Sushi & Japanese
Roll'd Sushi
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are Roll’d, a passionate team of sushi and dumpling aficionados. Led by Michelin star chef Nobu Yamazaki of Sushi Taro, the creators of market-favorite Pinch Dumpling, and restaurateur Mike Bramson. Serving classic sushi rolls alongside freshly hand formed dumplings. Whether hand rolled or pinched to perfection, our sushi rolls and dumplings combine flavorful ingredients with generation old recipes, so there simply is no comparison. So what are you waiting for? Come see how we roll.
4238 Wilson Blvd, Ballston Quarter, Arlington, VA 22203
