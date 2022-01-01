Poppyseed Rye imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Poppyseed Rye 818 N Quincy St

review star

No reviews yet

818 N Quincy St

Arlington, VA 22203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bahn Mi
Capicola, Ham, Salami
Smoked Turkey

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Choice of meat, American cheese, fried egg, Tomato aioli, on a Brioche bun

Pork Belly Biscuit

$10.00

House made biscuit, braised pork belly, cheddar cheese, Red pepper jelly and fried egg

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

House-made Southern Biscuit and Country Style Pork sausage Gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, black beans, pepper jack cheese, and salsa verde.

Egg White Panini

$9.00

Egg whites, spinach, goat cheese, and basil pesto pressed in a panini

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$9.00

Smoked salmon, horseradish creme fraiche, red onions, and capers on sourdough bread

Quiche of Day

$8.00

The chef's daily selection of local ingredients!

Honeyed Greek Yogurt

$6.00Out of stock

Biscuit

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00Out of stock

Sandwich

Bahn Mi

Bahn Mi

Pickled carrots & daikon radish, cilantro, gochujang mayo, sesame sticks, on a Bahn Mi roll. Choose tofu, chicken, or pork belly.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$12.00

Roast beef, sharp cheddar, horseradish sauce, shaved onion, arugula on a kaiser roll

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$12.00

Smoked turkey, baby arugula, brie, roasted red peppers, red pepper mustard on sourdough bread

Capicola, Ham, Salami

Capicola, Ham, Salami

$11.00

Capicola, ham salami, provolone, tomato, lettuce, red onion, peperoncini, and oil & vinegar on a sub roll

Prosciutto

$11.00

Proscitto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze, and olive oil on a sub roll.

Roast Beef, Turkey, and Bacon

$11.00

Roast beef, smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a sub roll

Burrata

Burrata

$12.00

Burrata cheese, tomatoes, pesto, and a balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

Homemade meatballs, marinara, provolone, goat cheese, and a basil pesto on a sub roll

Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand Island dressing on rye bread

Rachel

$12.00

Smoked turkey, cole slaw, swiss cheese, and thousan island dressing on rye bread.

Roasted Pork

Roasted Pork

$12.00

Roasted pork, aged provolone, and broccoli rabe on sub roll

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$11.00

Roasted squash, zucchini, egg plant, red peppers, portabella mushroom, red pepper pesto, and mozzarella pressed in a panini.

KIDS Smoked Turkey

$9.00

KIDS Gilled Cheese

$7.00

Corned Beef

$13.00

Salad

Baby Arugula & Wild Rice Salad

$13.00

Baby arugula, roasted chicken, pears, goat cheese, toasted walnuts and poppyseed dressing

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$13.00

Romiane lettuce, roasted chicken, corn & jalapeno mix, black beans, egg, cotija cheese, avocado and buttermilk lime dressing

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, and a caesar dressing

Toast

DUE TO THE AVOCADO SITUATION, WE HAD TO TEMPORARILY RAISE OUR PRICES. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.
Heirloom Tomato Toast

Heirloom Tomato Toast

$11.00

avocado, arugula pesto, mozzarella, black pepper

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$12.00

avocado, caper, pickled onion, boiled egg, olive oil

Baked Brie Toast

$11.00

Basil pesto, brie cheese, and blueberries on multi-grain toast.

Mushroom Tart

$11.00

Wild mushrooms, goat cheese, and picked red onions on the muli-grain toast

Soup

Soup & Gr Cheese Combo

Soup & Gr Cheese Combo

$14.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Side

Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$5.00Out of stock

lemon jioce, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

carrot, radish, green onion, peanut, white balsamic, mayo

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00

caper, shallot, mustard, parsley, olive oil

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Chips, Ms Vickie, Sea Salt

$2.00Out of stock

Chips, Ms Vickie, Jalapeno

$2.00

Chips, Ms Vickie, Salt & Vinegar

$2.00Out of stock

Chips, Ms Vickie, Barbeque

$2.00

Chips, Lays, Baked

$1.50Out of stock

Fresh fruit

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Commonwealth Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Matcha Tea Latte

$6.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Brewed Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Kombucha & Others

Horizon 1%Milk

$2.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Tropicana Juice

$2.50

Rowdy Mermaid Alpine Lavender Kombucha

$4.75

Rowdy Mermaid Grapefruit Rise Kombucha

$4.75

Wild Bay Kombucha

$4.50

Wonder Drink Tropical Mango Kombucha

$4.50

Wonder Drink Ginger Pear Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

Fresh Juice

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

Simi Chardonnay

$14.99

Campo Viejo Tempranillo

$8.99

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$12.99

Chateau St. Michelle Reisling

$10.99

Charle & Charles Rose

$10.99

J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.99

Highland 41 Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.99

Chloe Pinot Noir

$13.99

Smashberry Red Blend

$13.99

Pomelo Co. Sauvignon Blanc

$12.99

DAOU Chardonnay

$16.99

La Puerta Malbec

$10.99

Valley of the Moon Viognier

$9.99

Santa Christina Pinot Grigio

$12.99

Alberto Nani Prosecco

$15.99

Cantina Zaccagnini Rose

$15.99

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon Half Bottle

$8.00

Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc Half Bottle

$10.50

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Half Bottle

$9.75

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Half Bottle

$13.25

La Crema Pinot Noir Half Bottle

$13.25

King Estate Pinot Grigio Half Bottle

$10.50

St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon Half Bottle

$13.00

Mionetto Prosecco Split

$4.50

Ruffino Sparkling Rose Split

$4.50

Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.75

Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.25

2 Chicks Citrus Margarita Cocktail Can (Copy)

$3.75

Belle Isle Blood Orange Cocktail Can

$3.75

Belle Isle Grapefruit Cocktail Can

$3.75

Crafter's Union Rose

$4.75

House Wine Sangria Can

$5.00

Underwood Pinot Grigio Can

$4.50

Underwood Rose Can

$4.50

Prairie Organic Cucumber Lemonade Cocktail Can

$3.50

Beer

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$1.00

Jack's Abbey Lager

$2.50

Night Shift Lager

$2.00

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$3.00

Oskar Blues Mama Little Yella Pils

$2.25

Solace Partly Cloudy IPA

$3.75

Aslin Orange Starfish IPA

$4.50

Crooked Run Heart and Soul IPA

$4.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$2.25

Bell's Oberon Wheat Ale

$2.00

Avery White Rascal White Ale

$2.75

DuClaw Sweet Baby Hazel Porter

$2.75

Thin Man Minkey Boodle Sour

$4.50

Potters Hibiscus Cider

$2.75

Flowers

Bouquet $18

$18.00

An assortment of roses, greens, and more.

Bouquet $24

Bouquet $24

$24.00

Hand-tied and wrapped in our waterproof decorative paper. Designed with a variety of seasonal florals. Having a special lunch or dinner? Surpise your loved ones with a bouquet of flowers delivered with your meal.

Bouquet $28

$28.00

Bouquet $9.99

PRE-ORDER PIES (Pickup 11/22-11/23 ONLY

Apple Streusel Pie

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Cherry Bomb Pie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA 22203

Directions

Gallery
Poppyseed Rye image

Similar restaurants in your area

All About Burger - Arlington
orange star4.3 • 1,006
3325 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Renegade
orange star4.6 • 1,207
3100 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sweet Leaf - Courthouse
orange star4.5 • 538
2200 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Lost Dog Cafe South Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
2920 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Lost Dog Cafe - North Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
5876 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22205
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels
orange star4.0 • 125
1851 N. Moore St Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arlington

The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mala Tang
orange star4.5 • 11,684
3434 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 7,793
4251 Campbell Ave Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Shuck Shack
orange star4.6 • 7,719
1100 S Hayes St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston