Sushi & Japanese
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Tonari
42 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
We’re the first Japanese-Italian restaurant in DC. A niche culinary concept that got its start in Tokyo during the 1950s. The menu features thick, crispy Detroit-style pan pizzas baked to order in a stone oven and unique pasta dishes using fresh noodles made with imported Hokkaido flour from Japan.
Location
707 6th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
No Reviews
465 K Street NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant