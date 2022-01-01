Logan Circle restaurants you'll love

Logan Circle restaurants
Logan Circle's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Latin American
Must-try Logan Circle restaurants

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Roll (1)$1.95
Ma Po Tofu$12.95
Vegetarian Spring Roll (1)$1.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Chicken + Whiskey - Catering image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Chicken + Whiskey - Catering

1738 14th St NW, Washington, DC

Avg 4.6 (15257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Black Beans$4.00
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito
Arroz Blanco$2.00
Steamed basmati rice
Dark Meat$6.00
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
More about Chicken + Whiskey - Catering
Dolcezza - Logan Circle image

 

Dolcezza - Logan Circle

1418 14th Street NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dulce De Leche Latte$5.50
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
Vanilla Bean Latte$5.50
If you can find a better vanilla latte than this, I’ll eat my shoe.
Made in-house. We cook our own vanilla syrup using single origin extract from Madagascar. Then steep vanilla beans from Papau New Guinea in our syrup and age until time has extracted the wisdom of a millennia of flora, fauna, and mycelia . We know we’re done when the ancients of yore awake from their restless slumber to tell us we really need to stop listening to Lana Del Rey on repeat.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
More about Dolcezza - Logan Circle
Pappe image

 

Pappe

1317 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3479 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rosemary Garlic Naan$4.50
Palak Paneer$17.00
Butter Chicken$19.00
More about Pappe
Compliments Only Subs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Compliments Only Subs

1630 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Pants$15.00
Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa, Provolone, Cholula Mayo, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Arugula, Shredduce, Oli & Vin.
Never Been Cheddar$14.50
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Radish & Mustard Aioli
Utz Original Chips$3.25
Plain old regular potato chips.
More about Compliments Only Subs
Stoney's on P image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's on P

1433 P St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO MAC$13.00
REUBEN$13.00
SUPER CHEESE$13.00
More about Stoney's on P
Estadio image

TAPAS

Estadio

1520 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tortilla Española, Alioli, Sweet & Hot Peppers$15.00
Spain's most beloved dish - nothing more than eggs, onion, potato cooked in olive oil to a silky smooth texture. Perfection. Garnished with alioli & piquillo peppers
*Vegetarian & Gluten Free*
Patatas Bravas$11.00
Crispy fried fingerling potatoes with alioli and our spicy, smoky, zingy bravas sauce packaged on the side
Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, Parsley, Red Chili & Lemon$18.00
The classic tapa ~ shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, red chile; with homemade bread on the side
More about Estadio
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel Egg Sandwich$7.25
Plain or Everything Bagel with scrambled egg and choice of breakfast meat + cheese
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, peppers, onion & green-chili hatch sauce and sausage patty from Iowa, browned. (no substitutions or removals)
English Muffin Egg Sandwich$5.95
English muffin and scrambled egg with choice of breakfast meat + cheese
More about Pizza Policy
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Bar

1525 15th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1746 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Tortino Restaurant

1228 11th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tortino Restaurant

Map

Map

