Tiger Fork imageView gallery

Tiger Fork 922 N St (rear) NW

3,466 Reviews

$$

922 N St (rear) NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Fried Rice
Dumplings
Cucumbers

Dai Pai Dong & Vegetables

Cucumbers

Cucumbers

$8.00

garlic, chili, sesame

Jah Leung

$10.00

Dumplings

$14.00

Shiitake mushroom, Chinese Broccoli, vermicelli noodles, chili soy sauce

Pork Moo Shu

$14.00

8-oz Rib-eye, arugula, garlic chive vinaigrette, chili butter, Sichuan peppercorn, pickled onion

Mushrooms & Rice Cakes

$17.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$16.00

chili crisp, sesame, scallions, fried shallots, peanut butter sauce

Snow Pea Shoots

Snow Pea Shoots

$11.00Out of stock

sweet garlic soy, youtiao, scallions, rice noodle *vegan

Rice & Noodles

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$19.00

Chinese sausage, prawn, egg, garlic, scallion

Tofu Fried Rice

Tofu Fried Rice

$18.00

brined tofu, egg, garlic, scallion

Peanut Dan Dan Noodle

$17.00

Served chilled Peanut sesame sauce, white woodear mushrooms, chili oil, wheat noodles

Eggplant Mapo Tofu

Eggplant Mapo Tofu

$18.00

Eggplant mapo sauce, tofu, scallion, served with side of rice *vegan *Spicy

Side of Rice

$4.00

side of steamed white rice

BBQ & Main Plates

Char Siu Plate

Char Siu Plate

$22.00

Chinese BBQ glazed pork shoulder, pickled chow chow, ginger scallion sauce, steamed rice

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$22.00

soy, ginger, Happy Lady Spice

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Executive Chef Nathan Beauchamp and Chef de Cuisine Jong Son feature a playful menu of modern takes on Hong Kong street food, traditional dim sum, and classic Chinese dishes with a global influence. Like many of the team’s favorite restaurants in Hong Kong, Tiger Fork emphasizes family-style plates and the communal dining experience. The beverage program, designed by beverage director Ian Fletcher, showcases unique variations of cocktails using Chinese spirits and traditional herbal tonics and tinctures, designed to have specific wellness properties aimed to help with targeted issues or ailments.

Location

922 N St (rear) NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Tiger Fork image
Tiger Fork image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ghostburger
orange starNo Reviews
1250 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Capo Deli
orange starNo Reviews
715A Florida Ave, NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
All-Purpose - Shaw
orange starNo Reviews
1250 9th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Qui Qui DC
orange starNo Reviews
1539 7th Street NW Second Floor Washinngton, DC 20015
View restaurantnext
Motown Square - POS - 1819 7th St NW
orange starNo Reviews
1819 7th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Prescription Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
1819 7th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
KAZ Sushi Bistro
orange star4.4 • 4,415
1915 I St NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - 19th & L
orange star4.6 • 2,090
1105 1/2 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Bozzelli's - Washington DC
orange star4.6 • 2,079
1025 Vermont Ave NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston