Pies in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve pies
Rustico
4075 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Vodka Pie
|$16.00
vodka sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, pecorino romano
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rebellion on the Pike
2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)
|$14.00
All wings are smoked three hours and fried to order. 8 jumbo wings served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
|Tots
|$4.50
ranch seasoning
|LENNY'S MACHO TENDERS
|$15.00
pick one:
Classic, D.C.A.F., buffalo, or nashville hot
pick two:
Honey mustard, alabama bbq, ranch or blue cheese
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
|$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
|Extra Fish
|$12.00
|Shepherds Pie
|$24.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
|Classic Cheese - W
|$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
|Roni Cup - W
|$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Vanilla Choux
|$3.75
our whisper-thin puff of pâte à choux pastry is enveloped in a delicate sugar cookie crust and then filled with a decadent vanilla pastry cream. Quite possibly the perfect food.
|Brioche Doughnut
|$4.50
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans.
"favorite doughnut" in new york city- the new york times
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
traditional cookies baked to chewy, salty-sweet perfection. the taste experience is taken to a new level with the combination of chocolates, sugars and a hint of french sea salt.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken
|$19.00
White BBQ
|Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs
|$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
|Pulled Pork Shoulder
|$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
Sloppy Mama's Arlington
5731 Langston Boulevard, Arlington
|Slaw
|$4.00
Small
|Baked Beans
|$4.00
Small
|Sandwich
|$10.00
Choice of meat on a potato bun with slaw and house made pickles on the sandwich
Nighthawk Pizza
1201 S Joyce Street, Arlington
|Tavern Meats
|$21.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, ground pepperoni, Italian sausage blend, caramelized onions, pecorino, and tomato sauce
|Tavern Pepperoni
|$18.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, sliced pepperoni with tomato sauce
|Tavern Hot Honey
|$19.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, ground pepperoni, pickled peppers, mikes hot honey, tomato sauce
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
TACOS
bartaco
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|key lime pie
|$8.50
key lime custard, graham cracker crust, topped with house-made vanilla whipped cream and lime zest. our version of this classic is served in a jar. contains: dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, gluten, refined sugar
TACOS
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Boston Cream Pie
|$6.59
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$6.59
|French Apple Pie
|$6.59
COOKIES • PASTRY
For Five Coffee Roasters
2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Cheese Pie
|$6.50
|Spinach Pie
|$6.50
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.50
vanilla wafer crust, raspberry coulis, whipped cream
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Boston Cream Pie
|$6.59
|French Apple Pie
|$6.59
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$6.59
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Yayla Bistro
2201 N Westmoreland St, Arlington
|Spinach Pie
|$20.00
Flaky filo dough layered with spinach, onion, and feta mix, served with cacik and mixed green salad.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Chocolate Silk Pie
|$11.00
|Upside down Candied Walnut Apple Pie
|$11.00
CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Ruffino's Spaghetti House
4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.99
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shuck Shack
1100 S Hayes St, Arlington
|Chocolate Pie
|$6.89
Chocolate ganache toasted oat pie from Four & Twenty Blackbirds hand spun with chocolate frozen custard, topped with croissant cookie crumbles
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Wiseguy Pizza
1735 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Chicken Alfredo Pie
|$27.99
House Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Tomato, Arugula, Mushroom, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmigiano
|Paneer Tikka Pie
|$27.99
House Masala Sauce with Almond Paste, Paneer Cheese, Mozzarella. Light Green and Chili Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Jalapeno Sauce (Allergy: Nuts)
|Chicken Parmesan Pie
|$27.99
Marinara Sauce, Chicken Cutlet, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano