Crab cakes in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve crab cakes

Uncommon Luncheonette - 1028 North Garfield Street

1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.50
jumbo lump crab cake, coleslaw, on a potato bun
Uncommon Luncheonette - 1028 North Garfield Street
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Crab Cake$16.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Crab Cakes (Market Price)$34.00
2 crab cakes, Asparagus, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Benedict$21.50
Crab Cakes$36.50
Crab Cake BLT$23.50
Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Crab Cake Benedict$25.95
award winning apple wood smoked crab cakes / poached eggs/ buttermilk biscuit / grilled tomatoes / chipotle hollandaise sauce / choice of fruit or breakfast potatoes
Chesapeake Smoked Crab Cakes$36.95
apple wood smoked crab / grilled lemon / chipotle aioli. served with fries & brussels sprouts
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$22.00
2 2-oz crabcakes served over biscuits, topped with old bay hollandaise and served with side arugula+fennel salad
Ruthie's All-Day
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$0.00
lettuce, tomato, persillade, bacon, house-baked IPA roll
Lyon Hall
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District - Wilson Blvd

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Maryland Style Crab Cake Sandwich$19.95
Jumbo lump Crab cake served on Lettuce and tartar sauce.
Burger District - Wilson Blvd
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$22.95
Red onion marmalade, arugula, lemon tarragon aioli, house-made brioche roll
Assembly

