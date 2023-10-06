Popular Items

Shrimp and Tofu Pot

$16.00

Shrimp and Tofu Pot

Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles

$9.00

🌶️🌶️ Thin noodles with fried bits of ground pork, numbing chili sauce, peanuts & yibin pickled vegetables


Cold Appetizers

Mala Beef Jerky

$18.00

🌶️🌶️ Crunchy marinated beef shank

Garlic Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Oblique-cut cucumbers tossed with scallion pesto

Green Peppercorn Chicken

$14.00

Shredded chicken with green Sichuan peppercorn

Mu'er Salad

$10.00

🌶️ Woodear Mushrooms, Thai Chili & red onion tossed with sesame oil

Hot Appetizers

Crispy Duck Roll

$9.00

Served with sweet chili sauce

Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles

$9.00

🌶️🌶️ Thin noodles with fried bits of ground pork, numbing chili sauce, peanuts & yibin pickled vegetables

Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings

$13.00

4 pieces. Served in a bamboo steamer with vinegar and ginger

Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Beijing Favorite w. savory soy-chili dip

Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings

$12.00

4 pieces. Pan-fried or steamed, served with Peter's soy-chili dip

Sour Cabbage Fish Soup

$8.00

🌶️ Flounder, sour pickled vegetable, and cabbage

Walnut Prawns

$20.00

Tangy mayo, fried glass noodles, and broccoli

Hot & Soup Duck Soup

$8.00

Thick and hearty with duck tendrils

Chili Wonton

$13.00

🌶️ Stuffed with shrimp and pork with chili & pickles

Wonton Chicken Soup

$7.00

Tender Wontons in superior stock

Poultry

Chicken Nuggets W/ Ghost Chili

$15.00

🌶️🌶️🌶️ Tossed in a dry spicy seasoning

Wuxi Sweet & Sour Chicken

$21.00

The authentic version of a popular Chinese-American dish, named after a southern town

Kung Pao Chicken

$18.00

🌶️ With peanuts in vinegar-spice-soy infused sauce

Sichuan Lazi Chicken

$23.00

🌶️🌶️ Contains sesame seeds. Boneless fried chicken pieces with sesame seeds

Sizzling Three Pepper Chicken

$26.00

🌶️🌶️ Jalapeños, red & wild Asian peppers

Beijing-flavor Chicken

$16.00

In a sweet bean sauce, served with pancakes

Mongolian Chicken

$18.00

🌶️ Stir-fried with onion & peppers with a sweetened dark soy sauce

Chicken w. Asparagus & Snow Peas

$18.00

Light and health conscious stir-fry

Meat

Mala Crispy Pork Belly

$15.00

🌶️ Deep-fried in dry spice with umami-rich "Furu"

Sweet & Sour Spare Ribs

$16.00

Housemade plum sauce, osmanthus flower

Double Cooked Pork

$22.00

🌶️ Decadent stir-fry with leeks, onions, broad bean paste, chili, soy, and a touch of sugar

Hot Pepper Pig Feet

$16.00

🌶️🌶️ Braised in a spicy soy-infused sauce until soft and ender

Shredded Pork W/ Garlic Sauce

$17.00

🌶️ Hearty garlic, broad bean paste & soy sauce

Dry Pot Baby Potatoes

$15.00

Flavored with bits of pork belly and garlic shoots

Three Pepper Beef

$26.00

🌶️🌶️ For the spice love...beef slices stir-fired with jalapenos, red peppers & wild Asian peppers

Sesame Beef

$18.00

Deep-fried with touch of sugar and mala

Chili Oil Beef

$26.00

🌶️🌶️🌶️ Tender slices of beef braised in oil and chili...for the true spice lover

Mongolian Beef

$26.00

Slices of beef stir-fried with onion & peppers with sweetened dark soy sauce

Golden Mountain Beef

$19.00

Crispy beef with a sweet and tangy sauce

Cumin Beef

$30.00

Slices with onion, red pepper, and cilantro

Seafood

Prawns & Scallops

$38.00

With asparagus, snow peas, and red bell pepper

Shrimp and Tofu Pot

$16.00

Shrimp and Tofu Pot

Chopped Chili Fish W/ Tofu

$25.00

🌶️🌶️ Braised on a bed of soft tofu in a chili stew

Dry Fried Cumin Fish

$16.00

🌶️🌶️ Lightly battered whitefish with chili & cumin

Asparagus w. Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

Vegetarian & Vegan Mains

Ma Po Tofu

$18.00

🌶️🌶️ Silken tofu bathed in broad bean paste, soy, chili, & black bean sauce

Eggplant w. Spicy Garlic Sauce

$18.00

🌶️ Oblique cut Asian eggplant in a hearty garlic, broadbean paste & soy sauce

Sesame Tofu

$20.00

Contains sesame. Crispy, with sweet and sour sauce and broccoli

Kung pao Vegetables

$20.00

In a vinegary-spicy-soy infused sauce

Strange Flavor Shiitakes

$22.00

🌶️ with a Sichuan sour-spicy-sweet sauce

Green Beans W/pickled Vegetables

$15.00

Popular Sichuan vegetable dish

Baby Bok Choy & Bean Curd

$18.00

Lightly stir-fried with chewy tofu skin

Farmer's Stir Fry

$20.00

A unique egg scramble with tofu skin, jalapenos & Chinese celery

Hand-Ripped Sizzling Cabbage

$18.00

🌶️ Poached and stir-fried garlicky cabbage with jalapeños peppers

Tomato & Egg Stir-fry

$15.00

Classic comfort dish

Beijing Flavor Shredded Vegetable

$22.00

Cabbage, carrot, onion, shiitakes with mandarin pancakes

Dry Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

🌶️🌶️ Cauliflower as you've never had it

Snow Pea Shoots with Garlic

$26.00

Stir-Fried Shiitake with Bok Choy

$22.00

Noodles & Rice

Wuhan Sesame Noodles

$12.00

🌶️ Signature favorite from Chef Peter's hometown...tossed with Chinese pickles

Combination Lomein

$16.00

Stir-fried noodles with chicken, shrimp & beef, proteins can be customized

Beef Chow Fun

$26.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles

Wagyu Beef Lo Mein

$32.00

Signature favorite with unique rosemary seasoning

Yangzhou Fried Rice

$16.00

Light and refreshing with shrimp & scallions, can also be made vegetarian (without shrimp)

Vegetable Chow Fun

$26.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles

White Rice

$1.50

Per Bowl

Purple Rice

$2.00

Per Bowl

Dessert

Passionfruit Pie

$13.00

Passionfruit and calamansi lime curd on a rice flour graham cracker crust, with black pepper-spiked meringue

Chocolate Tart

$14.00

Dark cocoa shell with chocolate sesame ganache and topped with miso caramel served warm with vanilla Chantilly & sesame cracker

Hojicha Cake

$14.00

Roasted green tea chiffon, layered with hojicha white chocolate mousse, jelly & vanilla whipped cream, topped with hojicha cake crumbs

Pichet's Cookie Plate

$12.00

Seasoned with select Asian spices, baked in-house daily