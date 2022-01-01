Boqueria imageView gallery

Boqueria Dupont

1,782 Reviews

$$

1837 M Street NW

Washington, DC 20036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BRUNCH

Brunch Package for 2

$65.00

Includes our Brunch Paella for 2, Torrija (Spain's twist on French Toast), and a "pitcher" of Rosé Sangría.

Catalan Farmer’s Breakfast

Catalan Farmer’s Breakfast

$29.00

Chorizo, hanger steak, ‘Patata Caliu’, escalivada, fried egg, pan con tomate, salsa verde, allioli

Huevos con Chorizo

Huevos con Chorizo

$15.00

Chorizo, two fried eggs, patatas bravas, salsa verde

Tortilla Española Platter

Tortilla Española Platter

$13.00

Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions, served with salad and pan con tomate

TAPAS SPECIAL

Tres Tapas

Tres Tapas

$24.00

Choose three of your favorite tapas for a quick and delicious Spanish fix.

CHEESE AND CHARCUTERIE

A classic way to start a tapas meal! The 'Tablas' are perfect for sharing with 1-2 other friends.
Jamón Serrano

Jamón Serrano

$14.00

“Jamónes de Segovia” Serrano ham, aged 18 months

Tabla de Quesos

Tabla de Quesos

$25.00

Manchego, Caña de Cabra, and aged Mahón, olives, pan con tomate, raisin walnut bread

Tabla de Embutidos

Tabla de Embutidos

$27.00

Jamón Serrano, Salchichón Ibérico, and Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives and pan con tomate

Tabla de Quesos y Embutidos

Tabla de Quesos y Embutidos

$36.00

Manchego, Caña de Cabra, Jamón Serrano, Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives, pan con tomate, and raisin walnut bread

TAPAS

We suggest ordering 2-3 tapas per person plus a Paella or a Main to share. Vegetable (v) • Seafood (s) • Meat (m)
Aceitunas Alinadas (v)

Aceitunas Alinadas (v)

$5.00

Selection of marinated olives from Spain

Pan con Tomate (v)

Pan con Tomate (v)

$8.00

Grilled stirato bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil

Pimientos de Padron (v)

Pimientos de Padron (v)

$9.00

Blistered Shishito peppers, coarse sea salt

Tortilla Española (v)

Tortilla Española (v)

$10.00

Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions (1 slice of tortilla, served with olives and 3 slices of stirato bread)

Mixed Greens Salad (m)

Mixed Greens Salad (m)

$13.00

Mixed greens, PX sherry vinaigrette, chorizo Ibérico, Manchego cheese, shaved mushrooms, red onions

Gem Lettuce Salad (v)

Gem Lettuce Salad (v)

$13.00

Gem lettuce, romesco, Idiazábal cheese, mint, caramelized hazelnuts. Add on your choice of chicken, shrimp, steak, or boquerones.

Patatas Bravas (v)

Patatas Bravas (v)

$13.00

Crispy potatoes, salsa brava, pimentón, garlic allioli

Escalivada (v)

Escalivada (v)

$15.00

Fire roasted eggplant, red pepper, onion, labneh yogurt, fresh herbs and olive oil, served with flatbread

Croquetas de Setas (v)

Croquetas de Setas (v)

$9.00

3 creamy mushroom croquettes, truffle allioli

Croquetas de Jamón (m)

Croquetas de Jamón (m)

$9.00

3 creamy Jamón croquettes, quince purée

Dátiles con Beicon (m)

Dátiles con Beicon (m)

$10.00

Three dates stuffed with almonds and Valdeón blue cheese, wrapped in bacon

Roasted Baby Beets (v)

Roasted Baby Beets (v)

$13.00

Roasted baby beets, grapefruit, candied pistachioes, sheep’s milk cheese, dill

Calabaza con Sobrasada (m)

Calabaza con Sobrasada (m)

$16.00

Roasted Delicata squash, Mallorcan pork sausage, hazelnuts, Mahón cheese, honey

Albóndigas (m)

Albóndigas (m)

$17.00

Four beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, sheep’s milk cheese, basil

Pintxos Morunos (m)

Pintxos Morunos (m)

$16.00

Seared Colorado lamb skewers, pickled shallots, salsa verde

Gambas al Ajillo (s)

Gambas al Ajillo (s)

$18.00

Shrimp, garlic, brandy, lobster reduction, and Guindilla pepper in olive oil

Boquerones (s)

Boquerones (s)

$13.00

Pickled white anchovies, orange, olive oil, black pepper, house-made potato chips

Pulpo a la Plancha (s)

Pulpo a la Plancha (s)

$21.00

Seared octopus, Manzanilla olivada, olive oil crushed potatoes

PAELLA & MAINS

Larger dishes perfect for main courses or for sharing
Half Roasted Chicken

Half Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Roasted half chicken, lemon, salsa verde. (Serves 2 with the addition of tapas)

Whole Roasted Chicken

Whole Roasted Chicken

$44.00

Roasted whole chicken, lemon, herbs, salsa verde. (Serves 4 with the addition of tapas)

Seafood Paella - Small

Seafood Paella - Small

$29.00

Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Small Paella - Serves 1-2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.

Seafood Paella - Medium

Seafood Paella - Medium

$49.00

Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Medium Paella - Serves 2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.

Grilled Steak

Grilled Steak

$42.00

Hanger steak, black garlic almond romesco, lime crema, charred onions, eggplant

Grilled Iberico Pork

Grilled Iberico Pork

$49.00

Pluma Ibérico Pork, Salbitxada, Sherry Vinegar Fried Egg

DESSERT

Save room for our classic Churros or the Churros Rellenos de Nutella - a Boqueria favorite!
Churros Clásicos (5 piece)

Churros Clásicos (5 piece)

$9.00

Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche

Basque Cheesecake

$12.00

Basque cheesecake, apple compote

Buñuelos Dulces (5 pc)

Buñuelos Dulces (5 pc)

$10.00

Fried apple fritters, cinnamon sugar, apple cider honey drizzle

Churros Clásicos (9 piece)

Churros Clásicos (9 piece)

$13.00

Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche

KIDS' TAPAS

Kids' Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

Crispy potatoes

Kids' Croquettes

$10.00

2 croquettes each of mushroom and ham

BOQUERIA MERCH

Boqueria Cookbook

$35.00

From traditional recipes like crispy patatas bravas and bacon-wrapped dates to classic favorites like garlicky sautéed shrimp, pork meatballs, and saffron-spiced seafood paella, we share the very best of Spanish cuisine.

Paella Cooking Kit for 2

$120.00

Everything you need to create Paella at home - including the pan! Bring the flavors, sights, and sounds of Boqueria into your home with this Paella Cooking Kit for 2. Includes: Nomen Bomba Rice, Aneto Valencia Paella Stock, Old Fashion Salsa Verde, Matiz Sofrito, Pina Saffron, Palacios Mild Chorizo, Casa de Hualdo Arbequina Olive Oil, Pons Piquillo Peppers, and a 32cm steel paella pan

Tote Bag

$18.00

We love it when you cal us Big Tapas. You'll love the compliments you get with our Natural Canvas Tote! [13.5"W x 13.5"H + handle]

Chef's Menu for Two with Wine (Dine-In)

$160.00

Gift Certificate: Journey to Spain and back with a menu of Boqueria favorites. [For dine-in use only]

Boqueria Candle

$10.00

PACKING INSTRUCTIONS

PLEASE INCLUDE DISPOSABLE CUTLERY

Tax Included

PAELLA KIT

$125.00

FIDEUA KIT

$125.00

TORTILLA CLASS AND KIT

$46.00

COOKBOOK

$39.00

ONESIE

$22.00

1-SIDED TOTE

$19.00

2-SIDED TOTE

$25.00

1-SIDED T-SHIRT

$20.00

2-SIDED T-SHIRT

$26.00

Non-taxable

Paella Cooking Class - TaxEx

$30.00

Paella Cooking Kit - TaxEx

$100.00

Cook Book - TaxEx

$35.00

Tote Bag - TaxEx

$18.00

Fideua Cooking Class and Kit - TaxEx

$130.00

Tortilla Class - TaxEx

$60.00

Fideua Cooking Class - TaxEx

$30.00

Fideua Kit - TaxEx

$100.00

NY

Paella Cooking Class NY

$30.00

Paella Cooking Kit NY

$100.00

Cook Book NY

$35.00

Tote Bag NY

$18.00

Fideua Cooking Class and Kit NY

$130.00

Tortilla Class NY

$60.00

Fideua Cooking Class NY

$30.00

Fideua Cooking Kit NY

$100.00

DC

Paella Cooking Class - DC

$30.00

Paella Cooking Kit - DC

$100.00

Cook Book - DC

$35.00

Tote Bag - DC

$18.00

Fideua Cooking Class and Kit - DC

$130.00

Tortilla Class - DC

$60.00

Fideua Cooking Class - DC

$30.00

IL

Paella Cooking Class - IL

$30.00

Paella Cooking Kit - IL

$100.00

Cook Book - IL

$35.00

Tote Bag - IL

$18.00

We love it when you cal us Big Tapas. You'll love the compliments you get with our Natural Canvas Tote! [13.5"W x 13.5"H + handle]

Fideua Cooking Class and Kit - IL

$130.00

Tortilla Class - IL

$60.00

Fideua Cooking Class - IL

$30.00

Retail - Swag

Boqueria Candle

$10.00

Boqueria Tee

$20.00

Boqueria Onesie

$22.00

Boqueria Hat

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1837 M Street NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

Gallery
Boqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tatte Bakery - Dupont
orange star4.7 • 1,854
1301 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Madhatter
orange star4.0 • 86
1319 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Mikko Nordic Fine Foods
orange starNo Reviews
1636 R Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Snob - 1721 M Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
1721 M Street Northwest Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Dupont
orange star4.7 • 947
1303 19th Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
KAZ Sushi Bistro
orange star4.4 • 4,415
1915 I St NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Tiger Fork - 922 N St (rear) NW
orange star4.6 • 3,466
922 N St (rear) NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - 19th & L
orange star4.6 • 2,090
1105 1/2 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston