H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Po Boy Jim
709 H St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp
|$17.00
Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce
|Wing Flight
|$13.00
An assortment of our delicious wings served in three different sauces carolina bbq, jerk, honey bourbon, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Jim's Basket
|$15.00
Your choice of fresh golden fried shrimp, oyster, catfish, or crawfish meat served with cajun fries and dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
|Big Ben Burger
|$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
|Spicy Half Smoke
|$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
Smokin' Pig
1208 H St. NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Legendary Ribs WHOLE RACK
|$29.00
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$14.00
|Memphis Sweet & Spicy
Mozzeria DC
1300 H St NE STE A, Washington
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, grana padano, pomodoro, basil, and EVOO. Vegetarian.
|H Street Meatball Pizza
|$18.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, angus beef meatballs, herbed ricotta, roasted red pepper, basil
|Wings
|$8.00
Wood-fired chicken wings coated in mild buffalo sauce with choice of either blue cheese or ranch.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Big-A$$ Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
Coleslaw, aged cheddar, tartare sauce & pickles with chips
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$11.00
Vegetarian. With Cream & Caramel Sauce
|Potato & Sauerkraut Pierogis
|$14.00
With Beef Gravy
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon
|$27.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
|Mumbo Deviled Eggs
|$6.00
Deviled eggs topped with fried chicken tossed in Mumbo sauce
|Catfish & Grits
|$35.00
Deep fried catfish with cajun crawfish topped with creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
The Crab Boss Seafood
1001 H St. NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Boss Fries
|$16.99
Maryland Blue Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.
|Fried Whiting Platter
|$13.99
Fried Whiting, fries, and hushpuppies.
|Cajun Corn
|$3.00
side
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
625A H Street NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Avocado Basil Plate
|$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
|Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
Red Apron Union Market
1309 5th St. NE, Union Market, Washington
|Popular items
|Red Apron Original
|$13.00
2 Patties, Island Sauce, American Cheese, Iceberg, Red Onion, House Pickles, Challah Bun
|Italian
|$12.00
4 Red Apron Meats, Aged Provolone, Herb Vinaigrette, Pickled Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, Baguette
|Beef Fat Fries
|$4.25
Garlic Confit, Rosemary
DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Toki Underground
1234 H St Ne, Washington
|Popular items
|Dumplings
|$7.00
Choice of pork or vegan dumplings, prepared either pan-fried, deep-fried, or steamed
|Red Miso Ramen
|$14.00
Red miso tonkotsu broth, chashu pork, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
701 Second Street NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Egg Cheese Panini
|$6.50
scrambled organic eggs, mozzarella cheese grilled on barbari bread. Choice of additional fillings
|Gyro
|$13.00
Beef and lamb, tzatziki, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and a side salad
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$15.00
Freekeh Grain, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Turnip, Chopped Salad, Classic Hummus, Garlic Yogurt
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Fare Well
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Southern Fried Wings
|$14.00
All Take Out Wings will be served with the Sauce on the Side.
chickpea tenders served with choice of buffalo, mumbo or bbq, served with blue cheese and veggie strips
Dine-In Wings will be tossed in sauce unless otherwise specified in special instructions section
Nut Free
|Cowvin
|$4.00
Oatmeal cookies w/vanilla cream filling
|Reuben
|$16.00
locally made Vertage pastrami, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, russian dressing, spicy mustard, marbled rye
Nut Free
Little Miner Taco
1110 Congress St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Tamales (5pk, 10pk, 25pk)
Pre-Order today and pick up on Thursday!
Please ONLY order tamales for this pre-order.
All additional items will be null and voided.
|Birria de Res Quesotacos
|$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
|Birria de Res Munchwrap
|$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Butter Chicken #3
601 2nd street NE, WASHINGTON
|Popular items
|Rice
|$3.00
|Naan
|$3.00
|Extra Rice
|$3.00
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA
333 H Street NE, Washington
|Popular items
|N11. Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth
|$14.50
Vermicelli served with rare steaks and briskets, served with special lemongrass beef broth
|A4. Veggie Spring rolls/ Eggrolls w/ Tofu (3 rolls)
|$6.00
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, fried tofu, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
|A3.Spring rolls/Eggrolls w/ Ground Pork (3 rolls)
|$6.00
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce