Colada Shop Dupont
1900 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20036
New Items & Family Packs +
Havana Oh La La +
a sampler of our favorites includes 4 empanadas, 4 croquetas, house plantain chips with mojo & black bean dip & brownie bites (serves 2-4)
Movie for 2 +
1 sandwich option: cuban or veggie 3 empanadas (1 flavor option) 4 croquetas (2 flavor option) 1 plantains w/ mojo & black bean dip 1 brown bites
Movie for 4 +
6 Frozen Empanadas +
Select a pack of our empanadas that you can prepare at home! We will provide heating instructions for a perfect empanada. - qty 6 empanadas
12 Frozen Croquetas +
Select a pack of our croquetas that you can prepare at home! We will provide heating instructions for a tasty snack - qty 12 croquetas
All Day Affair +
Golden Beet, Kale and Goat Cheese Empanada +
Roasted golden beets diced and tossed with chopped kale. That mixture is then folded into a spiced goat cheese - 1 per order
Chicken Empanada +
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito chicken - 1 per order
Picadillo (beef) Empanada +
cuban-style savory turnover with beef - 1 per order
Breakfast Empanada +
cuban-style savory turnover with bacon, egg & cheese - 1 per order
Spinach & Cheese Empanada +
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (v) - 1 per order
Creamy Cauliflower Croquetas +
Roasted cauliflower, romesco, béchamel, swiss and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Croquetas +
béchamel-based cuban fritters with chicken
Jamón (ham) Croquetas +
béchamel-based cuban fritters with ham
Picadillo (beef) Pastelito +
beef-filled caribbean-style pastry
Sweet Cream Cheese Pastelito +
sweet cream cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry
Guava & Cheese Pastelito +
guava and cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry
Guava Pastelito +
guava-filled caribbean-style pastry
Empanadas ++
Breakfast +
Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich +
mojo pork, egg tortilla & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
Egg White, Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich +
spinach, egg tortilla & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
Ham Breakfast Sandwich +
ham, egg tortilla & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
Tostada +
traditional toasted cuban bread with butter
Avocado Toast +
buttered cuban bread with avocado & pickled onions
Mojito Salmon Tostada +
buttered cuban bread, fresh sofrito yogurt spread, mojito-cured salmon & microgreens
Fresa "Pepita" Parfait +
strawberry jam, Greek yogurt, house pepita granola
Overnight Oats & Pineapple Bowl +
teel-cut oats, quinoa, chia seeds & coconut milk with pineapple compote & toasted coconut
Chorizo & Chickpea +
two eggs baked with chorizo, chickpeas, tomato, queso fresco, & cilantro
Huevos a la Cubana +
two eggs baked in sofrito, tomato, & queso fresco
Sandwiches & More +
Colada Shop Cuban +
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread
Veggie Cuban +
mojo-marinated portabella mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, cilantro aioli, mustard, pickles, cuban bread
Media Noche +
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, sweet roll
Guava BBQ Lechon +
house-made guava bbq, pickled onions, cilantro, cuban bread
Mango Chicken Wrap +
mango chicken, spinach, carrots, pickled onions, swiss cheese
Sofrito Chicken Bowl +
chicken sofrito, rice or salad bowl, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
Ropa Vieja Bowl +
ropa vieja (stewed beef), rice or salad bowl, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
Mojo Pork Bowl +
mojo pork, rice or salad bowl, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
Romesco Cauliflower & Mushroom Bowl +
mojo pork, rice or salad bowl, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
Arroz con Pollo
mojo-marinated roast chicken, arborio rice, sofrito, turmeric
Arroz con Jackfruit
Mojo-marinated jackfruit, arborio rice, sofrito, turmeric
Guava BBQ Ribs Plate
slow-roasted pork ribs, guava bbq sauce, sofrito relish & cabbage slaw, yucca fries
Guava BBQ Jacfruit Plate
slow-roasted jackfruit, guava bbq sauce, sofrito relish & cabbage slaw, yucca fries