Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Taro

10,139 Reviews

$$$$

1503 17th St NW

Washington, DC 20036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

SALMON
SALMON & AVOCADO ROLL
KING SALMON

SUSHI / SASHIMI

LOBSTER SUSHI

LOBSTER SUSHI

$49.00

whole 1.5LB lobster / raw tail nigiri w/ uni, ikura, truffle butter / steamed claw & avocado rolls

LOBSTER SASHIMI

LOBSTER SASHIMI

$42.00

1.5LB whole lobster / tail = sashimi / claws and head = steamed

Sashimi Omakase Plate

Sashimi Omakase Plate

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE -> MENU FOR ORDERING DETAILS 2 days advanced order required / $250 and up) / you cannot order this dish from here

KITCHEN

Wagyu Sukiyaki Set

Wagyu Sukiyaki Set

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE -> MENU FOR ORDERING DETAILS 2 days advanced order required / $230 (for 2) / you cannot order this dish from here

Kaiseki Box Set

Kaiseki Box Set

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE -> MENU FOR ORDERING DETAILS 2 days advanced order required / $110 (2 order minimum) / you cannot order this dish from here

DISC. FLAVOR DRINKS

ALADDIN YUZU-SHU - HOMARE

ALADDIN YUZU-SHU - HOMARE

$22.00

junmai yuzu / yuzu citrus flavor / 10.15oz / Alc 10%

UME-SHU - CHOYA

UME-SHU - CHOYA

$18.00

classic plum wine / sweet / real plums in it / 12.7oz / Alc 15%

YUKI - COFFEE

YUKI - COFFEE

$14.00

nigori (un-filtered sake) infused coffee / semi-sweet & silky / reminds of white Russian cocktail / 12.68oz / Alc 10%

DISCOUNT SAKE SM

ALL SAKE ARE DISCOUNTED PRICE
PERFECT SNOW - KIKUSUI

PERFECT SNOW - KIKUSUI

$18.00

nigori (un-filter) creamy / high alcohol 21% / 10.15oz / originally $30

BUNRAKU - NIHONJIN NO WASUREMONO

BUNRAKU - NIHONJIN NO WASUREMONO

$22.00

yamahai junmai / semi-dry / 10.15oz / Alc 15.5%

KUBOTA - JUNMAI DG

KUBOTA - JUNMAI DG

$24.00

junmai daiginjo / semi-dry / 10.15oz / Alc 15%

KAMOTSURU - TOKUBETSU GOLD

KAMOTSURU - TOKUBETSU GOLD

$20.00

daiginjo / edible gold / sweet / 6.09oz / ALc 16.4% / originally $30

DASSAI - 23

DASSAI - 23

$78.00

junmai daiginjo / semi-dry / very tasty / 10.15oz / Alc 16%

TIME MACHINE - TAMAGAWA

TIME MACHINE - TAMAGAWA

$31.00

heirloom amber / sweet / Riesling of sake / 12.17oz / Alc 14.5%

DISCOUNT SAKE RGL

ALL SAKE ARE DISCOUNTED PRICE
KOSHI NO KANBAI - GINJO

KOSHI NO KANBAI - GINJO

$39.00

tokusen ginjo / Niigata / 16.9oz / Alc 17.5%

JUNSUI - JG (SILVER)

JUNSUI - JG (SILVER)

$46.00

Junmai Ginjo / Alc 15% / 24.3oz / local brand

JUNSUI - TOKU JUN (BLUE)

JUNSUI - TOKU JUN (BLUE)

$46.00

Tokubetsu Junmai / Alc 15% / 24.3oz / local brand / brewed in Saga

NARUTO TAI - GNG

NARUTO TAI - GNG

$51.00

Ginjo Nama Genshu (un-pasteurized / un-diluted) / 24.3oz / Alc 18% / Tokushima

RADEN - DAISHICHI

RADEN - DAISHICHI

$98.00

Perfect sake for celebrating your occasions at home. Sophisticated and elegant. Junmai Ginjo Kimoto / Alc 15% / 16.9oz

ROLL (6pcs (mostly))

We created any possible modify items. If you don't see what you like, that mean we cannot do it. Also, we cannot add two extra ingredients into roll.
NEED UTENSILS & SOY

NEED UTENSILS & SOY

GLUTEN FREE SOY

GLUTEN FREE SOY

FROZEN WASABI

FROZEN WASABI

$2.00

frozen wasabi / 1 oz serving / non powder

EXTRA GINGER

EXTRA GINGER

$1.00

serving in 4oz souffle

EXTRA NERI WASABI

EXTRA NERI WASABI

$1.00

serving size 1oz

TUNA ROLL

TUNA ROLL

$11.00

tekka maki

TORO & SCALLION ROLL

TORO & SCALLION ROLL

$18.00

negi-toro maki

SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$10.00

kara tekka maki / spicy mayo

SALMON & AVOCADO ROLL

SALMON & AVOCADO ROLL

$9.00

sake maki

YELLOWTAIL & SCALLION ROLL

YELLOWTAIL & SCALLION ROLL

$10.00

negi-hama maki

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$13.00

spicy mayo

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$12.00

lettuce, mayo / gluten (flour)

SOFT-SHELL CRAB TEMPURA ROLL

SOFT-SHELL CRAB TEMPURA ROLL

$18.00

spicy mayo / gluten (flour)

RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$17.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, spicy mayo

MD SHORE

MD SHORE

$15.00

blue crab, cucumber, old bay crunchy

POKE-MON ROLL

POKE-MON ROLL

$13.00

tuna poke (sesame oil), avocado, onion

HABANERO SCALLOP ROLL

HABANERO SCALLOP ROLL

$16.00

salmon, dried tomato, mixed chili pepper

CUCUMBER ROLL

CUCUMBER ROLL

$7.00

kappa maki / vegetarian

AVOCADO ROLL

AVOCADO ROLL

$7.00

vegetarian

UME-SHISO ROLL

UME-SHISO ROLL

$7.00

plum paste, shiso leaf, cucumber / vegetarian

OSHINKO ROLL

OSHINKO ROLL

$7.00

pickled daikon radish, shiso leaf, sesame / vegetarian

NATTO ROLL

NATTO ROLL

$7.00

fermented soy bean / vegetarian

SIDE SPICY MAYO

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$2.00

extra spicy mayonnaise in 2oz souffle

SIDE EEL SAUCE

SIDE EEL SAUCE

$2.00

extra eel sauce in 2oz souffle

PON-ZU

$2.00

citrus soy sauce for your sushi, sashimi, rolls and grilled fish / 2oz soufflé

ALL NO WASABI

NIGIRI (2pcs)

NEED UTENSILS & SOY

NEED UTENSILS & SOY

GLUTEN FREE SOY

GLUTEN FREE SOY

TUNA

TUNA

$10.00

maguro

ZUKE TUNA

ZUKE TUNA

$10.00

ginger soy marinated maguro

FATTY TUNA

FATTY TUNA

$18.00

oh-toro

WAGYU SUSHI

WAGYU SUSHI

$29.00

JPN wagyu beef, seared, garlic chip

IMPERIAL WAGYU

$39.00

wagyu sushi topped w/ uni

SALMON

SALMON

$8.00

sake

KING SALMON

KING SALMON

$12.00

king of sake

KOHADA

KOHADA

$12.00

cured spotted sardine (shad)

AJI MACKEREL

AJI MACKEREL

$11.00

horse mackerel / grated ginger

JPN SHIME SABA sushi

JPN SHIME SABA sushi

$14.00

cured Boston mackerel from Japan

SHIMA-AJI

SHIMA-AJI

$10.00

striped jack

AMBER JACK

AMBER JACK

$10.00

kanpachi

YELLOWTAIL

$9.00

hamachi

WILD SNAPPER sushi

WILD SNAPPER sushi

$14.50

wild snapper from Japan

SWEET SHRIMP

SWEET SHRIMP

$9.00

raw botan-ebi / crustaceans

OCTOPUS

OCTOPUS

$9.00

tako / cephalopod

SCALLOP

SCALLOP

$9.00

hotate w/ plum paste / mollusk

* IKURA

* IKURA

$12.00

salmon roe (soy marinated) / egg

*UNI CA

*UNI CA

$16.00

Santa Barbara, CA sea urchin

BBQ EEL

BBQ EEL

$10.00

unagi / gluten (soy sauce)

