Chips and salsa in
Georgetown
/
Washington
/
Georgetown
/
Chips And Salsa
Georgetown restaurants that serve chips and salsa
SMOOTHIES • TACOS
JACO Juice and Taco
1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
Avg 4.4
(893 reviews)
CHIPS & SALSA
$5.95
More about JACO Juice and Taco
Chaia Tacos - Georgetown
3207 Grace St NW, Washington
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa de Arbol
$4.95
tomato, white onion, garlic, cilantro & chiles de arbol
More about Chaia Tacos - Georgetown
