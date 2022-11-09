Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Thunder Burger & Bar

1,295 Reviews

$$

3056 M ST NW

Washington, DC 20007

Popular Items

Thunder Burger
Freebird
Side Fries

Burgers

Thunder Burger

Thunder Burger

$12.95

Premium All-Natural, Free-Range Beef Burger Freshly Ground & Served With Lettuce & Remoulade On A Toasted Brioche Bun.

Belly Dancing

$17.00

Grilled Smoked Pork Belly With A Soy Glaze, Rocket Greens, Tomato And Caramelized Red Onion Relish.

Borderline

$15.00

Chipotle Black Bean Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Ancho Mayo

Buffalo Stomp

Buffalo Stomp

$19.00

Bison Burger, Wrapped In Bacon. Grilled Onion, Gorgonzola Blue Cheese, Tomato & Remoulade

Freebird

Freebird

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Havarti, Tobacco Onions Tomato & Ancho Mayo

Learning To Fly

Learning To Fly

$17.00

Herbed Ground Turkey Burger, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Granny Smith Apples & Remoulade

Love Me Tender

Love Me Tender

$19.00

Kobe Beef Burger, With Tillamook Aged White Cheddar, Tomato & Remoulade

O Fortuna

O Fortuna

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Fillet, Seared Rare W/ Caramelized Red Onion Relish, Rocket Greens, Tomato & Wasabi Mayo

Pig In A Cow Suit

Pig In A Cow Suit

$18.00

Beef Burger, With Cheddar, BBQ Pulled Pork, Tobacco Onions & Remoulade

Showdown At The Border

Showdown At The Border

$17.00

Beef Burger, Topped W/ Beef Chili, Cheddar, Pico De Gallo & Remoulade

Sweet Caroline

Sweet Caroline

$16.00

Slow-Cooked Pork Smothered In A Carolina-Style BBQ Sauce, Topped With Tobacco Onions

The Impossible Vegetarian Burger

The Impossible Vegetarian Burger

$14.95

Plant Proteins, Fat From Coconut Oil, And Heme, Served With Lettuce & Remoulade Sauce

Crab Yars

$24.00
Ventura Highway

Ventura Highway

$18.00

Beef Burger, With Brie, Caramelized Red Onion Relish & Watercress, Tomato & Remoulade

Starters

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$13.00

A Hot & Creamy Party Favorite, Served With Corn Chips

Beef Sliders

$14.00

Trio Of Mini-Beef Burgers With American Cheese & Remoulade On A Challah Bun

Bowl Beef Chili

Bowl Beef Chili

$10.00

Beef Tenderloin Simmered In Our Secret Recipe, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Corn Chips

Bowl Vegetarian Chili

Bowl Vegetarian Chili

$9.00

Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Peppers, Celery, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Eggplant, Cabbage & Corn Chips

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Grilled Then Flash Fried. Tossed In Hot, Mild, Or BBQ Sauce, Or A Lemon Pepper Dry Rub.

Quasadilla

$10.00

Chicken Bites

$12.00

Buttermilk Battered & Fried, Served With A Red Pepper Ranch Dipping Sauce

Chili Fries

$10.00

Thunder Fries Smothered In Our Special Homemade Beef Chili And Topped With Cheddar Cheese

Crawfish & Crab Dip

$15.00

A Hot & Spicy Cajun Delicacy, Served With Corn Chips

Cup Beef Chili

Cup Beef Chili

$8.00

Beef Tenderloin Simmered In Our Secret Recipe, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Corn Chips

Cup Vegetarian Chili

Cup Vegetarian Chili

$7.00

Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Peppers, Celery, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Eggplant, Cabbage & Corn Chips

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Lightly Breaded With Cajun Seasoning And Fried, Served With Tomato Sauce

Lg Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt And Served With Ginger Aioli

Lg Thunder Fries

$6.00

Twice Cooked Fries, Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

Corn Tortilla Chips With Beef Chili, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Rib Appetizer

$16.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Twice Cooked Fries, Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt And Served With Ginger Aioli

Loaded Potato Wedges

$10.00

With Garlic Butter, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Applewood Bacon, Chives, And Sour Cream

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Breaded Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Curds, Deep Fried And Served With Marinara Sauce

Crab Pretzel

$15.00

Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel, Topped With Creamy Crab & Crawfish Spread And Cheddar & Jack Cheese

Thunder Meatballs

$12.00

Beef And Pork Meatballs Flash Fried And Stewed In A Mushroom Cream Sauce

Uvaldo's Questadilla

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing W/ Garlic Herb Croutons & Parmesan Cheese

Mixed Green Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots And Garlic Herb Croutons In A Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Steak house Salad

$14.00

Grilled Romaine Hearts, Mixed Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Country Chicken Salad

$17.00

Fried Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Red Pepper Ranch

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Entree

$20.00

Garlic Potato Wedges, Sautéed Spinach, Mushroom Cream Sauce

Salmon Entree

$25.00

Garlic Potato Wedges, Sautéed Spinach, And A Charred Tomato Vinaigrette

Steak Frits

Steak Frits

$28.00

Grilled New York Strip Streak, Chimichurri, Pome Frits

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Beer Battered Alaskan Cod Served W/ Thunder Fries And Tartar Sauce

Desserts

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$8.00

With A Belgian Chocolate Whipped Ganache & Raspberry Sauce

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Homemade Pie Topped With Fresh Whipped Cream.

Sides

Lg Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt And Served With Ginger Aioli

Lg Thunder Fries

$6.00

Twice Cooked Fries, Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt

Side Apple Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Cranberry Vinaigrette Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Mixed Green

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt And Served With Ginger Aioli

Side Fries

$4.00

Twice Cooked Fries, Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt

Kids

Kids Chicken W/ Fries

$9.00

Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$9.00

Mini Thunder W/ Fries

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog W/ Fries

$9.00

Hot Specials

Hoty Double J

$14.00

The Spider

$14.00

Frangelico Mochino

$14.00

N/A Hot Cider

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3056 M ST NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery
Thunder Burger and Bar image
Thunder Burger and Bar image
Thunder Burger and Bar image
Thunder Burger and Bar image

