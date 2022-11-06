  • Home
  Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com
Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. Open 5 nights a week Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm Visit us @ seamores.com

2815 Clarendon Blvd.

Arlington, VA 22201

Fish & Chips

Starters 4 Crew

Firecracker Cauliflower

$12.00

cauliflower tempura, sweet chili aioli, sesame seeds

Crispy Squid

Crispy Squid

$12.00

saffron aioli, lemon

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

tomato, onion, cilantro

Steamed Virginia Littlenecks

$14.00
Yellowfin Tuna Poke

Yellowfin Tuna Poke

$18.00

ponzu, peanut, avocado, crispy shallots, scallion, sesame

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

crispy shrimp, herb ranch dressing

Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$15.00

chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons

Fisherman Stew

Fisherman Stew

$15.00
Kale & Avocado Salad

Kale & Avocado Salad

$16.00

walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette

Seamore's Salad

Seamore's Salad

$18.00
Shaved Brussels + Fennel Salad

Shaved Brussels + Fennel Salad

$16.00

Reel Deal

Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp

Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp

$24.00

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal with Arctic Char

$27.00
Reel Deal With Seared Sesame Tuna

Reel Deal With Seared Sesame Tuna

$29.00

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal with Montauk Scallops

$30.00

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal with Skate

$26.00Out of stock

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal with Porgy

$24.00Out of stock

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal with Speckled Trout

$30.00Out of stock
Reel Deal With Black Bass

Reel Deal With Black Bass

$26.00Out of stock

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal with Sheepshead

$26.00Out of stock

Reel Deal with Tautog

$24.00

Reel Deal with Red Drum

$24.00Out of stock

Reel Deal with Haddock

$24.00Out of stock

Reel Deal with Snakehead

$26.00Out of stock

Reel Deal with Bluefish

$24.00Out of stock

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal with Blue Catfish

$24.00

Reel Deal with Croaker

$24.00Out of stock

Reel Deal with Kanpachi

$24.00Out of stock

Reel Deal with Fluke

$30.00Out of stock

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal with Dogfish

$26.00Out of stock

Reel Deal with Spanish Mackerel

$26.00Out of stock

Reel Deal with Sea Robin

$24.00Out of stock
Reel Deal With Hake

Reel Deal With Hake

$24.00Out of stock

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal with Swordfish

$30.00

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal with Flounder

$26.00Out of stock
Reel Deal With Pollock

Reel Deal With Pollock

$26.00Out of stock

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal NO PROTEIN

$20.00

Tacos

Baja Seared Fish Tacos

Baja Seared Fish Tacos

$16.00

avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas

Baja Crispy Fish Tacos

Baja Crispy Fish Tacos

$16.00

avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla

Korean BBQ Chicken Tacos

Korean BBQ Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Sandwiches

Seamore's Burger

Seamore's Burger

$18.00

double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce

Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$33.00

mayo, celery, old bay

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$33.00

Mains

Arctic Char + Sumac Farro

$27.00

preserved lemon, zucchini, pickled fennel, nicoise olives, cucumber coulis

Scallop + Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta (GF)

Scallop + Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta (GF)

$30.00

gluten-free fusilli pasta, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, chili flakes

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$24.00

daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$33.00

maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$35.00

new york strip steak, au poivre sauce, fries, watercress salad

Sides

Cauliflower Mash

$9.00

mashed cauliflower with olive oil and sea salt

Corn + Cuc + Tomato Salad

$9.00

Asparagus + Mushroom

$9.00
Side Kale+Avo Salad

Side Kale+Avo Salad

$9.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.00
Crispy Shoestring Fries

Crispy Shoestring Fries

$9.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Simply Grilled Fish

Side of Garlic Bread

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Kids Burger

$11.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Fish Sticks

$11.00

Dessert

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We hope to be your neighborhood restaurant offering refreshing craft cocktails, fresh oysters on the half shell, and our signature Reel Deal. Seamore's will always offer you the freshest seafood you can feel good about, at a great price.

Location

2815 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

