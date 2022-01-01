Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beau Thai - Shaw

7,815 Reviews

$$

1550 7th St NW

Unit A

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spring Rolls
Drunken Noodles

Appetizers

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$8.00

Steamed dumplings filled with a mix of chicken, pork & shrimp, served with a sweet sauce

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$8.00

(vegan) Crispy fried rice paper rolls filled with vegetables & noodles, served with a sweet & sour sauce

Garden Rolls

Garden Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Soft fresh rice paper rolls filled with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, bean sprouts, Thai basil, noodles & tofu, served with a tamarind sauce garnished with peanuts

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$9.00

Minced chicken seasoned in a spicy Thai dressing.

Larb Moo

Larb Moo

$10.00

Minced pork seasoned with a spicy Thai dressing, tossed with pork skin

Larb Ped

Larb Ped

$10.00

Minced duck with ground chilies, shallots, saw leaf herb, kaffir lime & cilantro, tossed with pork skin

Duck Rolls

Duck Rolls

$9.00

Thin flatbread around roast duck, ginger & vegetables, served with a sweet sauce

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Fried calamari rings, served with a spicy sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.00

(Gluten Free) Grilled marinated chicken, served with a peanut sauce & a sweet sauce

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Tofu rolled in sesame seeds, served with a tamarind sauce

Thai Sausage

Thai Sausage

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled pork sausage served with fresh ginger, red onions & peanuts

Shrimp Cakes

Shrimp Cakes

$9.00

Patties of minced shrimp & Thai herbs, served with a sweet sauce

SHRIMP ROLLS

SHRIMP ROLLS

$9.00

Marinated shrimp fried in a rice paper wrapping, served with a sweet sauce

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$9.00

Grilled marinated pork belly, served with a spicy lime juice sauce & a nest of thin rice noodles

Soups & Salads

Grilled Eggplant Salad

Grilled Eggplant Salad

$9.00

Grilled eggplant with crispy tofu & a hard boiled egg with a sweet & sour dressing

Grilled Vegetable Salad

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$9.00

Mixed grilled vegetables & tofu with a ginger dressing

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Grilled shrimp over fresh green papaya with tomatoes, string beans & crushed peanuts, tossed in a lime dressing

Tofu Soup

Tofu Soup

$8.00

Chicken broth with tofu & vegetables

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00

Coconut milk soup with chicken, Thai herbs & mushrooms

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00

Spicy, chicken broth-based soup with mushrooms, tomatoes & shrimp

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Shrimp wontons & bok choy in chicken broth

Curries

All of our curries come with a side of white jasmine rice
Red Curry

Red Curry

$15.00

House made red curry sauce with Thai eggplant & bamboo shoots

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

House made green curry sauce with Thai eggplant & bamboo shoots.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.00

House made panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$16.00

A hearty curry of beef stewed with onions, potatoes & peanuts

Red Curry Duck

Red Curry Duck

$16.00

Marinated duck in our house made red curry sauce with grapes, pineapple & tomatoes

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.00

A mild curry made with curry spices, coconut milk potatoes & red onions

Udom' s Curry

Udom' s Curry

$16.00

Rich, comforting, warmly spiced curry (a derivative of panang curry), named for Aschara’s mother

Pumpkin Red Curry

Pumpkin Red Curry

$19.00

Fresh thai pumpkin in house made red curry sauce

Stir-Fries

Stir-fries are served with a side of white jasmine rice
Chicken Cashew

Chicken Cashew

$14.00

Stir-fried chicken with cashews & scallions

Pad Pik King

Pad Pik King

$14.00

Stir-fry with string beans & homemade chili sauce

Pad King

Pad King

$14.00

Stir-fry with fresh ginger, mushrooms & onions

Ka Pao

Ka Pao

$14.00

Stir-fry with chili, garlic & basil leaves

Sauteed Vegetables (V)

Sauteed Vegetables (V)

$14.00

A stir fry of tofu with market vegetables — typically including broccoli, asparagus, carrots, cauliflower, bok choy, & string beans, based on availability — with garlic

Stir-Fried Eggplant (V)

Stir-Fried Eggplant (V)

$14.00

Chinese eggplant stir fried with garlic & Thai basil

Scott's Favorite

Scott's Favorite

$14.00

A mild, light stir fry of lemon-marinated chicken & crispy lemongrass

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with egg, onions, peas, tomatoes & carrots

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with pineapple, raisins, cashews, onions & curry powder

Seafood Fried Rice

Seafood Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp, scallops & squid in spicy Thai herbs

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice with crab meat, egg, carrots, peas, celery & tomato

Noodle Dishes

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

Medium rice noodles stir-fried with egg, spring onions, bean sprouts & red tofu, garnished with crushed peanuts, bean sprouts & lime

Pad Se Ew

Pad Se Ew

$14.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, black bean sauce & broccoli

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$14.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with Thai chilies, garlic & basil

Kitchen Specialties

Beau Thai Chicken

Beau Thai Chicken

$15.00

Lightly battered & tossed in a spicy garlic sauce & string beans

Crispy Tilapia

Crispy Tilapia

$16.00

Lightly breaded & fried, with choice of spicy basil or black bean sauce

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$18.00

Tail-on shrimp marinated in garlic, black pepper & cilantro, then stir-fried & served over asparagus

