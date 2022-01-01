Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fire Fried Wings$13.00
Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce
10" Build Your Own$10.00
Starts with tomato sauce and house blend cheese
Garlic Knots$7.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Chicken tortilla soup 16 oz$5.59
Chicken, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, corn, onions, tortilla chips, scallions, jalapeños, canola oil, garlic, cilantro, salt and pepper Contain milk
More about King Of Koshary

