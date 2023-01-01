Crab cakes in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Uncommon Luncheonette - 1028 North Garfield Street
Uncommon Luncheonette - 1028 North Garfield Street
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.50
jumbo lump crab cake, coleslaw, on a potato bun
More about Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Side Crab Cake
|$16.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
|Crab Cakes (Market Price)
|$34.00
2 crab cakes, Asparagus, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$21.50
|Crab Cakes
|$36.50
|Crab Cake BLT
|$23.50
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Smoked Crab Cake Benedict
|$25.95
award winning apple wood smoked crab cakes / poached eggs/ buttermilk biscuit / grilled tomatoes / chipotle hollandaise sauce / choice of fruit or breakfast potatoes
|Chesapeake Smoked Crab Cakes
|$36.95
apple wood smoked crab / grilled lemon / chipotle aioli. served with fries & brussels sprouts
More about Ruthie's All-Day
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$22.00
2 2-oz crabcakes served over biscuits, topped with old bay hollandaise and served with side arugula+fennel salad
More about Lyon Hall
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$0.00
lettuce, tomato, persillade, bacon, house-baked IPA roll
More about Burger District - Wilson Blvd
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District - Wilson Blvd
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Maryland Style Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.95
Jumbo lump Crab cake served on Lettuce and tartar sauce.