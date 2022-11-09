Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Roll'd Sushi

204 Reviews

$$

4238 Wilson Blvd

Ballston Quarter

Arlington, VA 22203

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Edamame w/Sea Salt

Basic Roll

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$5.50

*Consuming raw seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Yellow Tail Roll

Yellow Tail Roll

$5.50Out of stock

*Consuming raw seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Crab Stick Roll

Crab Stick Roll

$5.50
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.50
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.50

*Consuming raw seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.50

*Consuming raw seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$5.50Out of stock

Basic tuna

$5.50

Tuna rolld

Single Roll

California Roll

California Roll

$7.00
Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$7.00

*Consuming raw seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Yellowtail w/Scallion Roll

Yellowtail w/Scallion Roll

$7.00Out of stock

*Consuming raw seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00

*Consuming raw seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Tuna Crumble Roll

$7.00

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$7.00
Salmon Tuna & Avocado

Salmon Tuna & Avocado

$9.00

Salmon Tuna & Avocado

Sashimi & Nigiri

Hamachi (Yellowtail) 2 Piece

Hamachi (Yellowtail) 2 Piece

$6.00Out of stock

*Consuming raw seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Seared Salmon 2 Piece

Seared Salmon 2 Piece

$5.25
Maguro (Tuna) 2 Piece

Maguro (Tuna) 2 Piece

$6.00

*Consuming raw seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Unagi (Eel) 2 Piece

$6.00Out of stock
Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece

Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece

$5.00
Ebi (Shrimp) 2 Piece

Ebi (Shrimp) 2 Piece

$4.50

Specially Roll

Hot Roll Summer

Hot Roll Summer

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura w/ Spicy Tuna topped with Spicy Crab Jalapeno & Siracha / Eel sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$13.50

Crab Stick/Avocado/Cucumber/topped w/ house crab salad

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.50

Shrimp Tempura/Mango/Eel Sauce/Masago

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$13.50

Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno topped with Avocado, spicy mayo & Siracha

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.50

Crab Stick/Cucumber/Tuna/topped w/Shrimp, Salmon, Avocado, Yellow Tail

Phoenix Roll

Phoenix Roll

$14.50

Shrimp Tempura/Avocado/topped w/Spicy Tuna, Masago, Tempura Flakes

Ballston Roll

Ballston Roll

$13.50

Shrimp Tempura/Avocado/Eel Sauce/topped w/Seared Salmon

Deep Sea Roll

$10.50Out of stock

Spicy Tuna/Eel/Cucumber/Spicy Mayo/Masago

Poke Roll

$8.50

Poke Tuna/Avocado/Cucumber/Masago

Green Dragon Roll

$14.50

Spicy Salmon/Shrimp Tempura/topped w/Avocado

Sushi Burritos

The Basic

The Basic

$12.50

Salmon / Tuna / Cucumber / Scallions / Tempura Flakes / Unagi Sauce

The Spicy

The Spicy

$12.50

Spicy Tuna / Shrimp Tempura / Cucumber / Cream Cheese / Mixed Green / Spicy Mayo / Jalapeños

The Poke

The Poke

$12.50

Salmon /House Poke Sauce / Cucumber / Pickled Radish / Edamame / Mixed Greens / Scallions / Masago

The Tempura

The Tempura

$12.50

Shrimp Tempura / Crab Stick / Avocado / Scallions / Spicy Mayo

Pinch & Roll Box

Pinch & Roll Box

$15.00

Single Roll + Dumplings (3) + House Mixed Greens

Sides

Japanese Potato Salad

Japanese Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00
Steamed White Rice

Steamed White Rice

$2.50

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.00Out of stock
Edamame w/Sea Salt

Edamame w/Sea Salt

$4.00

Daikon Salad

$4.00Out of stock
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.00
Chinese Fried Peanuts

Chinese Fried Peanuts

$5.00Out of stock

Chinese Fried Peanuts

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$6.00
Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Boba

$7.00
Dirty Tea

Dirty Tea

$4.75

Create Your Own Wild Bubble Tea Flavor

Bubble Tea (Copy)

Bubble Tea (Copy)

$6.00Out of stock

Dumplings

Pork & Cabbage Dumplings

$9.00+

Beef Dumplings

$9.00+Out of stock

Chicken Dumplings

$9.00+

Vegan Dumplings

$9.00+

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.75
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Orange Ramune

Orange Ramune

$3.25
Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock
Peach Ramune

Peach Ramune

$3.25
Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$2.50Out of stock
Lychee Ramune

Lychee Ramune

$3.25Out of stock

Lychee

Grape Remune

Grape Remune

$3.25Out of stock

Grape

Strawberry Ramune

Strawberry Ramune

$3.25

Strawberry

Melon ramune

$3.50

Original ramune

$3.50

Bowls & More

Korean Spicy Tuna

Korean Spicy Tuna

$12.50Out of stock

Tuna w/ House-Made Gonjujang Sauce / Carrots / Avocado w/ Sesame / Shredded Nori

Pinstripes

$12.50

Salmon / Cream Cheese w/ Furikake Sprinkles / Avocado / Beets / Pickled Radish

NOVA

$12.50

Shrimp Tempura w/ Spicy Mayo / Spicy Tuna w/ scallions / Cucumbers / Avocado w/ nori flakes

The OG

$12.50

Salmon / Tuna / Avocado w/ toaster sesame / Cucumber / Tempura flakes / Shredded nori

Signature Poke Salad

Signature Poke Salad

$13.00Out of stock

House Salad Mix with Avocado, Beets, Pickled Radish, Cucumbers, & Edamame, mixed with house vinaigrette dressing and your choice of protein.

Bara Chirashi

Bara Chirashi

$16.95

Bara Chirashi - 4 Types of Fish tossed in our house-aged soy-ginger sauce + diced avocado & mango, and topped with furikake, organic sprouts, & roe, served on top of sushi rice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Roll’d, a passionate team of sushi and dumpling aficionados. Led by Michelin star chef Nobu Yamazaki of Sushi Taro, the creators of market-favorite Pinch Dumpling, and restaurateur Mike Bramson. Serving classic sushi rolls alongside freshly hand formed dumplings. Whether hand rolled or pinched to perfection, our sushi rolls and dumplings combine flavorful ingredients with generation old recipes, so there simply is no comparison. So what are you waiting for? Come see how we roll.

Location

4238 Wilson Blvd, Ballston Quarter, Arlington, VA 22203

Directions

Main pic

