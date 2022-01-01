Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Mexicali Blues Inc - Clarendon

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.00
More about Mexicali Blues Inc - Clarendon
Main pic

 

Banditos Arlington - 1301 S Joyce St

1301 S Joyce St D4, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
78059_Taco Salad Burrito$13.00
LETTUCE + PICO + ROASTED CORN + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS + QUESO FRESCO + DITOS RANCH + CHIPOTLE CREMA + CRISPY TORTILLA BOWL
More about Banditos Arlington - 1301 S Joyce St
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District - Wilson Blvd

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.95
Guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese mix, jalapeños, salsa and grilled chicken. served on shredded romaine lettuce.
More about Burger District - Wilson Blvd
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)
Classic Taco Salad$0.00
Choose from: ground beef, pulled or fajita chicken on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce. Topped with avocados, grape tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese in our homemade tortilla shell with homemade ranch on the side
More about Uncle Julio's

