H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast American restaurants you'll love

Po Boy Jim image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp$17.00
Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce
Wing Flight$13.00
An assortment of our delicious wings served in three different sauces carolina bbq, jerk, honey bourbon, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Jim's Basket$15.00
Your choice of fresh golden fried shrimp, oyster, catfish, or crawfish meat served with cajun fries and dipping sauce.
Po Boy Jim
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
Big Ben Burger$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
Spicy Half Smoke$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
The Crab Boss Seafood image

 

The Crab Boss Seafood

1001 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boss Fries$16.99
Maryland Blue Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.
Fried Whiting Platter$13.99
Fried Whiting, fries, and hushpuppies.
Cajun Corn$3.00
side
The Crab Boss Seafood
Farmbird image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

625A H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Basil Plate$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
Farmbird
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

701 Second Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg Cheese Panini$6.50
scrambled organic eggs, mozzarella cheese grilled on barbari bread. Choice of additional fillings
Gyro$13.00
Beef and lamb, tzatziki, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and a side salad
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$15.00
Freekeh Grain, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Turnip, Chopped Salad, Classic Hummus, Garlic Yogurt
Cafe Fili





