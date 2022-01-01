Tiger Fork 922 N St (rear) NW
3,466 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Executive Chef Nathan Beauchamp and Chef de Cuisine Jong Son feature a playful menu of modern takes on Hong Kong street food, traditional dim sum, and classic Chinese dishes with a global influence. Like many of the team’s favorite restaurants in Hong Kong, Tiger Fork emphasizes family-style plates and the communal dining experience. The beverage program, designed by beverage director Ian Fletcher, showcases unique variations of cocktails using Chinese spirits and traditional herbal tonics and tinctures, designed to have specific wellness properties aimed to help with targeted issues or ailments.
Location
922 N St (rear) NW, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Motown Square - POS - 1819 7th St NW
No Reviews
1819 7th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - 19th & L
4.6 • 2,090
1105 1/2 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant