American
Burgers

Ben's Chili Bowl - H Street NE

841 Reviews

$

1001 H St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

HALF SMOKES & DOGS

Original Half Smoke

Original Half Smoke

$7.69

Enjoy Ben's Original Half Smoke served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce

Spicy Half Smoke

Spicy Half Smoke

$7.69

The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce

Jumbo Beef Dog

Jumbo Beef Dog

$7.69

Enjoy this jumbo 1/4 lb. All-Beef Dog served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our spicy homemade chili sauce.

Junior Dog

Junior Dog

$4.99

Enjoy our Classic Junior Chili Dog served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our spicy homemade chili sauce.

Veggie Dog

Veggie Dog

$7.69

All the Ben's goodness without the meat. Enjoy the taste of our veggie chili dog. We recommend it with mustard, onions and our vegan veggie chili.

Jumbo Turkey Dog

Jumbo Turkey Dog

$7.69Out of stock

Our Jumbo Turkey Dog is a healthy alternative to beef but still packs 1/4 pound of meaty goodness. We recommend with mustard, onions and your choice of beef or veggie chili

BURGERS

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$11.95

Two fresh ¼ lb 100% Angus Beef Burgers topped with Big Ben Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, and Bacon on a toasted Brioche Bun

Ben's Famous Chili Burger

Ben's Famous Chili Burger

$7.69+

100% Angus beef burgers cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayonnaise, lettuce and our spicy homemade chili sauce.

Big Ben Burger

Big Ben Burger

$9.95

A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.69

A lean ground turkey patty cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles. It great with your choice of chili too!

Veggie Beyond Burger

Veggie Beyond Burger

$9.95

A Beyond burger with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.

Veggie Impossible Burger

$10.95

CHILIS & BOWLS

Large Chili Con Carne

Large Chili Con Carne

$8.79

A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Small Chili Con Carne

Small Chili Con Carne

$6.59

An 8oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Large Turkey Chili

Large Turkey Chili

$8.79

A generous 12oz bowl of our mild turkey chili with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and healthy ground turkey. This chili is simply delicious.

Small Turkey Chili

Small Turkey Chili

$6.59

An 8oz bowl of our mild turkey chili with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and healthy ground turkey. This chili is simply delicious.

Large Veggie Chili

Large Veggie Chili

$8.79

A 12oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Small Veggie Chili

Small Veggie Chili

$6.59

An 8oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$10.99

A hearty bowl of rice topped with your favorite chili (con carne or veggie), tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$10.99

Fresh salad greens topped with your favorite chili (con carne or vegan veggie), plus tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.

Half Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili

Half Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili

$32.50

A half gallon of your favorite Ben's Chili. Choose our spicy Chili Con Carne, mild Turkey Chili or our slightly sweet and spicy vegan Veggie Chili.

Full Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili

Full Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili

$59.95

A full gallon of your favorite Ben's Chili. Choose our spicy Chili Con Carne, mild Turkey Chili or our slightly sweet and spicy vegan Veggie Chili.

SUBS & SANDWICHES

Beef Burger Sub

Beef Burger Sub

$10.99

Two fresh quarter pound Angus beef patties on a 6" sub roll with your choice of condiments. We recommend mayo, lettuce and our homemade spicy chili sauce. *Cheese pictured is additional*

Turkey Burger Sub

Turkey Burger Sub

$10.99

Two ground turkey patties on a fresh sub roll with your choice of condiments. We recommend mayo, lettuce, our spicy chili sauce or veggie chili, and cheese. Delicious, filling and healthy!

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.35

A crispy or grilled chicken breast served on a warm bun with your choice of condiments.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.35Out of stock

Homemade tuna salad on white or wheat bread with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Tuna Salad Sub

Tuna Salad Sub

$10.99Out of stock

Homemade tuna salad on a sub roll, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.35

Homemade all white meat chicken salad on white or wheat bread or sub roll, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Salad Sub

Chicken Salad Sub

$10.99

Homemade chicken salad served on a 6" sub roll with your choice of condiments.

Veggie Burger Sub

Veggie Burger Sub

$14.25

Two Beyond burger patties on a 6" roll with your choice of condiments plus Ben's veggie chili upon request.

FRIES & SIDES

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.25

Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.25

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with delicious nacho cheese sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.25

A generous portion of our classic french fries.

Loaded Chili Nachos

$10.99
Veggie/Vegan Chili Cheese Fries

Veggie/Vegan Chili Cheese Fries

$7.25

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili sauce and cheese.

Veggie/Vegan Chili Fries

Veggie/Vegan Chili Fries

$6.25

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our homemade vegan veggie chili.

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$6.25

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous spicy chili sauce.

SALADS

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.95

Our fresh creamy potato makes a great family side dish. Yum.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Our fresh creamy cole slaw makes a great family side dish. Yum.

Fresh Garden Salad

Fresh Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh salad greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, and the dressing of your choice.

DRINKS

Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Choose your favorite Pepsi bottled beverage.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Aquafina 16.9oz

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.99

We proudly serve Pepsi products and our iced teas, punch and lemonade.

DESSERTS

Virginia's Banana Pudding

Virginia's Banana Pudding

$8.80

The best banana pudding you will ever taste. Seriously.

Yellow Chocolate Cake

Yellow Chocolate Cake

$5.45

Moist, delicious and homemade. This yellow chocolate cake is a favorite.

Pink Strawberry Cake

Pink Strawberry Cake

$5.45

Moist, delicious and homemade. Our pink strawberry cake is delicious.

Coconut Pineapple Cake

Coconut Pineapple Cake

$5.45

Moist, delicious and homemade. Our coconut pineapple cake is our most popular cake.

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
For the finest Chili Dogs, Chili Burgers, Ben's Original Half Smokes and Thick Milkshakes, all served with a touch of class. Great vegetarian options too. Ben's has been a Washington DC Landmark since 1958.

1001 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

