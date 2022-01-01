Logan Circle restaurants you'll love
Logan Circle's top cuisines
Must-try Logan Circle restaurants
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Egg Roll (1)
|$1.95
|Ma Po Tofu
|$12.95
|Vegetarian Spring Roll (1)
|$1.95
More about Chicken + Whiskey - Catering
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Chicken + Whiskey - Catering
1738 14th St NW, Washington, DC
|Popular items
|Black Beans
|$4.00
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito
|Arroz Blanco
|$2.00
Steamed basmati rice
|Dark Meat
|$6.00
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
More about Dolcezza - Logan Circle
Dolcezza - Logan Circle
1418 14th Street NW, washington
|Popular items
|Dulce De Leche Latte
|$5.50
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
|Vanilla Bean Latte
|$5.50
If you can find a better vanilla latte than this, I’ll eat my shoe.
Made in-house. We cook our own vanilla syrup using single origin extract from Madagascar. Then steep vanilla beans from Papau New Guinea in our syrup and age until time has extracted the wisdom of a millennia of flora, fauna, and mycelia . We know we’re done when the ancients of yore awake from their restless slumber to tell us we really need to stop listening to Lana Del Rey on repeat.
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
More about Pappe
Pappe
1317 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Rosemary Garlic Naan
|$4.50
|Palak Paneer
|$17.00
|Butter Chicken
|$19.00
More about Compliments Only Subs
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Compliments Only Subs
1630 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Hot Pants
|$15.00
Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa, Provolone, Cholula Mayo, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Arugula, Shredduce, Oli & Vin.
|Never Been Cheddar
|$14.50
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Radish & Mustard Aioli
|Utz Original Chips
|$3.25
Plain old regular potato chips.
More about Stoney's on P
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's on P
1433 P St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|BUFFALO MAC
|$13.00
|REUBEN
|$13.00
|SUPER CHEESE
|$13.00
More about Estadio
TAPAS
Estadio
1520 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Tortilla Española, Alioli, Sweet & Hot Peppers
|$15.00
Spain's most beloved dish - nothing more than eggs, onion, potato cooked in olive oil to a silky smooth texture. Perfection. Garnished with alioli & piquillo peppers
*Vegetarian & Gluten Free*
|Patatas Bravas
|$11.00
Crispy fried fingerling potatoes with alioli and our spicy, smoky, zingy bravas sauce packaged on the side
|Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, Parsley, Red Chili & Lemon
|$18.00
The classic tapa ~ shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, red chile; with homemade bread on the side
More about Pizza Policy
Pizza Policy
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Popular items
|Bagel Egg Sandwich
|$7.25
Plain or Everything Bagel with scrambled egg and choice of breakfast meat + cheese
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, peppers, onion & green-chili hatch sauce and sausage patty from Iowa, browned. (no substitutions or removals)
|English Muffin Egg Sandwich
|$5.95
English muffin and scrambled egg with choice of breakfast meat + cheese