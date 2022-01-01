Downtown restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
The Dabney
122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Trade Secrets
|$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
|Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
|Dabnog
|$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
Emissary
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$12.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
|Bagel & Lox
|$14.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Residents Cafe & Bar
1306 18th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Grilled levain | Tomato Escabeche | Charred Corn | Feta Crumble | Aleppo Pepper
|Basque Cheseecake
|$11.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
|Turkish Eggs
|$14.00
Grilled Pita | Farm Eggs | Garlic Labneh | House Pickles | Feta Cheese | Garden Herbs
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
|Blackened Catfish Sandwich
|$12.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mashed Potatoes
|$10.00
fresh chives
|Deviled Eggs GF
|$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Taro
1503 17th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|YELLOWTAIL & SCALLION ROLL
|$10.00
negi-hama maki
|SUSHI JO
|$36.00
chef's favorite cuts of 9 kinds of nigiri & your choice of 1 tuna roll
|EDAMAME
|$5.00
steamed soy bean w/ sea salt / vegetarian
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
1595 I St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon
|$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
|22oz. Ribeye
|$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
|Lobster Bisque
|$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Turkey BLAT
|$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Sfoglina
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pappardelle
|$26.00
Ragu Bolognese, Grana Padano
|Squid Ink Lobster Linguini
|$28.00
Chilies, Amalfi Style
|Radiatore Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
Sheep’s Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten Free Option Not Available
PIZZA • SALADS
DC Pizza
1103 19th St, Washington
|Popular items
|Veg Me
|$10.68
Classic Tomato Sauce-
House Blend Cheese (Mozz/Prov)-
Spinach-
Mushrooms-
Red Onions-
Green Peppers-
Basil (finish)-
Garlic Rosemary, Parmesan Olive Oil (finish).
|Three Topping Pizza
|$10.68
|Large One Topping Pizza
|$20.73
Sweet Leaf -
1152 15th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Avocado
|$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
|Citrus Sesame Chicken
|$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
|Turkey + Apple
|$12.09
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
Swahili Village - DC
1990 M St. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pili Pili Extra
|$1.00
|Kuku Curry
|$28.00
|Chapati
|$7.00
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
1828 L St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita
|$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
|Seasonal Harissa Braised Grass Fed Beef Pita
|$13.95
Sumac Onion, Tahini & Amba
|Cauliflower Shawarma Pita
|$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini & Kale Brussels "Caesar" Slaw
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Potato Skin
|$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
|Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)
|$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
Poke Papa
1919 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Large Bowl (4 Proteins)
|$16.49
|Snack Bowl (2 Proteins)
|$12.49
|Lipton Pure Leaf Tea Unsweetened
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|$25 Lunch
|$25.00
Available Monday-Sunday
11 am-3 pm.
|Impossible Burger
|$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,
sriracha thousand Island
|Classic Caesar
|$12.00
parmesan, croutons
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES
muncheez
1317 Connecticut ave, Washington
|Popular items
|Lahmaajin
|$7.75
Ground beef mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, lebanese spices & Lemon juice
|Nana's
|$7.75
Wild Thyme, Olive oil, Labne, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives & Mint
|Beef Shawarma..
|$9.95
Tomatoes, Sumac Onions, Mint, Pickles & Tahini
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette
|$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Tiger Fork
922 N St (rear) NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mantou Buns
|$14.00
Soy braised pork shoulder, mango, hoisin
|Char Siu Plate
|$20.00
Chinese BBQ glazed pork shoulder, pickled chow chow, ginger scallion sauce, steamed rice
|Eggplant Mapo Tofu
|$16.00
Eggplant mapo sauce, tofu, scallion, served with side of rice
*vegan
*Spicy
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
FRENCH FRIES
Immigrant Food
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mint Limonana
|$6.00
Inspired by immigrants from the Middle East, this is the most refreshing drink you can imagine! Think: fresh mint, lemons, and honey. No added sugars!
|Persian Plants & Peas
|$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing. Topped with almonds and crackle rice.
|Madam VP’s Heritage Bowl
|$15.00
In honor of Madam VP Kamala Harris, Jamaica and India join with coconut-milk curried chicken stew, chickpeas, potatoes, pineapples, plantains & a hint of spicy peppers, served over turmeric rice and baby spinach. Not available in a vegetarian option.
Little Sesame x Lunch Link
1828 L Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Classic Hummus Bowl
|$10.00
Tahini, Cilantro Jalapeño hot sauce & spices. Served w/ Warm Pita.
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$11.00
Green Tahini & Marinated Peppers
|Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal
|$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
Taqueria De Beirut
1317 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken "Taouk"
|$3.50
Grilled chicken, Harissa Aoili, Red Cabbage Slaw, Scallions, Radish
|Any 3 Tacos
|$10.00
Pisco
1823 L STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Popular items
|CEVICHE TRADICIONAL
|$11.25
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
High Road Cycling & Café
3210 Grace St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Parfait
|$8.00
gluten-free granola, local yogurt, fresh fruit, honey, chia seeds, and candied walnuts
|Almond Butter Toast
|$10.00
brioche, almond butter, fresh fruit, and cocoa nibs
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$13.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
Butter Chicken Company
818 18th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Rice
|$3.00
|Butter Chicken
|$13.00
|Garlic Naan
|$3.00