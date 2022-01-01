H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast American restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Po Boy Jim
709 H St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp
|$17.00
Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce
|Wing Flight
|$13.00
An assortment of our delicious wings served in three different sauces carolina bbq, jerk, honey bourbon, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Jim's Basket
|$15.00
Your choice of fresh golden fried shrimp, oyster, catfish, or crawfish meat served with cajun fries and dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
|Big Ben Burger
|$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
|Spicy Half Smoke
|$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
The Crab Boss Seafood
1001 H St. NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Boss Fries
|$16.99
Maryland Blue Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.
|Fried Whiting Platter
|$13.99
Fried Whiting, fries, and hushpuppies.
|Cajun Corn
|$3.00
side
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
625A H Street NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Avocado Basil Plate
|$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
|Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
701 Second Street NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Egg Cheese Panini
|$6.50
scrambled organic eggs, mozzarella cheese grilled on barbari bread. Choice of additional fillings
|Gyro
|$13.00
Beef and lamb, tzatziki, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and a side salad
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$15.00
Freekeh Grain, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Turnip, Chopped Salad, Classic Hummus, Garlic Yogurt