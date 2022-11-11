Nara imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

NaRa-Ya

review star

No reviews yet

88 District Square Southwest

Floor 3.1

Washington, DC 20024

Popular Items

NaRa-Ya Roll
District Spice Roll
Shrimp Tempura

Sushi Rolls Online

Electric Eel Roll

Electric Eel Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, lemon mascarpone, topped with fresh water eel, avocado kosho, tempura crisp, and unagi sauce

Green Dragon

Green Dragon

$18.00

Roasted red pepper, Serrano, Avocado, tempura asparagus; topped with roasted sesame soy marinated shiitake mushrooms, vegan kamikaze sauce & fresh leeks

Lobster Dynamite

Lobster Dynamite

$29.00

Eel & avacado wrapped in tempura furikake; topped with baked lobster dynamite, eel sauce & smoked salt

NaRa-Ya Roll

NaRa-Ya Roll

$18.00

Spicy salmon, asparagus, topped with salmon, avocado, black pepper, torched with a lemongrass miso glaze, finished with crispy quinoa

District Spice Roll

District Spice Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, finished with a house made furikake and spicy mayo

A5 Roll

A5 Roll

$32.00

Alaskan king crab, purple sweet potato topped with japanese A5 Wagyu, crispy shallots

Kaiba King

Kaiba King

$33.00

King crab, asparagus tempura, scallop, garlic soy butter, foie gras

The Kamikaze

The Kamikaze

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & fresh leeks,; topped with sweet mustard soy, fried purple sweet potatoes, bacon & eel sauce

A Smoke Break

$21.00

Filled with smoked salmon, cucumber & avocado; tempura fried & topped with lemon mascarpone, spicy mayo, eel sauce & lemon salt

Tuna Truffle Roll

Tuna Truffle Roll

$22.00

Tuna, Kampachi, negi tempura, serrano peppers, avocado, truffle sauce

California Deluxe

California Deluxe

$18.00

King crab, avocado, cucumber

Veggie Caterpillar

Veggie Caterpillar

$15.00

Asparagus tempura, cucumber, avocado, tofu spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$18.00

6pc - Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$17.00

Salmon, chili garlic, spicy mayo

Sashimi & Nigiri

8 Piece Sashimi Omakase

8 Piece Sashimi Omakase

$56.00
12 Piece Sashimi Omakase

12 Piece Sashimi Omakase

$84.00

8 Piece Nigiri Omakase

$56.00
12 Piece Nigiri Omakase

12 Piece Nigiri Omakase

$84.00

Appetizers

Steamed Edamame (v)

Steamed Edamame (v)

$14.00

With maldon salt & lime zest

Grilled Edamame (v)

Grilled Edamame (v)

$14.00

With yuzu sesame dressing

Crispy Cauliflower (v)

Crispy Cauliflower (v)

$16.00
Kani Okonomiyaki (Japanese Pancake)

Kani Okonomiyaki (Japanese Pancake)

$22.00

King crab, cabbage, Japanese BBQ sauce, wasabi kewpie, bonito flakes

Calamari

$18.00

Wasabi aioli, micro cilantro, lemon salt (gf)

Wonton Tacos (2 per order)

Crab: Masago Tobiko, yuzu chili oil, avocado puree, scallion Lobster: Yuzu aioli, avocado puree, ikura, micro cilantro

Gyoza (Japanese Dumplings)

$17.00

Traditional Japanese dumpling filled with either Beef, Chicken or Vegetables; with garlic, ginger, scallions & ponzu sauce

Entrees

Tofu Platter (v)

$24.00

Shitake mushrooms, wasabi green salad, lemongrass miso glazed, garlic chili, arugula pesto

Pan-Seared Scallops

$34.00

Sunchoke-miso puree, candy kumquat, umami dust

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$32.00

Miso Glazed sea bass, sous vide, yellow oyster mushrooms, potatoes, creamy dashi miso creme

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

88 District Square Southwest, Floor 3.1, Washington, DC 20024

Directions

Gallery
Nara image

