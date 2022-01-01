H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants you'll love

Go
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Washington
  • /
  • H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants

Po Boy Jim image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp$17.00
Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce
Wing Flight$13.00
An assortment of our delicious wings served in three different sauces carolina bbq, jerk, honey bourbon, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Jim's Basket$15.00
Your choice of fresh golden fried shrimp, oyster, catfish, or crawfish meat served with cajun fries and dipping sauce.
More about Po Boy Jim
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
Big Ben Burger$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
Spicy Half Smoke$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
Smokin' Pig image

 

Smokin' Pig

1208 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Legendary Ribs WHOLE RACK$29.00
Pulled Pork Platter$14.00
Memphis Sweet & Spicy
More about Smokin' Pig
Mozzeria DC image

 

Mozzeria DC

1300 H St NE STE A, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, grana padano, pomodoro, basil, and EVOO. Vegetarian.
H Street Meatball Pizza$18.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, angus beef meatballs, herbed ricotta, roasted red pepper, basil
Wings$8.00
Wood-fired chicken wings coated in mild buffalo sauce with choice of either blue cheese or ranch.
More about Mozzeria DC
The Queen Vic image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Big-A$$ Fish Sandwich$17.00
Coleslaw, aged cheddar, tartare sauce & pickles with chips
Sticky Toffee Pudding$11.00
Vegetarian. With Cream & Caramel Sauce
Potato & Sauerkraut Pierogis$14.00
With Beef Gravy
More about The Queen Vic
KitchenCray - DC image

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Salmon$27.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
Mumbo Deviled Eggs$6.00
Deviled eggs topped with fried chicken tossed in Mumbo sauce
Catfish & Grits$35.00
Deep fried catfish with cajun crawfish topped with creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
More about KitchenCray - DC
The Crab Boss Seafood image

 

The Crab Boss Seafood

1001 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boss Fries$16.99
Maryland Blue Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.
Fried Whiting Platter$13.99
Fried Whiting, fries, and hushpuppies.
Cajun Corn$3.00
side
More about The Crab Boss Seafood
Farmbird image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

625A H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Basil Plate$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird
Red Apron Union Market image

 

Red Apron Union Market

1309 5th St. NE, Union Market, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Red Apron Original$13.00
2 Patties, Island Sauce, American Cheese, Iceberg, Red Onion, House Pickles, Challah Bun
Italian$12.00
4 Red Apron Meats, Aged Provolone, Herb Vinaigrette, Pickled Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, Baguette
Beef Fat Fries$4.25
Garlic Confit, Rosemary
More about Red Apron Union Market
Toki Underground image

DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Toki Underground

1234 H St Ne, Washington

Avg 4.5 (6367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dumplings$7.00
Choice of pork or vegan dumplings, prepared either pan-fried, deep-fried, or steamed
Dumplings$7.00
Choice of pork or vegan dumplings, prepared either pan-fried, deep-fried, or steamed
Red Miso Ramen$14.00
Red miso tonkotsu broth, chashu pork, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
More about Toki Underground
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

701 Second Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg Cheese Panini$6.50
scrambled organic eggs, mozzarella cheese grilled on barbari bread. Choice of additional fillings
Gyro$13.00
Beef and lamb, tzatziki, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and a side salad
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$15.00
Freekeh Grain, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Turnip, Chopped Salad, Classic Hummus, Garlic Yogurt
More about Cafe Fili
Fare Well image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Fare Well

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Southern Fried Wings$14.00
All Take Out Wings will be served with the Sauce on the Side.
chickpea tenders served with choice of buffalo, mumbo or bbq, served with blue cheese and veggie strips
Dine-In Wings will be tossed in sauce unless otherwise specified in special instructions section
Nut Free
Cowvin$4.00
Oatmeal cookies w/vanilla cream filling
Reuben$16.00
locally made Vertage pastrami, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, russian dressing, spicy mustard, marbled rye
Nut Free
More about Fare Well
Little Miner Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

1110 Congress St NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tamales (5pk, 10pk, 25pk)
Pre-Order today and pick up on Thursday!
Please ONLY order tamales for this pre-order.
All additional items will be null and voided.
Birria de Res Quesotacos$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Birria de Res Munchwrap$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
More about Little Miner Taco
Butter Chicken #3 image

 

Butter Chicken #3

601 2nd street NE, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rice$3.00
Naan$3.00
Extra Rice$3.00
More about Butter Chicken #3
Butter Chicken Company image

CHICKEN

Butter Chicken Company

500 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Butter Chicken Company
Restaurant banner

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
N11. Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth$14.50
Vermicelli served with rare steaks and briskets, served with special lemongrass beef broth
A4. Veggie Spring rolls/ Eggrolls w/ Tofu (3 rolls)$6.00
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, fried tofu, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
A3.Spring rolls/Eggrolls w/ Ground Pork (3 rolls)$6.00
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
More about Pho Viet USA

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Dumplings

Fish Sandwiches

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston