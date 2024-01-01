Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve chips and salsa

ef29b95e-ae67-4a97-8e0d-380502ef15a3 image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS

JACO Juice and Taco

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHIPS & SALSA$5.95
More about JACO Juice and Taco
Item pic

 

Chaia Tacos - Georgetown

3207 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa de Arbol$4.95
tomato, white onion, garlic, cilantro & chiles de arbol
More about Chaia Tacos - Georgetown

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Peanut Butter Cookies

Cookies

Hibiscus Tea

Hot Chocolate

Quesadillas

Hummus

Cappuccino

Tacos

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (499 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (775 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (407 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston