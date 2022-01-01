Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve steamed rice

Chiko Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
Korean Garden Noodles$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
More about Chiko Shirlington
Yume Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Steam Rice$2.00
More about Yume Sushi
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
consumer pic

TACOS

bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
steamed brown rice$3.65
steamed and salted
More about bartaco
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
Steamed Rice$3.95
More about TNR Cafe
consumer pic

TACOS

consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Side of Steamed White Rice$4.99
More about La Bettola Italiano

