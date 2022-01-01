Penn Quarter restaurants you'll love

Penn Quarter restaurants
Penn Quarter's top cuisines

Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Penn Quarter restaurants

Fiola image

PASTA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fiola

601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 125N, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1593 reviews)
Crabbing in Sicily$40.00
This dish honors the local tradition of crabbing and the world-renowned Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab, with a delicious Italian twist.
Chesapeake Blue Crab Dome, Pappa al Pomodoro, Sicilian Red Prawn Essence.
Allergens: Shellfish, Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade
Strawberries & Cream$18.00
Celebrating childhood memories & the flavors of spring.
Tahitian Vanilla Panna Cotta, Farm Strawberries.
Allergens: Dairy, Gelatin.
Childhood$26.00
This tortellini is a favorite childhood memory of Chef Fabio playing with pasta dough next to his father.
Emilia-Romagna Tortellini, Hen Brodo, Yolk Bottarga, Parmigiano Vacche Rosse.
Allergens: Allium, Mushroom, Pork, Gluten, Eggs, Dairy
China Chilcano image

 

China Chilcano

418 7th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3658 reviews)
Aeropuerto$16.00
Fried rice, egg noodles, crisp sweet potato, seasonal vegetables, soy bean sprout, “airplanes”
Donburi Tuna$18.00
Tuna, steamed rice, red onion, puffed quinoa, avocado, pickled nabo
Tam Tam$14.00
Hand-cut wheat noodles, spicy pork, peanut, ají panca
Farmbird image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

860 E St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
Avocado Lime Salad$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Chipotle Masala Plate$10.90
Spicy chipotle masala sauce, lemon, cilantro, slivered almonds. Gluten-free.
Lemon Tzatziki Plate$10.90
Snap pea tzatziki, cucumber, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, pepitas. Gluten-free.