Curried Noodles

Curried Noodles

$14.00

Wide rice noodles topped with ground chicken stir- fried with curry powder, onions & tomatoes

Glass Noodle Stir Fry

Glass Noodle Stir Fry

$15.00

Glass Noodles stir-fried with egg, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, celery & cabbage

Sriracha Noodles

Sriracha Noodles

$14.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with a spicy sriracha sauce, white onions, carrots, tomatoes & spring onions

Kao Pad Nam Prik Pao

Kao Pad Nam Prik Pao

$15.00

Fried rice with spicy thai chili sauce topped with crispy fried chicken thigh

Fall Special

Pumpkin Red Curry

Pumpkin Red Curry

$19.00

Fresh thai pumpkin in house made red curry sauce

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh sliced mango over rice steamed in panda leaves, drizzled with sweet coconut milk.

Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.00

Rice steamed in panda leaves and drizzled with sweet coconut milk.

Sides and Condiments

Side -Brown Rice

$2.00

Side - White Rice

$2.00

Side - Fried Rice

$6.00

Side - Fried Chicken

$7.00

Side - Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Side - Cauliflower Rice

$6.00

Side - Pickles

$5.00

Side - Broccoli

$4.00

Side- Mixed Veg

$4.00

Side - Sweet Sour Sauce

$0.50
Prik Nam Pla

Prik Nam Pla

$2.00

traditional dipping sauce of fish sauce, lime juice and chilies

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Chili Powder

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.25

Utensils

Paleo Dishes

Thai cuisine is fairly adaptable to comply with the Paleo diet, requiring only a few substitutions & omissions. To make the above dishes paleo, some of the changes we have made include omitting all sugar, using paleo fish sauce (Red Boat brand) and/or using coconut aminos. The dishes are all gluten free & sugar free.
Paleo Tom Kha Soup

Paleo Tom Kha Soup

$10.00

a bright coconut soup with chicken, thai herbs & mushrooms.

Paleo Larb Gai

Paleo Larb Gai

$11.00

Minced chicken seasoned in a spicy Thai dressing,

Paleo Pad King

Paleo Pad King

$20.00

Stir-fry with fresh ginger, mushrooms & onions

Paleo Veggie Stir-Fry

$20.00

A stir fry of garden vegetables -- typically including string beans, broccoli, cauliflower, &asparagus, served with cauliflower rice

Paleo Red Curry

Paleo Red Curry

$20.00

house made paleo red curry sauce with thai eggplant & bamboo shoots, served with cauliflower rice

Paleo Pad Pik King

Paleo Pad Pik King

$20.00

a spicy stir-fry with string beans & homemade paleo red curry paste, served with cauliflower rice

Side - Cauliflower Rice

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Can Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Can Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Thai Ice Tea No Ice

$6.00

Alcoholic

Must be 21+ to order and alcoholic beverage purchase must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Atlas Brew Works Blood Orange Gose Can

$6.00Out of stock

Soul Mega Worldwide American Pale Ale Can

$8.00

Right Proper Raised by Wolves Pale Ale Can

$6.00

DC Brau Joint Resolution IPA Can

$6.00

3 Stars Southern Belle Can

$6.00Out of stock

Stiegl Radler

$7.00

Charm City Basil Lemongrass

$7.00

Austin East Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Bin 5: Simonet Brut

$25.00

Easy and dancey, fresh fruit, loads of grayness but not sweet. Northeast France

Bin 15: Gragnano

$35.00Out of stock

Red, fizzy, and light bodied Sangiovese-esqeue wine. A duck roll would be great with this one! Southwest Italy

Bin 115: Rosemont Vidal/Chardonel

$30.00

Fruit dominant blend, fruity & round. LaCrosse, Virginia

Bin 120; Grillo

$35.00

Vibrant, jumps out of the glass with fruit. Very tropical but nice and soft. Italy

Bin 125: Martin Ray Chardonnay

$35.00

Medium bodied wine that spends time in French oak barrels. Hints of melon and minerality. California

BIN 100: Gabriela, Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Crisp and lively. Perfect for warm days on the patio. Del Venezie, Italy

BIN 105: Domaine de l’Hermoniere

$35.00

Well balanced & crisp SB, loads of crunchy citrus & minerality. Loire Valley, France

BIN 20: Broadbent Vinho Verde

$29.00

Crisp, refreshing, slightly effervescent, and ideal for DC summer weather. Portugal

Bin 30: Lofos Xinomavro Rosé

$35.00Out of stock

Refreshing with hints of both strawberry and citrus. Crisp dry finish. South Africa

Btl G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso

$46.00

Meant to be enjoyed around the table with food. Cherry, raspberry, and currants with hint of spices on the finish. Piedmont, Italy

Btl Luberri Rioja

$40.00

Traditional, light bodied and fruit forward. Elciego, Spain

check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Named “Best Thai Restaurant” in Washington, DC, in every Washington City Paper’s Readers’ Polls since 2013, Beau Thai serves fresh, authentic and delicious Thai cuisine. We are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, feature a full bar of craft cocktails, great wines and a locally-focused beer list, and offer dine-in, delivery and carryout service. Since opening in 2010, the restaurant has earned accolades from loyal customers and critics alike.

Website

Location

1550 7th St NW, Unit A, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

