$12.95
Guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese mix, jalapeños, salsa and grilled chicken. served on shredded romaine lettuce.
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Classic Taco Salad
|$0.00
Choose from: ground beef, pulled or fajita chicken on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce. Topped with avocados, grape tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese in our homemade tortilla shell with homemade ranch on the side