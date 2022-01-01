Georgetown restaurants you'll love

Georgetown is more than just a so-called “aristocratic neighborhood” filled with cobblestones and ivy. Uppercrust university students, academics, and government appointees abound here but you’ll also find some of the best food around. This National Historic Landmark is home to the famous Georgetown cupcakes, as well as DC's delicious half-smokes. These sausages are often made from half-beef half-pork and come smothered in herbs, onions, and chili sauce. Delish.

You can also dig into fresh and mouth-watering oysters straight from the Chesapeake Bay in the best Georgetown restaurants. Branch out and try a wide variety of craft beer from trendy local Washington area breweries. Love wings? Don’t miss out on Washington DC’s signature mambo sauce. Carryout restaurants in Georgetown and dine-in establishments offer this condiment that’s similar to barbecue sauce but that comes with an extra zing. Simultaneously sweet and savory (as well as spicy), it’s a welcome addition to your meat. You can also smother mambo sauce over everything from fried rice to french fries.

On a hot summer’s day, why not enjoy a mint julep? Kentucky senator Henry Clay is said to have introduced this refreshing minty drink to Georgetown in the 1800s. Today, it’s typically made of whisky and mint, but back in the day, it was all about the soothing plant mixed with brandy or rum. Get the best Georgetown takeout or delivery and enjoy trendy restaurants in Washington DC.

Must-try Georgetown restaurants

Officina image

 

Officina

1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rosemary Focaccia$5.00
Olive Oil, Rosemary, and Sea Salt.
Cannoli$4.00
Whipped Ricotta, Pistachio, Chocolate
Eggplant Alla Norma Spread$8.00
Tomato, Eggplant, Ricotta Salata
Church Hall image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Church Hall

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, Raw Onions and Mayo
Church Hall Classic$12.00
100% Grilled Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions, and our Signature Church Sauce
Cauliflower Wings$10.00
Breaded and Golden Fried Cauliflower served with a side of wing sauce, and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
JACO Juice and Taco image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS

JACO Juice and Taco

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ISLAND$8.25
Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave
BASIC$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
Chicken Santa Fe Burrito$9.75
Chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
Thunder Burger and Bar image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ventura Highway$18.00
Beef Burger, With Brie, Caramelized Red Onion Relish & Watercress, Tomato & Remoulade
Buffalo Stomp$19.00
Bison Burger, Wrapped In Bacon. Grilled Onion, Gorgonzola Blue Cheese, Tomato & Remoulade
The Impossible Vegetarian Burger$14.95
Plant Proteins, Fat From Coconut Oil, And Heme, Served With Lettuce & Remoulade Sauce
Baked & Wired image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Doom Cupcake$4.40
eat at your own risk ;) chocolate cake with dark chocolate satin frosting
Strawberry Cupcake$4.40
our best seller! vanilla cake with fresh strawberries folded into the batter, topped with a swirl of pink buttercream
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.40
moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting
Chaia image

 

Chaia

3207 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Rice$4.50
brown rice with feta & herb pesto
Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla$5.00
Brussels sprouts, cheese & jalapeño salsa
Black Beans$4.50
with fresh jalapeño & crema
Chez Billy Sud image

 

Chez Billy Sud

1039 31st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bistro Burger$17.00
bacon, bibb lettuce, onion confit, cabot cheddar, herby pickles, side frites
Poulet Roti$27.00
herb roasted amish chicken, gratin dauphinois, swiss chard, rosemary jus
Scottish Salmon$34.00
potato crusted salmon. confit turnips, chanterelles, parsnip puree, beurre rouge
The Sovereign Retail Bottle List image

 

The Sovereign Retail Bottle List

1206 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GIRARDIN GUEUZE BLACK LABEL 1882 2020 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky)$13.00
(Flemish Brabant / 5.0% / 375 ML / Single) Incredibly elusive, there are only a handful of cases imported into the US each year. Dry, rustic, earthy, and quite tart, this Gueuze is certainly one of the most classic and finest examples of the style.
FANTÔME SAISON Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)$11.00
(Luxembourg / 8.0% / 750 ML / Single) A golden ale with a wonderfully musty and characterful aroma. There are many drinkers out there who believe this is the “Nectar of the Gods.” Certainly no other brewer makes beer like this, in Belgium or anywhere. A solid Belgian saison beer at its base, with an unusual overlay of fruitiness.
Beet Salad$12.00
roasted beets, thyme crème fraîche, hazelnuts, red onion, mâche, citrus vinaigrette
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bar Harbor$24.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get 50% more meat - including tail.
Classic Lobster Roll$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Lobster Salad Roll$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Bacon Sun City$10.00
Bacon, Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Thunderbird$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paillasson De Saumon$29.00
Salmon in potato crust, butternut squash sauce with Frisee salad
Joues De Veau Braisees$36.00
Braised veal cheeks (osso-bucco style) Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil
Tarte à L'oignon$14.00
Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad
Ladurée image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS

Ladurée

3060 M st NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ÉCLAIR CHOCOLAT$8.00
Éclair, chou pastry, dark chocolate, chocolate cremeux, cacao nibs
TARTE PASSION RAPSBERRY$9.00
Passion fruit cream, fresh raspberries, sweet dough
ISPAHAN IND$8.50
Macaron, rose petal cream, fresh raspberry, lychee
George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak

1205 28th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken & Cheese$8.95
Grilled chicken with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Steak & Cheese$9.95
Grilled shaved rib eye steak with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Falafel Sandwich$8.95
Homemade falafel, pickled turnips, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini sauce
Das Ethiopian Cuisine image

 

Das Ethiopian Cuisine

1201 28th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1932 reviews)
Takeout
Donahue image

 

Donahue

1338 Wisconsin Ave NW Donahue, Washington

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Cafe Milano

3251 Prospect St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4617 reviews)
Takeout
