Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Queen Vic 1206 H Street NE

1,402 Reviews

$$

1206 H Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Spicy Brussels Sprouts
Sticky Toffee Pudding

Daily Specials (Only Available after 5pm)

Only Available After 5pm
Lamb T-Bone

Lamb T-Bone

$26.00

Pan seared T-bone with mash, asparagus & lamb jus

Lamb Sandwich

Lamb Sandwich

$17.00

Tzatziki with lamb jus. Served with chips

Individual Beef Lasagne

Individual Beef Lasagne

$20.00

Served with Salad

Herb Roast 1/2 Chicken

Herb Roast 1/2 Chicken

$22.00

Veg, mash & pan gravy

Fried Green Tomato & Burrata Salad

Fried Green Tomato & Burrata Salad

$15.00

Vegetarian. with a balsamic reduction

Big-A$$ Fish Sandwich

Big-A$$ Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Coleslaw, aged cheddar, tartare sauce & pickles with chips

Brie & Sopressata Board

Brie & Sopressata Board

$13.00

Grilled bread, wholegrain mustard & house made jam

Daily Vegan Curry

Daily Vegan Curry

$20.00

Vegan. Black lentils & kidney beans. Served with saffron rice, vegan raita & house made naan

Add Single Use Utensils

Single use utensils such as forks, spoons, knives & napkins will not be provided unless specifically requested

Small Plates

2 Vegetarian Samosas

2 Vegetarian Samosas

$13.00

Vegetarian. Potato, chickpea & pea with mango chutney & coconut milk raita

Spicy Brussels Sprouts

Spicy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Vegan. Fried with Thai peanut sauce

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Vegetarian. Pine nuts, berries, tomatoes & mixed greens

Potato & Cheese Pierogis (App)

Potato & Cheese Pierogis (App)

$12.00

With sauerkraut and beef gravy

Gnocchi Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Vegetarian. With 3 types of cheeses

Pesto Gnocchi (App)

$13.00

Vegetarian. With mushrooms & veggies

Pork Belly Poutine (App)

$13.00

With curds & gravy

10 Asian Spiced Wings

$15.00

10 Buffalo Wings

$15.00
Hand Cut Chips

Hand Cut Chips

$9.00

Vegetarian. Served with house aioli

Mains

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Mushy Peas, Lemon & Tartar Sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$21.00

With Saffron Rice, Vegan Raita & Naan

Daily Vegan Curry

Daily Vegan Curry

$20.00

Vegan. Black lentils & kidney beans. Served with saffron rice, vegan raita & house made naan

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$22.00

Ground Lamb, Mashed Potatoes & a Side Salad

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$21.00

Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & a Side Salad

Steak & Mushroom Pie

Steak & Mushroom Pie

$21.00

Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & a Side Salad

Mushroom, Potato & Veggie Pie

Mushroom, Potato & Veggie Pie

$20.00

Vegetarian. Served with Mash & Salad

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$20.00

Sausage of the Day, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Chicken BLT

$20.00

Served with Chips

Chicken & Waffles

$21.00

With Kale Roasted Pork Belly

Double Pork Belly & Cheese Burger

Double Pork Belly & Cheese Burger

$19.00

Aged cheddar & pork belly on a house made brioche bun

Single Pork Belly & Cheese Burger

$15.00

Aged cheddar & pork belly on a house made brioche bun

Double Plant-Based Cheese Burger

Double Plant-Based Cheese Burger

$19.00

Vegetarian. With aged cheddar cheese, egg, lettuce, tomato, pickle aioli & chips

Single Plant-Based Cheese Burger

$15.00

Vegetarian. With aged cheddar cheese, egg, lettuce, tomato, pickle aioli & chips

Pesto Gnocchi (Entree)

$22.00

Vegetarian. With Mushrooms & Veg

Pork Belly Poutine (Entree)

Pork Belly Poutine (Entree)

$20.00

With Curds & Gravy

Potato & Cheese Pierogis (Entree)

$19.00

with sauerkraut & beef gravy

Puddings

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$11.00

Vegetarian. With Cream & Caramel Sauce

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$11.00

Vegetarian. With Mascarpone Cheese & Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Kids Meals

For Under 10s

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

With Chips

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

With Chips

Beer

7 Bro7hers Amber 440ml

$10.00

7 Bro7hers Juicy IPA 440ml

$10.00

7 Bro7hers Watermelon Wheat 440ml

$10.00

Belhaven Wee Heavy 11.2oz

$10.00

Bitburger Drive N/A

$7.00

Boddingtons 16 Oz.

$8.00

Carlsberg 16 Oz.

$8.00

Crabbies Ginger Beer 11.2oz

$9.00

Firestone Union Jack IPA

$7.00

Grolsch 11 Oz.

$7.00Out of stock

Grolsch 15.2oz

$8.00

Guinness Cold Brew 14.9

$9.00

Harviestoun Old Engine Oil 11.2oz

$11.00

Hobgoblin Ruby Red 440ml

$9.00

Innis & Gunn Whiskey Barrel Ale

$11.00

Kronenbourg 1664 16.9oz

$8.00

Kronenburg Blanc 16.9 Oz.

$8.00Out of stock

McEwans Scotch Ale 11.2oz

$9.00

Old Speckled Hen 16 oz.

$8.00Out of stock

Orkney Skull Splitter 11.2oz

$11.00

Sam Smith Cider 11.2oz

$10.00

Sam Smith Imperial Stout 12oz

$10.00

Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout 12oz

$10.00

Sam Smith Taddy Porter 12oz

$10.00

Smithwicks 11.2oz

$8.00

St Peters Organic 16.9oz

$14.00

Strongbow Gold Apple 11.2 Oz.

$9.00

Strongbow Original Dry 16 Oz.

$9.00

Wells Banana Bread 11.2oz

$10.00

Youngs Chocolate Stout

$9.00

Boulevard Quirk Seltzer

$7.00

Swag

Queen Vic Blanket

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Everyone's Favorite Neighborhood Pub! We offer a traditional British menu along with a daily chalkboard of specials. We are proud to serve DC's largest selection of British Beers in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, perfect for good banter.

Website

Location

1206 H Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
The Queen Vic image
The Queen Vic image
The Queen Vic image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ben's Chili Bowl - H Street NE
orange star4.2 • 841
1001 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Pig
orange starNo Reviews
1208 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Mozzeria DC
orange starNo Reviews
1300 H St NE STE A Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
KitchenCray - DC
orange starNo Reviews
1301 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Sospeso
orange starNo Reviews
1344 H Street NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
The Peoples Kitchen - 816 H st NE
orange starNo Reviews
816 H st NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Toki Underground
orange star4.5 • 6,367
1234 H St Ne Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Po Boy Jim - H Street
orange star4.0 • 2,782
709 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Sticky Fingers Diner
orange star4.0 • 1,387
406 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Ben's Chili Bowl - H Street NE
orange star4.2 • 841
1001 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
The Pursuit Wine Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 800
1025 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Cafe Fili Mediterranean
orange star4.7 • 410
701 Second Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston