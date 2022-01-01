Georgetown restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Georgetown
Georgetown is more than just a so-called “aristocratic neighborhood” filled with cobblestones and ivy. Uppercrust university students, academics, and government appointees abound here but you’ll also find some of the best food around. This National Historic Landmark is home to the famous Georgetown cupcakes, as well as DC's delicious half-smokes. These sausages are often made from half-beef half-pork and come smothered in herbs, onions, and chili sauce. Delish.
You can also dig into fresh and mouth-watering oysters straight from the Chesapeake Bay in the best Georgetown restaurants. Branch out and try a wide variety of craft beer from trendy local Washington area breweries. Love wings? Don’t miss out on Washington DC’s signature mambo sauce. Carryout restaurants in Georgetown and dine-in establishments offer this condiment that’s similar to barbecue sauce but that comes with an extra zing. Simultaneously sweet and savory (as well as spicy), it’s a welcome addition to your meat. You can also smother mambo sauce over everything from fried rice to french fries.
On a hot summer’s day, why not enjoy a mint julep? Kentucky senator Henry Clay is said to have introduced this refreshing minty drink to Georgetown in the 1800s. Today, it’s typically made of whisky and mint, but back in the day, it was all about the soothing plant mixed with brandy or rum. Get the best Georgetown takeout or delivery and enjoy trendy restaurants in Washington DC.
Georgetown's top cuisines
Must-try Georgetown restaurants
Officina
1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Rosemary Focaccia
|$5.00
Olive Oil, Rosemary, and Sea Salt.
|Cannoli
|$4.00
Whipped Ricotta, Pistachio, Chocolate
|Eggplant Alla Norma Spread
|$8.00
Tomato, Eggplant, Ricotta Salata
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Church Hall
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, Raw Onions and Mayo
|Church Hall Classic
|$12.00
100% Grilled Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions, and our Signature Church Sauce
|Cauliflower Wings
|$10.00
Breaded and Golden Fried Cauliflower served with a side of wing sauce, and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
SMOOTHIES • TACOS
JACO Juice and Taco
1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|ISLAND
|$8.25
Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave
|BASIC
|$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
|Chicken Santa Fe Burrito
|$9.75
Chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Ventura Highway
|$18.00
Beef Burger, With Brie, Caramelized Red Onion Relish & Watercress, Tomato & Remoulade
|Buffalo Stomp
|$19.00
Bison Burger, Wrapped In Bacon. Grilled Onion, Gorgonzola Blue Cheese, Tomato & Remoulade
|The Impossible Vegetarian Burger
|$14.95
Plant Proteins, Fat From Coconut Oil, And Heme, Served With Lettuce & Remoulade Sauce
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Doom Cupcake
|$4.40
eat at your own risk ;) chocolate cake with dark chocolate satin frosting
|Strawberry Cupcake
|$4.40
our best seller! vanilla cake with fresh strawberries folded into the batter, topped with a swirl of pink buttercream
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.40
moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting
Chaia
3207 Grace St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Green Rice
|$4.50
brown rice with feta & herb pesto
|Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla
|$5.00
Brussels sprouts, cheese & jalapeño salsa
|Black Beans
|$4.50
with fresh jalapeño & crema
Chez Billy Sud
1039 31st St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Bistro Burger
|$17.00
bacon, bibb lettuce, onion confit, cabot cheddar, herby pickles, side frites
|Poulet Roti
|$27.00
herb roasted amish chicken, gratin dauphinois, swiss chard, rosemary jus
|Scottish Salmon
|$34.00
potato crusted salmon. confit turnips, chanterelles, parsnip puree, beurre rouge
The Sovereign Retail Bottle List
1206 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW, Washington
|Popular items
|GIRARDIN GUEUZE BLACK LABEL 1882 2020 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky)
|$13.00
(Flemish Brabant / 5.0% / 375 ML / Single) Incredibly elusive, there are only a handful of cases imported into the US each year. Dry, rustic, earthy, and quite tart, this Gueuze is certainly one of the most classic and finest examples of the style.
|FANTÔME SAISON Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
|$11.00
(Luxembourg / 8.0% / 750 ML / Single) A golden ale with a wonderfully musty and characterful aroma. There are many drinkers out there who believe this is the “Nectar of the Gods.” Certainly no other brewer makes beer like this, in Belgium or anywhere. A solid Belgian saison beer at its base, with an unusual overlay of fruitiness.
|Beet Salad
|$12.00
roasted beets, thyme crème fraîche, hazelnuts, red onion, mâche, citrus vinaigrette
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Bar Harbor
|$24.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get 50% more meat - including tail.
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
3428 O St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The No-Meat Sun City
|$6.75
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Bacon Sun City
|$10.00
Bacon, Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Thunderbird
|$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Paillasson De Saumon
|$29.00
Salmon in potato crust, butternut squash sauce with Frisee salad
|Joues De Veau Braisees
|$36.00
Braised veal cheeks (osso-bucco style) Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil
|Tarte à L'oignon
|$14.00
Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS
Ladurée
3060 M st NW, Washington
|Popular items
|ÉCLAIR CHOCOLAT
|$8.00
Éclair, chou pastry, dark chocolate, chocolate cremeux, cacao nibs
|TARTE PASSION RAPSBERRY
|$9.00
Passion fruit cream, fresh raspberries, sweet dough
|ISPAHAN IND
|$8.50
Macaron, rose petal cream, fresh raspberry, lychee
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak
1205 28th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken & Cheese
|$8.95
Grilled chicken with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.95
Grilled shaved rib eye steak with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
|Falafel Sandwich
|$8.95
Homemade falafel, pickled turnips, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini sauce