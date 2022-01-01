Ceviche in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Inca Social - Arlington
Inca Social - Arlington
1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|CEVICHE CARRETILLERO
|$20.00
|CEVICHE INK-A
|$17.00
Squid Ink Leche de Tigre, fish, squid
and octopus
|CEVICHE NIKKEI
|$18.00
Fresh tuna, avocado and cucumber
with our nikkei leche de tigre
More about Yume Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Ceviche
|$9.00
Mix Seafood, Tomato Salsa, Spicy Lime Sauce Served With Crispy Seaweed Chip
More about Taco Rock
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|El Gringo
|$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about bartaco
TACOS
bartaco
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|ceviche
|$10.00
shrimp and cod tossed with fresh chiles, diced tomato and avocado in a bright citrus marinade, topped with cilantro, red onion and cayenne contains: garlic, onion, fish, shellfish ^ are raw or undercooked. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
More about El Fuego
FRENCH FRIES
El Fuego
2300 N Pershing Dr, Arlington
|Large Ceviche Only Fish
|$16.00
|Large Classic Ceviche Mixto
|$18.00
Tilapia and shrimp marinated in chef's special marinade of lime juice, hot pepper, cilantro, and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce and topped with cancha corn and sweet potato.
More about Bartaco
TACOS
Bartaco
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|ceviche
|$10.00
shrimp and cod tossed with fresh chiles, diced tomato and avocado in a bright citrus marinade, topped with cilantro, red onion and cayenne contains: garlic, onion, fish, shellfish ^ are raw or undercooked. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Mexican Ceviche Sword Fish
|$14.30
Mix of shrimp and swordfish
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Peruvian style seafood dish. Choice of mixed (shrimp & calamari) or only shrimp. Served w/ tortilla chips
More about Guajillo Mexican Cuisine
Guajillo Mexican Cuisine
1727 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Ceviche
|$13.50
Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, and habanero.
More about Super Pollo
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Ceviche
|$20.99
Served with two side orders