Penn Quarter restaurants you'll love

PASTA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fiola
601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 125N, Washington
|Crabbing in Sicily
|$40.00
This dish honors the local tradition of crabbing and the world-renowned Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab, with a delicious Italian twist.
Chesapeake Blue Crab Dome, Pappa al Pomodoro, Sicilian Red Prawn Essence.
Allergens: Shellfish, Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade
|Strawberries & Cream
|$18.00
Celebrating childhood memories & the flavors of spring.
Tahitian Vanilla Panna Cotta, Farm Strawberries.
Allergens: Dairy, Gelatin.
|Childhood
|$26.00
This tortellini is a favorite childhood memory of Chef Fabio playing with pasta dough next to his father.
Emilia-Romagna Tortellini, Hen Brodo, Yolk Bottarga, Parmigiano Vacche Rosse.
Allergens: Allium, Mushroom, Pork, Gluten, Eggs, Dairy
China Chilcano
418 7th St NW, Washington
|Aeropuerto
|$16.00
Fried rice, egg noodles, crisp sweet potato, seasonal vegetables, soy bean sprout, “airplanes”
|Donburi Tuna
|$18.00
Tuna, steamed rice, red onion, puffed quinoa, avocado, pickled nabo
|Tam Tam
|$14.00
Hand-cut wheat noodles, spicy pork, peanut, ají panca
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
860 E St NW, Washington
|Avocado Lime Salad
|$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
|Chipotle Masala Plate
|$10.90
Spicy chipotle masala sauce, lemon, cilantro, slivered almonds. Gluten-free.
|Lemon Tzatziki Plate
|$10.90
Snap pea tzatziki, cucumber, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, pepitas. Gluten-free.