ANAGO sushi

ANAGO sushi

$17.00

cooked sea eel / sweet / soft tender

HOUSE OMELET

HOUSE OMELET

$6.00

tamago / egg

FROZEN WASABI

FROZEN WASABI

$2.00

frozen wasabi / 1 oz serving / non powder

EXTRA NERI WASABI

EXTRA NERI WASABI

$1.00

serving size 1oz

EXTRA GINGER

EXTRA GINGER

$1.00

serving in 4oz souffle

PON-ZU

$2.00

citrus soy sauce for your sushi, sashimi, rolls and grilled fish / 2oz soufflé

ALL NO WASABI

TODAY'S FRESH (WARNING: These items are available for same day order only)

Seasonal ingredients / Limited ingredients

*UNI JPN

$18.00

Japanese sea urchin

TAZMANIAN UMI-MASU

$11.00

TENNEN BURI

$14.50
KOHADA

KOHADA

$12.00

cured spotted sardine (shad)

SUSHI ENTREE

NEED UTENSILS & SOY

NEED UTENSILS & SOY

GLUTEN FREE SOY

GLUTEN FREE SOY

JO CHIRASHI

JO CHIRASHI

$40.00

sashimi cuts of variety of fresh fish & veggies on a bed of sushi rice / gluten (soy sauce on veggies), crustaceans, cephalopod, roe, eel, egg

TEKKA CHIRASHI

TEKKA CHIRASHI

$40.00

sashimi cuts of toro & tuna on a bed of sushi rice / raw quail egg

SUSHI JO

SUSHI JO

$36.00

chef's favorite cuts of 9 kinds of nigiri & your choice of 1 tuna roll

SUSHI TOKUJO

SUSHI TOKUJO

$55.00

Chef's selected fresh and seasonal ingredients. 10 nigiri + your choice of 1 roll

TOKUJO SASHIMI

TOKUJO SASHIMI

$65.00

chef's choice of premium cuts of fish

ENTREE (Rice / Noodle)

NEED UTENSILS & SOY

NEED UTENSILS & SOY

IKURA HARASU GOHAN

IKURA HARASU GOHAN

$18.00

SM size bowl of rice, topped w/ salt grilled salmon belly & roe

MENTAI BUTTER UDON

MENTAI BUTTER UDON

$17.00

hot udon noodle w/ butter & spicy pollock roe (no soup)

PRAWN TEMPURA UDON

PRAWN TEMPURA UDON

$16.00

noodle soup w/ prawn tempura / gluten (noodle, flour)

MEDIUM SIZE DISH

SHISHITO PEPPER YAKI

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Kyoto sweet pepper w/ ponzu sauce and bonito flakes

NIJI-MASU DENGAKU

NIJI-MASU DENGAKU

$20.00

rainbow trout grilled w/ dengaku miso paste

GINDARA YAKI

GINDARA YAKI

$30.00

grilled black cod, marinated in sweet sake lees paste

SOFT-SHELL CRAB SUMI TEM

SOFT-SHELL CRAB SUMI TEM

$20.00Out of stock

squid ink battered live soft-shell crab tempura / lobster sauce / gluten (flour)

EBI TEMPURA

EBI TEMPURA

$18.00

3 wild prawn & veggies tempura / gluten (flour)

BUTA KAKU-NI

BUTA KAKU-NI

$17.00

10 hrs braised pork belly in sweet soy

SMALL SIZE DISH

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$4.00

veggies change daily / gluten (miso paste)

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$5.00

steamed soy bean w/ sea salt / vegetarian

OHITASHI

OHITASHI

$10.00

mixed seasonal vegetables in dashi soy topped w/ bonito flakes / fish broth

IMO TEMPURA

IMO TEMPURA

$10.00Out of stock

block of sweet potato tempura

AGEDASHI TOFU

AGEDASHI TOFU

$9.00

starch fried tofu w/ dashi sauce / bonito flakes

EBI KURIMU KOROKKE

EBI KURIMU KOROKKE

$12.00

shrimp cream croquette

KUSHI BUTA

KUSHI BUTA

$10.00

2 skewers of miso marinated pork belly / onion

RICE

RICE

$3.00

8oz

SUSHI RICE

SUSHI RICE

$4.00

8oz

NEED UTENSILS & SOY

NEED UTENSILS & SOY

DESSERTS

HOJI-CHA PURIN

HOJI-CHA PURIN

$9.00

roasted green tea cream pudding w/ dark caramel in glass jar / dairy (gluten free)

CONDIMENTS

SHOYU $10

SHOYU $10

$10.00Out of stock

house mixed soy sauce / enhanced umami / 8 fl oz

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
We are In-Dining based restaurant. Number of take-out orders we are handling is very limited.

Website

Location

1503 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

