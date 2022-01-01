Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

 

Inca Social - Arlington

1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CEVICHE CARRETILLERO$20.00
CEVICHE INK-A$17.00
Squid Ink Leche de Tigre, fish, squid
and octopus
CEVICHE NIKKEI$18.00
Fresh tuna, avocado and cucumber
with our nikkei leche de tigre
More about Inca Social - Arlington
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$9.00
Mix Seafood, Tomato Salsa, Spicy Lime Sauce Served With Crispy Seaweed Chip
More about Yume Sushi
Taco Rock image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Taco Rock
Mexicali Blues Inc image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
consumer pic

TACOS

bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
ceviche$10.00
shrimp and cod tossed with fresh chiles, diced tomato and avocado in a bright citrus marinade, topped with cilantro, red onion and cayenne contains: garlic, onion, fish, shellfish ^ are raw or undercooked. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
More about bartaco
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

El Fuego

2300 N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (973 reviews)
Large Ceviche Only Fish$16.00
Large Classic Ceviche Mixto$18.00
Tilapia and shrimp marinated in chef's special marinade of lime juice, hot pepper, cilantro, and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce and topped with cancha corn and sweet potato.
More about El Fuego
consumer pic

TACOS

Bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
ceviche$10.00
shrimp and cod tossed with fresh chiles, diced tomato and avocado in a bright citrus marinade, topped with cilantro, red onion and cayenne contains: garlic, onion, fish, shellfish ^ are raw or undercooked. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
More about Bartaco
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Mexican Ceviche Sword Fish$14.30
Mix of shrimp and swordfish
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Ceviche$14.00
Peruvian style seafood dish. Choice of mixed (shrimp &amp; calamari) or only shrimp. Served w/ tortilla chips
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
banner pic

 

Guajillo Mexican Cuisine

1727 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (1019 reviews)
Ceviche$13.50
Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, and habanero.
More about Guajillo Mexican Cuisine
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
Ceviche$20.99
Served with two side orders
More about Super Pollo
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Ceviche$13.00
Red snapper, yellow tail, octopus, squid, scallop, cilantro, jalapeño, tomato, and red onion.
More about Sushi Rock

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Salmon Rolls

Pies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Oreo Cake

Chai Lattes

Spinach Salad

Pork Chops

Strawberry Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston