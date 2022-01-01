Tiger Fork 922 N St (rear) NW

Restaurant info

Executive Chef Nathan Beauchamp and Chef de Cuisine Jong Son feature a playful menu of modern takes on Hong Kong street food, traditional dim sum, and classic Chinese dishes with a global influence. Like many of the team’s favorite restaurants in Hong Kong, Tiger Fork emphasizes family-style plates and the communal dining experience. The beverage program, designed by beverage director Ian Fletcher, showcases unique variations of cocktails using Chinese spirits and traditional herbal tonics and tinctures, designed to have specific wellness properties aimed to help with targeted issues or ailments.