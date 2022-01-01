Beau Thai - Shaw
7,815 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Named “Best Thai Restaurant” in Washington, DC, in every Washington City Paper’s Readers’ Polls since 2013, Beau Thai serves fresh, authentic and delicious Thai cuisine. We are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, feature a full bar of craft cocktails, great wines and a locally-focused beer list, and offer dine-in, delivery and carryout service. Since opening in 2010, the restaurant has earned accolades from loyal customers and critics alike.
Location
1550 7th St NW, Unit A, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Motown Square - POS - 1819 7th St NW
No Reviews
1819 7th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Supra - 1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC
4.5 • 4,704
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant