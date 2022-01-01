Tortilla soup in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Fire Fried Wings
|$13.00
Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce
|10" Build Your Own
|$10.00
Starts with tomato sauce and house blend cheese
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
More about King Of Koshary
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken tortilla soup 16 oz
|$5.59
Chicken, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, corn, onions, tortilla chips, scallions, jalapeños, canola oil, garlic, cilantro, salt and pepper Contain milk
|Chicken tortilla soup 16 oz
|$5.59
Chicken, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, corn, onions, tortilla chips, scallions, jalapeños, canola oil, garlic, cilantro, salt and pepper Contain milk