Downtown restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
The Dabney image

 

The Dabney

122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington

Avg 5 (17431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trade Secrets$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
Dabnog$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
More about The Dabney
Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smashed Avocado Toast$12.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
Bagel & Lox$14.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
More about Emissary
Residents Cafe & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smashed Avocado Toast$13.00
Grilled levain | Tomato Escabeche | Charred Corn | Feta Crumble | Aleppo Pepper
Basque Cheseecake$11.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
Turkish Eggs$14.00
Grilled Pita | Farm Eggs | Garlic Labneh | House Pickles | Feta Cheese | Garden Herbs
More about Residents Cafe & Bar
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Cobb Salad$12.00
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$12.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mashed Potatoes$10.00
fresh chives
Deviled Eggs GF$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
Mac & Cheese$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
More about Yardbird
Sushi Taro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Taro

1503 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (10139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
YELLOWTAIL & SCALLION ROLL$10.00
negi-hama maki
SUSHI JO$36.00
chef's favorite cuts of 9 kinds of nigiri & your choice of 1 tuna roll
EDAMAME$5.00
steamed soy bean w/ sea salt / vegetarian
More about Sushi Taro
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image

 

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
22oz. Ribeye$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
Lobster Bisque$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Consumer pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pappardelle$26.00
Ragu Bolognese, Grana Padano
Squid Ink Lobster Linguini$28.00
Chilies, Amalfi Style
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep’s Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten Free Option Not Available
More about Sfoglina
DC Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

DC Pizza

1103 19th St, Washington

Avg 4.6 (747 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veg Me$10.68
Classic Tomato Sauce-
House Blend Cheese (Mozz/Prov)-
Spinach-
Mushrooms-
Red Onions-
Green Peppers-
Basil (finish)-
Garlic Rosemary, Parmesan Olive Oil (finish).
Three Topping Pizza$10.68
Large One Topping Pizza$20.73
More about DC Pizza
Sweet Leaf - image

 

Sweet Leaf -

1152 15th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Avocado$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
Turkey + Apple$12.09
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
More about Sweet Leaf -
Swahili Village - DC image

 

Swahili Village - DC

1990 M St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pili Pili Extra$1.00
Kuku Curry$28.00
Chapati$7.00
More about Swahili Village - DC
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle image

 

Little Sesame - Golden Triangle

1828 L St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (580 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
Seasonal Harissa Braised Grass Fed Beef Pita$13.95
Sumac Onion, Tahini & Amba
Cauliflower Shawarma Pita$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini & Kale Brussels "Caesar" Slaw
More about Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skin$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
More about Stan's Restaurant
Poke Papa image

 

Poke Papa

1919 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Bowl (4 Proteins)$16.49
Snack Bowl (2 Proteins)$12.49
Lipton Pure Leaf Tea Unsweetened
More about Poke Papa
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
$25 Lunch$25.00
Available Monday-Sunday
11 am-3 pm.
Impossible Burger$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,
sriracha thousand Island
Classic Caesar$12.00
parmesan, croutons
More about Chef Geoff's
muncheez image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES

muncheez

1317 Connecticut ave, Washington

Avg 4.5 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lahmaajin$7.75
Ground beef mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, lebanese spices & Lemon juice
Nana's$7.75
Wild Thyme, Olive oil, Labne, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives & Mint
Beef Shawarma..$9.95
Tomatoes, Sumac Onions, Mint, Pickles & Tahini
More about muncheez
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Tiger Fork image

 

Tiger Fork

922 N St (rear) NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mantou Buns$14.00
Soy braised pork shoulder, mango, hoisin
Char Siu Plate$20.00
Chinese BBQ glazed pork shoulder, pickled chow chow, ginger scallion sauce, steamed rice
Eggplant Mapo Tofu$16.00
Eggplant mapo sauce, tofu, scallion, served with side of rice
*vegan
*Spicy
More about Tiger Fork
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Immigrant Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mint Limonana$6.00
Inspired by immigrants from the Middle East, this is the most refreshing drink you can imagine! Think: fresh mint, lemons, and honey. No added sugars!
Persian Plants & Peas$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing. Topped with almonds and crackle rice.
Madam VP’s Heritage Bowl$15.00
In honor of Madam VP Kamala Harris, Jamaica and India join with coconut-milk curried chicken stew, chickpeas, potatoes, pineapples, plantains & a hint of spicy peppers, served over turmeric rice and baby spinach. Not available in a vegetarian option.
More about Immigrant Food
Little Sesame x Lunch Link image

 

Little Sesame x Lunch Link

1828 L Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Hummus Bowl$10.00
Tahini, Cilantro Jalapeño hot sauce & spices. Served w/ Warm Pita.
Chicken Shawarma Pita$11.00
Green Tahini & Marinated Peppers
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
More about Little Sesame x Lunch Link
Taqueria De Beirut image

 

Taqueria De Beirut

1317 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken "Taouk"$3.50
Grilled chicken, Harissa Aoili, Red Cabbage Slaw, Scallions, Radish
Any 3 Tacos$10.00
More about Taqueria De Beirut
Pisco image

 

Pisco

1823 L STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CEVICHE TRADICIONAL$11.25
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
More about Pisco
Boqueria image

TAPAS

Boqueria

1837 M Street NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1782 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boqueria
Restaurant banner

 

High Road Cycling & Café

3210 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parfait$8.00
gluten-free granola, local yogurt, fresh fruit, honey, chia seeds, and candied walnuts
Almond Butter Toast$10.00
brioche, almond butter, fresh fruit, and cocoa nibs
Smashed Avocado Toast$13.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
More about High Road Cycling & Café
Butter Chicken Company image

 

Butter Chicken Company

818 18th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice$3.00
Butter Chicken$13.00
Garlic Naan$3.00
More about Butter Chicken Company

